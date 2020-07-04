Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week

Facebook boycott goes global

"The next frontier is global pressure," said organizers of the "Stop Hate for Profit" campaign against Facebook (FB), emboldening regulators in Europe to take a harder stance on the social media giant. Since the campaign launched on June 17, more than 160 companies, including Coca-Cola (KO), Starbucks (SBUX), Unilever (UN, UL) and Verizon (VZ), pledged to stop buying Facebook ads for the month of July, and some have gone even further. What does the campaign want from Facebook? Solutions include a separate moderation process to help users who are targeted by racism, more transparency on how many incidents of hate speech are reported and to stop generating ad revenue from harmful content.

Go deeper: Big Tech to testify on Capitol Hill.

Chesapeake Energy files for bankruptcy

The U.S. shale industry pioneer, long rumored to be seeking a bankruptcy, formally commenced the process after filing for Chapter 11 proceedings. What happened? Chesapeake Energy (CHK) amassed a huge land position that came with a lot of debt and commitments to drill, as well as long-term contracts with pipeline companies that turned into liabilities. The firm has $925M in debtor-in-possession financing to get through the bankruptcy process, while creditors will likely expect it to emerge as a much smaller entity. According to analysts, more than 200 shale companies may file for bankruptcy over the next two years if oil and gas prices stay around current levels.

737 MAX recertification

Marking a key milestone toward the plane's return to service, Boeing (BA) and the FAA began a three-day certification test campaign for the 737 MAX, which has been grounded for nearly 15 months. The FAA will now conduct a data review, and still must approve a pilot training program and other details before the jet can take to the skies. "The agency is following a deliberate process and will take the time it needs to thoroughly review Boeing's work," the FAA said in a statement. "We will lift the grounding order only after FAA safety experts are satisfied that the aircraft meets certification standards."

How severely has the coronavirus crisis hit Big Oil?

Here's a clue: Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) is writing down between $15B-$22B of assets in the second quarter. The pandemic has hammered every part of the energy giant's sprawling business including oil production, fuel sales and shipments of everything from LNG to petrochemicals (it even predicts that Oil Products sales volumes will be 3.5M-4.5M barrels a day in Q2, down from 6.6M a year earlier). Looking to counter the pain, the company in April cut its dividend for the first time since WWII and announced a goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050.

All in the family

Cosmetics maker Coty (COTY) agreed to buy a 20% stake in Kim Kardashian West's make-up brand KKW for $200M, valuing the three-year-old company at $1B. That's slightly less than the $1.2B valuation Coty put on Kim's younger sister Kylie Jenner's business when it bought a 51% cent stake last year. Meanwhile, shares of Gap (GPS) soared nearly 20% last Friday after the retailer announced a 10-year deal with the Yeezy fashion brand of Kanye West, who is married to Kim Kardashian.

National security law approved for Hong Kong

About 370 protesters were arrested in Hong Kong on Wednesday, including ten that were apprehended for breaching the landmark security law imposed by China. The new law puts limits on civil liberties and Hong Kong’s independent judicial system, which has helped attract hundreds of international companies and could endanger the city's appeal as a financial hub. Earlier in the week, the U.S. began eliminating Hong Kong's special trading status, halting defense exports and restricting the territory’s access to high technology products. "Any action on sanctions will not scare us," declared Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam.

Go deeper: U.S. House passes bill to sanction Chinese bank.

USMCA trade deal replaces NAFTA

The U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement includes tighter North American content rules for autos, new intellectual property protections, prohibitions against currency manipulation and new laws for digital commerce. American companies can also launch disputes with Canada and Mexico over access to dairy, energy and the biotech market. It comes as all three countries are mired in a deep recession, cutting their April goods trade flows - normally about $1.2T annually - to the lowest monthly level in a decade. USMCA will replace the North American Free Trade Agreement, or NAFTA, which took effect in 1994 and has been lambasted by President Trump as the "worst trade deal ever made."

Most valuable automaker

Tesla (TSLA) soared 3.7% to $1,120/share on Wednesday to trade at a higher market cap than Japan's Toyota (TM). That makes the company the most valuable automaker in the world and caps off a 10-year run that went into Ludicrous mode over the last six months. Another boost? Tesla reported second quarter deliveries of 90,650 vehicles on Thursday, beating expectations of 83,000.

...And Beyond

Beyond Meat (BYND) entered grocery stores in mainland China through a partnership with Alibaba (BABA), which will begin selling the meatless burger patties at its innovation-driven Freshippo chain. The company already entered the mainland via a restaurant deal with Starbucks (SBUX) back in April and has expanded its products to Yum China's (YUMC) KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut. The news went some way in helping shares of Beyond Meat, which had slipped about 10% since June 25 after McDonald's (MCD) ended a trial of its meatless burger in Canada.

FOMC minutes

The Fed's monetary policy-setting arm doesn't see the recovery in consumer spending being "particularly rapid beyond this year" and noted a need for "highly accommodative monetary policy for some time," according to the minutes of the June 9-10 meeting. As for the potential use of yield-curve control - yield caps or targets ("YCT"), nearly all participants had "many questions regarding the costs and benefits of such an approach." Many of the officials, though, didn't see a need for YCT as long as the FOMC's forward guidance, on its own, remains credible.

Go deeper: Fed reveals corporate bond purchases.