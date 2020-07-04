In this article, I model what the new dividend payout ratio could be and provide scenarios in which the dividend could be raised.

However, like its peers, it has not been immune to the effects of the pandemic, which forced it to cut its dividend.

Heading into the current recession, I believe REITs in general are in a far better position from a balance sheet standpoint than they were heading into the last recession. The company that I'm focused on today, Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG), is one such REIT that has undergone a big transformation over the past decade into a much safer and higher-quality operation that it is today.

While it hasn't been immune to the effects of COVID-19 and was forced to cut its dividend due to circumstances beyond its control, I do see silver linings. In this article, I intend to evaluate the company's fundamentals and model potential scenarios and show what they mean for the dividend coverage going forward, so let's get started!

(Source: Company website)

A Transformed Shopping Center REIT

Kite Realty Group is a relatively smaller shopping center REIT with properties that are primarily located in the southern and western regions of the United States. It has 82 properties, 72% of which are grocery-anchored, and has a 94% occupancy rate. It also has attractive income demographics, as the average household income within three miles of its properties is $97,500.

As seen below, its properties are generally located in growing MSAs with favorable growth characteristics. According to U.S. Census data, three of its top five states by percentage of average base rent (ABR) has had between 5% and 8% population growth between 2014 and 2019.

(Source: Company Investor Presentation)

What I like about Kite Realty Group is the transformation that it has undergone since its $2.1 billion merger with Inland Diversified in 2015. That merger allowed the company to gain access to attractive new markets in the Northeast, Las Vegas, and Salt Lake City. Since 2015, management has done an impressive job of transitioning to a higher-quality asset base by disposing many secondary market properties. Through this process, the property count has been reduced from 110 back in 2015 to the 82 that it has today. All the while, its Net-Debt-to-EBITDA was reduced from 7.0x to 6.4x during this same time period.

The focus on higher-quality properties in desirable markets has helped the company achieve increasing levels of ABR per square foot and small shop leased rates each year, as seen below.

(Source: Company Investor Presentation)

The transition to quality does, however, come at a cost. As seen below, revenue has steadily dropped since the beginning of 2019. In addition, operating margin has also come down as well. I don't, however, find it too concerning, as shopping center REIT operating margins generally trend in the low- to mid-60 percentage range, and Kite Realty Group's margin is within that range.

(Source: Created by author based on company financials)

While revenue has trended down, it appears that the proceeds from the dispositions have been put to good use in reducing the leverage of the overall company, as Net Debt to Gross Assets has trended down from 44% at the beginning of 2019 to 38% as of the latest quarter. Although Kite Realty Group had drawn $300 million on its revolver during Q2, I see it as more of a precautionary move. Encouragingly, management paid down the revolver by $100 million in June, leaving just a $200 million remaining outstanding balance. In addition, the company has no debt maturities from now through the end of 2021.

(Source: Created by author)

As Kite Realty Group investors are probably aware by now, management announced an 84% reduction to its quarterly dividend from $0.3175 per share to $0.052 per share. Going forward, I wanted to see what the likely payout ratio would be under different rent collection scenarios.

In my model, I've projected what the dividend payout ratio would be under what I consider to be low-, medium-, and high-rent collection rates. The low-collection rate scenario considers the key risk of a very limited re-opening and a continuation of many shelter-in-place orders that we've seen in Q2.

Under this scenario, Kite Realty Group would presumably collect 65% of its ABR, in which case its estimated FFO would be $6.5 million (calculated as 65% of Q1 revenue minus operating expenses excluding depreciation minus interest and other expenses). As seen below, the reduced-dividend payout of $4.4 million (taken as 16% of the original payout) would still be well-covered at a 67% payout ratio.

(Source: Created by author)

As seen above, the dividend payout ratio drops to a very safe 32% if Kite Realty Group is able to collect 75% of its ABR and drops to a very low 21% if it collects 85% of its ABR. In these two scenarios, I see high potential for the company to either raise the dividend or continue its deleveraging efforts, or a combination of both.

Investor Takeaway

Kite Realty Group has transformed its portfolio into a higher-quality one over the years. Although that has come at the cost of lower revenues, the funds have seemingly been put to good use in allowing the company to deleverage its balance sheet. I showed that the new dividend is safe even with a low rent collection rate of 65% in the upcoming quarter. I see potential for a dividend increase and/or continued deleveraging if the rent collection rate approaches 75%.

I have a Buy rating on shares at the current price of $11.35 and a P/FFO ratio of 7.6. I have a one-year price target of $15, which I find reasonable given the quality of the asset base, improving balance sheet metrics, and with the expectation of a return to normalcy.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.