Jobs, Jobs, Jobs: REITs Rally On Employment Rebound

One segment of the economy that has seen an undeniable V-shaped recovery has been the U.S. housing sector. Pending Home Sales surged by the most on record in May as housing continues to lead the early stages of the economic rebound.

Real Estate Weekly Outlook

Jobs, Jobs, Jobs. U.S. equity markets finished sharply higher this week as strong employment and housing market data - and reports of progress on vaccine development - overwhelmed concerns of a potential intensification of the coronavirus pandemic. An ironic juxtaposed amid the Independence Day celebration, several states have reimposed lockdown restrictions after identified coronavirus case counts climbed to new highs in the United States. Eleven weeks after the economic reopening officially began in late April; however, data continues to show a steady decline in coronavirus mortality in the United States with deaths declining to the lowest daily level since March.

Bouncing back from last week's decline of 2.8% the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) jumped 4.1%, continuing its "reopening rally" after ending the second quarter with gains of roughly 20%, the best quarter since 1998. The tech-heavy Nasdaq (QQQ) continues to lead the way, closing at fresh record highs after jumping another 5% on the week. Recovering from steep declines last week, real estate equities were among the strongest performers this week following a strong slate of rent collection updates. The broad-based Equity REIT ETF (VNQ) surged by 5.1% this week with all 18 property sectors in positive territory while the Mortgage REIT ETF (REM) finished lower by 0.4%.

All 11 GICS equity sectors finished higher on the week, led by the Materials (XLB), Commercial Real Estate (VNQ), and Communications (XLC) sectors. This week's gains were bolstered by a generally encouraging slate of employment data, capped off by a record-setting BLS nonfarm payrolls report on Friday, but critics question the sustainability of the rebound, particularly in light of a reimposition of damaging economic shutdowns in several U.S. states. One segment of the economy that has seen an undeniable V-shaped recovery has been the U.S. housing sector, as strength from residential REITs and homebuilders led the Hoya Capital Housing Index to another week of gains after Pending Home Sales surged by the most on record in May.

Real Estate Economic Data

Below, we analyze the most important macroeconomic data points over the last week affecting the residential and commercial real estate marketplace.

Jobs, Jobs, Jobs. But Is The Rebound Sustainable?

The U.S. economy added 4.8 million jobs in June - the single-largest month of job growth ever, topping last month's previous record-setting number - following two months of devastating job losses resulting from government-mandated economic shutdowns. The gains in June were well ahead of economists' estimates yet again, a familiar refrain over the last month underscored by record-high readings on the Citi Economic Surprise Index. This follows ADP data earlier in the week which showed that 2.3 million jobs were added in June - slightly below expectations of 3 million - but made a significant upward revision of 5.8 million jobs to their May figures.

As the saying goes, "Nothing is as good as it seems, and nothing is as bad as it seems. Somewhere in between lies realty." As readers know, we've remained quite a bit more optimistic than consensus on the employment and economic outlook, urging investors not to underestimate the "unstoppable force" of WWII-levels of fiscal stimulus that could amount to a sum nearly twice as large as the estimated aggregate lost economic output and the unprecedented levels of monetary support. We've also reiterated the need for humility in applying "normal" economic models on an unprecedented economic situation, particularly when it comes to employment data. On that point, it shouldn't be a surprise that we'd see record months of job gains during the "reopening" process driven by the return of furloughed workers. At the peak in April, more than 90% of the 20 million job losses were "temporary layoffs."

In fact, we've only seen an additional 1.5 million Americans report to be "permanent" job losers above the "normal" pre-pandemic levels in February. This surely will come as a surprise to many observers, no doubt a result of the extremely wide "delta" between that reality and the media headlines. ("48M Americans filed jobless claims in 15 weeks.") A Bloomberg report this week discussed how Jobless Claims data, which hasn't yet reflected the magnitude of the employment recovery seen in the BLS and ADP data, may be giving false readings or simply be misinterpreted due to inconsistent or inaccurate state reporting and issues with backlogs. Together, these issues can result in some individuals being double-counted, or in some cases, counted up to 21 times due to the backdating of claims in the backlog, which can help explain the wide disparity between the DOL figures and the BLS and ADP figures.

Housing Remains Bright Spot of Recovery

One segment of the economy that has seen an irrefutable V-shaped recovery has been the U.S. housing sector, which continues to lead the early stages of the economic rebound. High-frequency housing data has indicated that market conditions have improved dramatically since late April and we're now seeing this improvement show in the hard data. The National Association of Realtors reported this week that Pending Home Sales surged a record 44.3% in May compared with April. The record monthly gain puts the PHSI back to within just 5.1% of the strong levels seen last May. Last week, the Census Bureau reported that New Home Sales topped estimates in May, jumping 16.6% from April and were higher by 12.7% from last year.

Meanwhile, the Mortgage Bankers Association reported this week that mortgage applications to purchase a home remained higher by 15% from the same time last year on the week ending June 26th, holding on to the "V-shaped" recovery pattern exhibited over the last three months in homebuyer demand data. As we discussed in Homebuilders: Clear Signs Of V-Shaped Recovery, the sharp rebound in housing market activity has been aided by longer-term macroeconomic trends of favorable millennial-led demographics, historically low housing supply, and near-record low mortgage rates, as the 30-Year Fixed Mortgage rate remains at historic lows.

Commercial Equity REITs

Another one bites the dust. Mall REIT stalwart Simon Property (SPG) - which had initially held-back comments about dividend plans - finally declared its Q2 dividend of $1.30 per share, a roughly 40% reduction from the prior rate of $2.10 per share. A relief to some investors fearing an outright dividend suspension, Simon rallied more than 11% on the week. The firm also noted that it expects to pay at least $6/share in common stock dividends for 2020 compared to the roughly $8/share paid out in 2019. We have now tracked 58 equity REITs - primarily retail and lodging REITs - out of our universe of 165 that have now announced a cut or suspension of their common dividend, roughly a third of the equity REIT sector.

We also saw another slate of rent collection updates over the last week including from net lease REIT Realty Income (O) which announced that it collected 85.7% of contractual rent due across its portfolio for the month of June vs. 83.5% for May and 86.9% for April. Medical office REIT Physicians Realty (DOC) reported collection of 95.9% of rent in June and common area charges, an improvement of roughly 300 basis points above the April and May rent collection as of the same date. Industrial office REIT Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. (MNR) collected 99% of June rents, essentially in line with March through May. Boston Properties (BXP) announced that it has collected more than 98% of its total rent payments from office tenants due June 1. Finally, sunbelt-focused office REIT Highwoods Properties (HIW) collected 99% of its June rents, in line with April and May. This follows a slate of generally strong rent collection updates from REITs over the past several weeks as rent collection has generally improved sequentially from April to May and to June as rent collection remains a non-issue for "essential" property sectors.

In other news, CBL & Associates (CBL) dipped nearly 14% this week after the troubled mall REIT announced that is in a forbearance agreement with its lenders after missing an $11.8 million interest payment. CBL also said that "there can be no assurance" that it will be able "to reach any agreement with respect to its indebtedness." Fellow mall REITs Washington Prime (WPG) and Taubman Centers (TCO) also each were among the laggards this week despite announcing that all off their malls are now open for business. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) finished lower this week despite providing an operational update in which it noted that occupancy has improved weekly in all of its markets, both resort and urban, since June 1 and the firm now sees positive hotel EBITDA from its resorts for the month of June.

This week, we published Cell Tower REITs: Fireworks Abound As Competition Heats Up. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the high-flying cell tower sector is thriving. Cell Tower REITs have jumped 20% this year, one of three sectors in positive territory. The cellular industry has seen plenty of fireworks over the last two years, underscored by T-Mobile's (NASDAQ:TMUS) now-completed acquisition of Sprint and the emergence of DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) as a fourth competitor. DISH Network is officially a cellular carrier with this week's acquisition of Boost Mobile. Questions remain about DISH's ability to raise necessary capital to fund its ambitious network build-out plans. Meanwhile, Elon Musk's SpaceX continues to make headway on its ambitious low-orbit satellite network. While unlikely to replace towers, these networks may alter industry competitive dynamics.

We also published Manufactured Housing REITs: Housing Shortage Intensifies. Equity Lifestyle (ELS) and Sun Communities (SUI) have proven to be immune from coronavirus-related headwinds, collecting nearly 100% of rents. Powered by the macroeconomic tailwinds associated with the affordable housing shortage and favorable demographics, Manufactured Housing REITs have been the best-performing real estate sector of the past decade. The positive momentum should be enough to keep the sector rolling in 2020. Beyond the sector-leading internal growth, external growth through acquisitions and site expansions have provided an added boost. Near-term headwinds related to delayed openings at RV resorts, impaired rent-paying capacity among lower-income residents, and a slowdown in RV and MH unit sales remain risks to monitor.

Mortgage REITs & REIT Preferreds

Mortgage REITs finished mostly lower this week as residential mREITs finished off by 2.1% while commercial mREITs finished lower by 2.5%. This week, Annaly Capital (NLY) officially became an internally-managed REIT by completing the acquisition of its external manager, Annaly Capital Management. While the vast majority of equity REITs are internally managed - a structure that is viewed as more shareholder-friendly by minimizing conflicts of interest with REIT affiliates - just 14 of the 42 mortgage REITs are internally managed. On that point, Tremont Mortgage's (TRMT) external manager agreed to waive its management fee for the rest of the year, a fee equal to 1.5% of TRMT's equity. For small-cap REITs that lack sufficient scale to have a full-time internal management team, external management can make sense if conflicts of interest can be managed.

While not completely out of the woods yet, continued stabilization in the mortgage markets have been the driving force behind the recent recovery in mortgage REIT shares from their lows in early April. The number of Americans in active forbearance on their mortgages continues to trend downward since its peak in late May. According to data from Black Knight, the number of active forbearance plans is now 4.58 million, representing 8.6% of all active mortgages, and has declined in four of the past five weeks. Encouragingly, the total number of homeowners seeking forbearance appears to have topped out at levels shy of 5 million, representing less than 9% of mortgages outstanding, which would be well below the expectations of some pundits who projected up to 25% of homeowners to enter forbearance on their mortgage.

Last month, we published REIT Preferreds: Higher-Yield Without Excess Risk where we introduced our all-new REIT Preferred and Bond Tracker and discussed the investment characteristics of these "hybrid" securities. The REIT Preferred ETF (PFFR) ended the week higher by 0.6%. Among REITs that offer preferred shares, the performance of these securities has been an average of 16.2% higher in 2020 than their common shares. Preferred stocks generally offer more downside protection, but in exchange, these securities offer relatively limited upside potential outside of the limited number of "participating" preferred offerings that can be converted into common shares.

2020 Performance Check-Up

For the year, Equity REITs are now lower by roughly 17.8% and Mortgage REITs are off by 46.0% compared with the 3.0% decline on the S&P 500 (SPY) and 9.4% decline on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA). Consistent with the trends displayed within the REIT sector, Mid-Cap and Small-Cap stocks continue to underperform their larger-cap peers, although this underperformance gap has closed significantly in recent weeks. Data center, cell tower, and industrial REITs are the lone real estate sectors in positive territory for the year while housing-related REITs have also delivered notable outperformance. At 0.67%, the 10-Year Treasury Yield (IEF) has retreated by 125 basis points since the start of the year and is roughly 260 basis points below recent peak levels of 3.25% in late 2018.

Next Week's Economic Calendar

After a frenetic week of economic data, the week ahead will be more subdued, highlighted by PPI inflation data on Friday and PMI data on Monday. JOLTs data on Tuesday will provide some more clarity on the composition of the job losses and the current dynamics of the labor market. Initial and Continuing Jobless Claims data, released on Thursday, will also continue to be a focus for investors. As discussed, we are expecting Continuing Claims to soon reflect the labor market recovery evident in other employment data series.

