We look at the tailwinds that will drive increasing returns for NLY.

Agency mREITs were impacted hard, but for those that emerged, the rest of 2020 will be very strong.

At High Dividend Opportunities, we are very bullish on agency mortgage REITs (or mREITs). Those mREITs which invest primarily in agency mortgage-backed securities or agency MBS – mortgage securities which have their principal guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises (agencies such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac). These mREITs took a beating in March, as the agency MBS market had unprecedented volatility, combined with a treasury rates crashing. Since agency mREITs buy agency MBS and short US Treasuries, the combination created exceptionally adverse conditions. For these mREITs, it was a matter of protecting their book value through some incredibly choppy waters.

When mREITs saw margin calls, many had to sell off their assets at fire-sale prices, or had them sold by their lenders. They were forced to hunker down and hoard their liquidity to ensure they could survive.

Now that the storm is over, just like after a storm at sea – the markets have become much more calm – providing an opportunity for extremely smooth sailing as conditions go from exceptionally adverse to exceptionally beneficial. The remnants of the storm are no longer potentially devastating hurricane winds. Now they are good strong tail-winds that will push agency mREITs into profitability.

Today we look at one of the longest established agency mREITs which managed to get through the storm with only modest damage from the COVID-19 crisis. And now it's poised to start producing excellent returns. The market, still skittish from a stormy March, is providing us an opportunity to invest at a discount to book value and receive a dividend of 14%.

Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) has a lot of experience in the agency MBS space as one of the pioneers. In more than 20 years, NLY has navigated their way through two major recessions and for those who avoided panicking mid storm, have provided market-beating returns.

Data by YCharts

NLY invests in both agency MBS and in credit risk investments like non-agency MBS, whole loans and credit-risk transfer securities.

Source: Annaly Capital

However, with $92 out of $99 billion in assets consisting of agency MBS, their success or failure will be determined by those investments. So that is the area where we will focus our analysis today.

NLY has an illustrious history and is a clear leader in the space. Additionally, NLY is in the process of internalizing management. After having been externally managed for more than 20 years, NLY's manager has agreed to sell itself to NLY for an entire $1.00. This move will further align management with shareholders.

Why Agency Is Going To Take Off

The agency MBS trade is quite straight forward. NLY buys agency MBS, and then leverages up, using "repos" – repurchase agreements where NLY sells the collateral to a counterparty, with an agreement to repurchase it at a future date. So NLY's return is based on the yield they receive, minus their cost of funding.

Here's a look at the past five quarters of the interest expense they paid on their repurchase agreements. Q1 2020 results are highlighted.

Source: NLY Supplement

As we can see, the rate that NLY pays has declined substantially. From 2.64% in Q1 2019 to 1.78% in Q1 2020. More importantly, we can see that the rate at quarter end had crashed to 1.23%. This means that the amount NLY will pay in interest expenses going forward is less than half of what they paid a year ago. On $72 billion in borrowings, that's a cool $1 billion/year in interest savings.

Most likely, borrowing costs will go down even more. For repos, borrowing costs are closely related to the Federal Reserve's target rate. We can see on the GCF Repo Index, which tracks average overnight repo rates, that rates were still elevated in March compared to where they are today.

Source: DTCC

The repo that NLY uses is "term repo," that goes out 30-90 days, so it's at a premium to the overnight rate portrayed here. However, it's very likely that NLY's repo rates will be below 1%.

The Assets

With their cost of debt collapsing, that will provide very strong tailwinds for NLY. Interest expense is by far their largest expense. On the other side of the coin, we need to consider the assets themselves.

Here's a look at MBS prices over the past year.

Source: Mortgage News Daily

We can see where March created unusual volatility and prices have now stabilized at a higher level than before. Higher prices mean lower yield. So NLY has seen some compression in the yields they receive on newly bought MBS. However, not nearly to the extent that we see their interest costs dropping.

While the interest rates they pay have decreased 86 bps, the effective yield they receive has only decreased 54 bps. With the share drop in borrowing costs entering into Q2, that difference will only increase which means that NLY is earning more cash.

Why The Drop

Agency MBS is considered a very low-risk investment. It's closely correlated with US Treasuries and very sensitive to interest rate changes. Their repo borrowing is usually very short term - 30 to 90 days, while the MBS they buy will last for many years. The largest risk to them is that the funds they borrow end up having a higher rate than the investments they buy.

To protect themselves from that risk, mREITs will enter short positions on Treasuries, so that when interest rates go up, they make money on those short positions, and they enter interest rate swap agreements. These agreements are for them to pay a fixed interest rate, while receiving a floating rate.

Looking at the past five quarters, we can see how this works.

Source: NLY Supplement

In Q1 2019, NLY had interest swaps agreeing to pay an average of 2.20%, but the floating rate that they received was 2.66%. So they were a net receiver of 0.46%. As the floating rate declined, NLY now only receives 1.16%, while they pay 1.63%, so they pay 0.47% on these hedges.

When interest rates drop, these hedges lose value. So that's a source of loss for their book value, and it keeps the interest rates they pay higher than the current floating rate.

NLY took advantage of falling rates and decided to close most of their interest rate swaps. In Q1 2019, 85% of their borrowings were hedged. At the end of Q1 2020, only 15% of their borrowings were hedged.

Source: NLY Supplement

We can see that they have just under $13 billion in interest rate swaps, hedging $74 billion in repo. This means that NLY will be very exposed to changes in repo rates. Since rates are heading down, that's a very good thing right now.

We expect that NLY will buy some interest rate swaps in Q2. With rates very low, right now is a great time to lock in swaps for 3-10 years at interest rates that are very attractive.

While that will slightly raise NLY's costs today, it will ensure that they have very large spreads even if interest rates start climbing back up.

Valuation

Agency mREIT trading tends to correlate strongly with their book value, which NLY reports quarterly. On March 31, it was $7.50. Today, their book value is likely higher as conditions have improved considerably since then. NLY's closest peer, AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC), reports their book value monthly and their book value has increased over 9% since March. NLY's book value has likely increased as much or more. Book value is very likely over $8/share.

This means that NLY at $6.84 is trading at a 9% discount to their last reported book value – even though the discount to current book value is very likely much closer to 15%. With NLY, we can enjoy 15%-20% capital upside in the near term, while also receiving a dividend yield of 14%.

With near zero interest rates likely to stay for several years, NLY should see growth in their book value, and their dividend as well over the next few years.

Conclusion

March scared a lot of investors. It was a rather unprecedented time where we saw a lot of "firsts." It was the first time that anyone even seriously suggested that the US economy should essentially shut down. The turmoil in the markets was felt everywhere and mREITs found themselves in the middle of it. Ironically, the turmoil in the mortgage markets was greater than it had been during the mortgage meltdown in the Great Financial Crisis.

Even the prices of agency MBS swooned in a way that nobody has ever seen before and many didn't even consider possible. The choppy waters were temporary, as one of the first things the Federal Reserve did was start buying up agency MBS, providing stability to the market within days.

There was some damage in the markets, and NLY deleveraged, and increased their liquidity to ensure that they could survive and thrive whatever came. Losses were realized on many of their hedging positions and we saw book values head down.

Now, that storm is over. Agency MBS has been very stable, borrowing rates declined substantially thanks to the large rate cut from the Federal Reserve, and Treasuries have also stabilized.

There are a lot of positives that will drive their performance for several years. Now that the waters are calm, and the tailwinds are strong, one might expect NLY to be trading at a premium to book value, providing investors with a fat yield of 14% in addition to capital gains potential. NLY is trading today at a healthy discount.

This is an excellent high-dividend opportunity that will provide us bountiful returns.

I am/we are long NLY, AGNC.