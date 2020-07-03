AbbVie is resilient and should not be impacted by the current crisis to a large degree. Its dividend thus looks quite safe.

Article Thesis

AbbVie (ABBV) is a leading biotech/pharma company that combines a range of attractive traits that could combine to generate highly compelling returns for shareholders over the coming years and decades. This includes recession resilience, a solid near-term & long-term growth outlook, and an above-average dividend yield. On top of that, shares are also trading at a relatively inexpensive valuation, which could result in some multiple expansion upside over the coming years.

Company Overview

AbbVie is a leading biotech/pharma company, best known for its mega-blockbuster drug Humira that is used to treat a range of autoimmune diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis. The drug generates sales of roughly $20 billion a year, despite having gone off-patent in Europe in 2018. In the US, however, Humira is still under protection for a couple of years, and even once biosimilar competition is available, sales will likely not fall off a cliff: Current estimates see Humira still generating sales of slightly more than $10 billion in 2025, two years after the patent that protects it in the US has expired.

AbbVie is not a one-drug story, however, as the company generates revenues that are way higher than the ~$20 billion that Humira generates.

Current analyst estimates are forecasting revenues of $54 billion for fiscal 2021, where the revenues that are generated by Allergan will be fully included. Revenue estimates for 2022 are slightly higher than that, forecasted at $56 billion. This makes AbbVie one of the biggest drug companies in the world, with sales likely surpassing the likes of Pfizer (PFE) and Merck (MRK).

AbbVie was created through a spin-off by Abbott Laboratories (ABT) not too long ago, so there is no ultra-long-term history. But due to the fact that AbbVie continued to raise its dividend annually, which Abbott had done for decades prior to the spin-off, AbbVie is counted as one of the Dividend Aristocrats.

Defensive Business That Will Not Suffer Too Much During The Current Crisis

The current pandemic causes a large impact on the health of many, while on top of that, measures to combat the virus are also causing a steep recession. This is a major issue for industries such as travel, entertainment, and hospitality, but the impact is not the same one on more defensive industries. Essential retail, for example, is not seeing any sales slowdown, as people still need to eat and drink. The healthcare industry is also not feeling much of a negative impact, which is not too surprising -- people that require treatment do so no matter how strong the economy is right now.

During the first quarter, while many companies were already feeling an impact from the current pandemic, AbbVie reported a highly attractive revenue growth rate of more than 10% on the back of a strong performance from key drugs such as Humira and Imbruvica. It is unlikely that this sales momentum has slowed down meaningfully during the second quarter, which is why AbbVie can be described as quite resilient versus both the current crisis, as well as economic downturns in general. A strong or at least steady performance during times when the economy is not doing well is one of the factors that should make AbbVie an attractive investment going forward. This resilience versus adverse economic conditions will also help AbbVie in keeping its dividend growth track record intact, during a time when many other companies are cutting or suspending their payouts.

A High Yield And A Solid Dividend Growth Rate Make AbbVie An Attractive Income Investment

At the current share price of $96, AbbVie's dividend yield equates to 4.9%. That is more than twice as much as what investors can get from the broad market and about 7 times as much as what investors can get from 10-year treasuries.

The combination of an above-average dividend yield and a dividend that should continue to grow, even during recessions, can result in a quite attractive income stream over time:

Source: Author's calculation

In the above table, we see how AbbVie's dividend will change through 2050. The assumption is that dividends will grow by 5% a year through 2030, in line with the long-term earnings per share growth estimate, before the growth rate drops to 3% a year between 2030 and 2050. This does not seem like a scenario that is too optimistic, we believe, as a 5% EPS growth rate, as forecasted by analysts, should be achievable over the coming decade. Beyond 2030, AbbVie should still generate some growth, thanks to a combination of global GDP growth and rising healthcare expenditures relative to the global economic power.

We see that in this scenario, AbbVie's dividend would rise by close to 200% over the coming 30 years. Things get way better if dividends are reinvested, however -- if an investor holds 100 shares now and reinvests all proceeds at an average yield of 4.9%, the share count rises to 420 through 2050. Combined, this would result in dividend income that grows from $472 this year to $5,800 in 2050. For an investment of $9,600 that would have to be made now in order to get these 100 shares, this is a quite sizable dividend stream.

This scales, of course -- if an investor invests $50,000 today, which would result in 521 shares, his or her dividend proceeds would equate to $30,400 a year by 2050. If $100,000 would be invested right here, this would result in 1,042 shares, generating dividend proceeds of ~$61,000 by 2050 according to our model. We see that, even without adding further principal via additional purchases, a one-time investment can result in a quite meaningful income stream if one lets the investment compound for a prolonged period of time.

We want to note that AbbVie's dividend growth rate was substantially higher than 5% in the recent past:

AbbVie's most recent dividend increase was a massive 19% hike, and the dividend was never raised by less than 10% over the last five years. The actual dividend growth could thus be higher than the 5% forecasted in the above model. Based on forecasted EPS of $10.45 for 2020, AbbVie's dividend payout ratio is also rather low at just 45%, which underlines that the dividend growth may very well be higher than forecasted above.

AbbVie Looks Too Inexpensive Relative To Its Scale And Earnings Power

As mentioned above, analysts are forecasting EPS of $10.45 for 2020, which equates to an earnings multiple of 9.2 using today's share price of $96. How does this compare to the valuation AbbVie has traded at in the past?

The three-year, the five-year, and the seven-year median earnings multiples are all relatively close to each other at 21-23. Should AbbVie trade at that valuation right now? Probably not, as the company is more indebted now (due to the Allergan takeover), and due to a growth runway for Humira that is shorter than it was 3 or 5 years ago. But should AbbVie trade at less than half of its historic valuation right now? We believe that the answer is, once again, no. If AbbVie traded at 50% of its 5-year median earnings multiple, i.e. at 10.9 times this year's earnings, shares would be valued at $114.

Based on current consensus estimates for EPS in 2021 and 2022, AbbVie's share price, using the same 10.9 times earnings multiple, would be $131 in 18 months, and $146 in 30 months. Would it be crazy if AbbVie traded at that price two or three years from now? We don't think so -- after all, AbbVie was trading at more than $120 in 2018, despite being much smaller, less profitable, less diversified. If the market thought that shares should be valued north of $120 back then, without the Allergan takeover (and its synergies), and without the improved diversification and outlook of Humira-replacing drugs like upadacitinib and risankizumab, why shouldn't the market deem AbbVie worthy of $120+ per share in the future? It is, of course, not guaranteed that AbbVie's shares will rise in the near to medium term, but it looks like there is a good chance for that, assuming everything goes right with the Allergan integration.

Risks To Consider

No investment is without risk, that is also true for AbbVie. Things that investors should consider include its debt load, even though we believe that AbbVie should be able to deleverage considerably over the coming years.

Political risks exist as well, as some politicians are holding a stance that is highly critical of rising drug prices, which could lead to pressure on AbbVie and other drug manufacturers to reduce the cost of their products.

It is also not guaranteed that AbbVie's future R&D efforts will be successful. If too many pipeline candidates turn out to be unattractive, AbbVie's revenues could come under pressure in the long run.

Takeaway

AbbVie looks poised to deliver solid returns over the coming years, and in the long run, due to a combination of solid growth prospects, rising profitability due to synergies that can be captured, and a low valuation. Combined with an above-average dividend yield and substantial resilience versus economic downturns, AbbVie seems to be a stock that should be worthy of consideration for all long-term oriented investors, especially for those with an income focus.

One Last Word

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.