EUR/USD Holds Above 1.12, As Recent Upside Is Capped

Yet it is precisely when currencies seem least attractive to buy (i.e., when upside risk seems weakest) that currencies are most liable to surprise. We should therefore view the current situation with skepticism until we can be confident that the trend has changed in favor of EUR.

There are specific risks to the U.S. economy, including rises in the daily number of recognized cases of COVID-19 in the country. Other factors have also reduced USD's attractiveness.

While the euro has risen sharply, we should view the rise with prudent skepticism for now, unless or until EUR/USD is able to break out of its newly-established trading range.

EUR/USD has recently ascended sharply, from around 1.09 through to 1.12 and above, yet upside has been capped mostly under 1.14.

The EUR/USD currency pair, which expresses the value of the euro in terms of the U.S. dollar, currently remains perched above the 1.12 level having established a new short-term trading range since the beginning of June. This trading range stretches from 1.1168 to 1.1423, as shown in the chart below.

(Chart created by the author using TradingView. The same applies to all subsequent candlestick charts presented hereafter.)

The 1.12 level is currently serving as an evident area of support, which if broken (sustainably) could possibly jeopardize the current trading range for EUR/USD. The context, also as shown in the chart above, is that the euro has been increasingly volatile through 2020.

The euro sharply rose in late February and early March of 2020, as global equities sold off which generated a high level of demand for euros as risk-averse investors frantically unwound carry trades and repatriated cash. However, while short-term mechanical drivers such as this can send currencies surging in a unidirectional manner, if the underlying fundamentals do not support such a significant deviation, the moves are usually reverted once the dust settles.

It is difficult to trade these mechanical drives since you never know how many "standard deviations" the market is going to produce (i.e., markets do not follow normal distributions; if a price of an instrument moves by three standard deviations, it is more likely that the price will escalate further rather than recede). Extremes tend to beget extremes. Only once an extreme move has been exhausted can the market revert. We saw this in EUR/USD through mid-to-late March, when EUR/USD collapsed from its peak of almost 1.15 back down to the 1.06 handle.

However, this 1.06 handle that EUR/USD registered in last half of March was even lower than the lows that preceded the sharp spike. The pair then rallied to a lesser degree, and then fell, and ultimately began to consolidate around the 1.09 handle. Yet most recently we have seen the euro again transcend its prevailing trading range, finding new heights above 1.12.

The euro currently just so happens to align with the midpoint of its 2019 trading range, which is just over 1.12. The currency's recent strength against the U.S. dollar has been helped by concerns over the United States' position with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic. Daily new cases are now rising significantly in the country.

(Source: Worldometer)

While increased testing is an important reason for the increased recognition of disease cases, the new increases do seem to represent further spread of COVID-19 throughout the U.S., with California, Texas and Arizona recording the steepest increases. Hospitals in Texas have been overwhelmed recently, and businesses including Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) are either re-closing stores in certain locations across the U.S., or postponing re-opening plans.

Since one of the main reasons to lock down businesses in the first place was to reduce the strain on health systems, the new rises in daily cases have made markets reconsider the attractiveness of USD. It may be the case that the United States, if it is not able to properly control the spread of the virus, will be forced into further lock-downs which will lend to underperformance relative to other countries.

Having said this, for an entirely different reason, USD may also be weakening due to the fact that global equities remain largely steady. The Volatility Index (or VIX), a popular measure of implied volatility for the S&P 500 (the U.S. equity index) has been steadily dropping in recent times. This indicates that options traders are effectively pricing in less volatility, a sign that markets are becoming relatively more sanguine on near-term prospects.

As risk sentiment improves, or as markets at least "hold their ground" (i.e., avoid any significant corrections), safe-haven currencies like USD and JPY (the Japanese yen) tend to soften. We can also remind ourselves of Dollar Smile Theory (as illustrated below). This theory suggests that USD tends to strengthen when either the U.S. outperforms the rest of the world, if global investors become risk averse (across all or most geographies), but otherwise that USD tends to weaken if the U.S. economy underperforms.

(Source: BabyPips)

We could see a situation in which the U.S. underperforms. However, beyond this, at the moment it would seem that global investors are not risk averse, which would weaken the case for USD strength in the near term. Since the United States also does not appear set to outperform the rest of the world (materially), the possibility for USD strength here also seems weak.

Furthermore, given that the Federal Reserve has cut its short-term rate to the 0.00-0.25% target range, USD no longer appears attractive from a carry-trade perspective. This, in combination with USD FX swap lines (provided by the Fed) to further improve USD liquidity, in combination with an increased quantitative easing program, has so far this year prevented a significant run on USD.

Wherever we look, it seems, there is not a strong case to buy USD. The most compelling reasons for USD strength (including the potential for U.S. economic outperformance, global market risk aversion, USD interest rates and carry-trade potential, the potential for USD demand on the back of another short-term liquidity crisis, etc.) all seem to be weak at this point.

Therefore, the base case is likely that USD continues to remain soft against the euro.

Having said this, we could take a contrary viewpoint. If there are few compelling reasons to buy USD, and yet EUR/USD has only been able to find the 1.12 level (the midpoint of its 2019 full-year trading range), perhaps the market's optimism in the euro's long-term prospects is frankly limited. While we should be open to further euro strength, the recent rise is reminiscent of the previous spike through to almost 1.15 (in March 2020), and should therefore be viewed with some skepticism at present.

If we ever find ourselves with few (or no) compelling reasons to buy a particular currency, it is precisely then that we should be most concerned with the risk of strength in that currency since any market "surprises" are more likely to be positive (bullish) rather than negative (bearish).

The sharp ascent in EUR/USD may not be a sign of a market reversal, but rather a short-term, reactionary adjustment which was caused by a self-reinforcing price cascade, as the market became too one-sided (running through stop-loss orders). This is one potential reason for the recent strength in the euro; if it turns out to be an important reason, we will retrospectively view the recent euro strength as mechanical (just as we can vis-à-vis the price action in February and March 2020).

We should therefore take a balanced view. A break out of the current trading range, approximately either below 1.1170 or above 1.1420, is what we should now wait for before taking a particularly strong view in either direction. While my article heretofore has probably presented as bullish for EUR/USD, it is paradoxically the case that currencies tend to strengthen just when they seem least likely to strengthen.

The U.S. dollar remains the world reserve currency, and if 2020 has taught us anything thus far, it is that bad things can happen quickly and unexpectedly. And negative surprises tend to be positive for USD, which remains one of the most favored safe-haven currencies in G10 foreign exchange.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.