Passive Managers Actively Involved In Transition To The Green Economy

Two important lessons that Covid-19 pandemic is teaching us that have applicability to climate change.

Also changing the notion that passive investment managers are always ‘forced buyers’.

This short article by Fong Yee Chan, Senior Product Manager, Sustainable Investing at FTSE Russell considers the two important lessons that the Covid-19 pandemic is teaching us that have applicability to climate change. Firstly, it is important to act upon high probability and high impact risks in a timely manner. Secondly, sectors of the economy can be quickly disrupted when governments swiftly and decisively implement measures to avoid threats to humanity.

