I make no political comment. None, as in Zero. My attention is fully focused on the markets and what is driving them, as we proceed through our hectic summer. It is clear to me, in this pursuit, that certain actions are pushing the markets one way and another, fiercely, depending upon the surge of activity, that each represents. What we are facing, in my estimation, is a world strewn with heroes and villains, the likes of which we have never seen.

The Superman for the markets, in my opinion, is Chairman Jerome Powell, and the Presidents and the Governors of the Fed. They can jump a building in a single bound and they have done so, in a dramatic turn from their prior motivations and activities. When you think about it you realize that the Fed has turned away from its own academic motivations and back to their original purpose, when signed into law by Congress in 1913 by the Federal Reserve Act. They are once again acting as the central bank of the United States of America by supporting the country into getting back on its feet. I applaud them and their quite heroic deeds.

The Fed, besides their normal purchases of Treasuries and Agencies, bought $428 million in corporate bonds through mid-June as part of its sweeping response to the pandemic, making investments in well-known companies like Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), McDonald's (NYSE:MCD), Walmart (NYSE:WMT), and a subsidiary of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B). The transaction list, recently disclosed by the U.S. central bank, shows the first individual company bond purchases it's made through the secondary market corporate credit facility. In total, the Fed bought debt in about 86 different companies as it tries to insulate the nation's economy from the worst downturn since the Great Depression.

The Fed has said it will purchase up to $750 billion of corporate debt. They are not even remotely close to this number yet. This will not only drive corporate bond yields lower, but it will compress them against Treasuries as they buy them directly and through Exchange Traded Funds. This is one reason why, in my opinion, that all fixed-income yields are going to go lower for the foreseeable future.

What they have done here is certainly stepping outside of its normal bounds and is a credit, in my view, to Chairman Powell and his colleagues. I know some of these people personally and I can tell you that they have stretched their boundaries as the situation dictated. This was no easy change of heart and style and I appreciate their abilities here.

You will give people an ideal to strive towards, they will race behind you they will stumble, they will fall, but in time they will join you, in time you will help them accomplish wonders. - Superman

Soon the Fed will also begin buying Municipal bonds, they have stated. This will help certain credits that have been blown off course, by our current pandemic. Revenues, across the board, are down for Municipalities as tourism, housing, gas taxes, and other revenue streams have been deeply impacted by Villain number 1, our coronavirus pandemic. We are caught in a situation not seen in more than 100 years as they effects of this pandemic strikes both lives and the American economy. We are under siege from Covid-19 and there is no use in trying to minimize its effects on the markets as they seethe with spikes and fits and starts.

We are under attack.

Then we have China and their push to take over Hong Kong. This will be a major change in Asia and the world's order and this Villain will also move the markets in serious ways. China is locked in a brutal power struggle with the United States for world leadership and I expect this to continue for the rest of the year if not years. "Push" keeps coming up against "shove" and the markets will react accordingly.

Next, we have our upcoming national elections. I would say that the choices are not the same old, same old, and that the divisions are now sharp between the parties. Whatever your political persuasion, given the Democrats' promise to raise taxes, I would state that a Democratic win will not be a positive for the markets. I am not arguing that it will not be a positive for the country. Please understand that. I am just stating that their policies, in general, will not be a positive for the markets.

The protests are also having an affect upon the markets. Take whatever position that you like but they can affect the markets in a serious manner and have done so. The country is in flux.

Another manufacturer of change is the Congress. They are throwing money up against the wall as they should, in my opinion, but this also has a profound effect on our national budget, and upon our national deficit. The economy, by almost any measure is improving once again but the cost of it will be felt for years and perhaps by generations. I don't see this situation as villainous, but certainly problematical.

So many of our dreams at first seem impossible, then they seem improbable, and then when we summon the will, they soon become inevitable. - Superman

Now, "On with the Show!"

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.