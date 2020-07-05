PolyPid Starts Phase III Clinical Trial for D-PLEX100

PolyPid (PYPD) announced that it has enrolled and randomized its first patients for SHIELD I trial. The company plans to enroll 616 to 900 patients in the trial. SHIELD I trial is first of two Phase 3 trials seeking to assess the efficacy and safety of D-PLEX100 administered concurrently with Standard of Care treatment for prevention of post-abdominal surgery incisional infection.

The primary endpoint for the study is the infection rate, as measured by the number of patients with at least one abdominal incisional infection event within 30 days after the surgery. Amir Weisberg, PolyPid's CEO said, “We believe that this trial, combined with the second Phase 3 clinical trial in this indication that is planned to start approximately 6 months from now, represents a key advancement toward our U.S. regulatory approval strategy and our ability to provide a novel solution for surgeons and their patients as expeditiously as possible."

SHIELD I is a prospective, multinational, multicenter, randomized, double blind Phase 3 trial. The trial will enol its participants across nearly 50 centers in the United States, Europe and Israel. The company filed an amendment to its Investigational New Drug application to the FDA on May 29, 2020. It intends to start the second phase 3 clinical trial within next six months.

PolyPid stated that the drug candidate has shown robust performance in Phase 2 clinical trial as it significantly decreased surgical site infections in abdominal surgery with colorectal resection. D-PLEX100 aims to offer local prolonged anti-bacterial activity directly at the surgical site for preventing SSIs. The drug candidate works by ensuring the constant and prolonged release of the broad-spectrum antibiotic doxycycline. The high strength of the drug helps in controlling the proliferation of SSIs. Further, D-PLEX100 may also have the potential for treating antibiotic-resistant bacteria at the surgical site.

D-PLEX100 has been granted two Qualified Infectious Disease Product designations by the FDA for preventing post-abdominal surgery incisional infection and sternal wound infection post-cardiac surgery.

PolyPid is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It mainly focuses on developing prolonged release, locally administered medications using its proprietary PLEX (Polymer-Lipid Encapsulation matriX) technology platform. This technology allows the drugs to be delivered directly and precisely to set sites. further, the release rate and release duration may also be modulated to ensure the optimal performance. These medications may be able to control the release rate from several days to several months.

PolyPid is currently working on its US Initial Public Offering which is expected to bring in $50 million. This is the company’s third effort to go public. Its last attempt was in February 2918. However, the company later abandoned its plans citing market conditions as the reason. The shares will be priced between $15 and $17 apiece, bringing the company’s value at $309 million at mid-point pricing. It plans to offer 3.1 million and it is expected that the insiders will subscribe to $27 million worth of shares.

Apellis Completes Phase 3 Enrolment for Pegcetacoplan

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) announced the completion of enrolment in Phase 3 PRINCE study. This randomized, open-label, controlled study is aimed to evaluate pegcetacoplan (APL-2) in patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria. The drug candidate has been given Fast Track tag by the FDA for treating PNH and GA.

The trial involves paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria patients who have not received a complement inhibitor within three months before entering the trial. These patients have also shown evidence of hemolysis and exhibited hemoglobin levels that were less than the lower limit of normal at the time of their screening. The study enrolled 53 adult patients.

The primary endpoints for the study include hemoglobin stabilization in the absence of transfusion and reduction in lactate dehydrogenase (LDH) level. These metrics will be measured after 26 weeks of treatment. Federico Grossi, CMO said, “Based on positive data announced earlier this year, we believe pegcetacoplan, our targeted C3 therapy, has the potential to redefine treatment for all patients with PNH by controlling both intravascular and extravascular hemolysis.”

Pegcetacoplan is an investigational, targeted C3 inhibitor. It seeks to modulate disproportionate complement activation. It is a synthetic cyclic peptide conjugated to a polyethylene glycol polymer, binding specifically to C3 and C3b. The drug candidate is being evaluated for a variety of conditions including cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and geographic atrophy.

Apellis plans to submit marketing applications for the drug candidate as a treatment for PNH in the United States and the European Union. It is expected that the application will be filed in the second half of 2020. The company will be using positive data from its pivotal PEGASUS study for backing up the application. The trial showed that 71% of pegcetacoplan-treated patients achieved LDH normalization in comparison to 15% of eculizumab-treated patients. The proportion of patients achieving a clinically meaningful improvement in FACIT-fatigue score was 73 percent and 0 percent respectively.

Regeneron Dips as it Halts COVID-19 Trial

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) announced that its Phase 3 trial of Kevzara 400mg failed to meet primary and key secondary endpoints where the drug candidate was used in conjunction to best supportive care and compared to placebo. However, the trial observed minor positive trends in the primary pre-specified analysis group. The group consisted of critical patients on Kevzara 400 mg who were mechanically ventilated at baseline.

On the basis of this data, the US based trial has been halted, including in a second group of patients who were administered a higher dose of Kevzara 800mg. The primary analysis group included 194 patients. The primary endpoint of the study evaluated the percentage of patients who achieved at least a 1-point change from baseline on a 7-point scale. A partially recruited second cohort, comprising 27 patients, compared Kevzara 800 mg to placebo.

In the primary analysis group, 80% of Kevzara patients and 77% of placebo patients reported experiencing adverse events. Some of the serious adverse events included multi organ dysfunction syndrome and hypotension. The Phase 3 Kevzara trial was designed after a small study in China suggested that using the IL-6 blocker tocilizumab quickly decreased fever and improved oxygenation in severe patients. The Kevzara trial attempted to appraise this hypothesis on larger scale under placebo-controlled conditions.

However, a separate non-US based trial evaluating the drug in a different dosing regimen in hospitalized patients with severe and critical COVID-19 is still ongoing. Both the Regeneron-led U.S. trial and the Sanofi-led trial outside of U.S. are being overseen by the same Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC). The committee has recommended the non US trial to remain continued. It is expected that the results will be out in the third quarter of 2020.

