Valuations, in terms of sales multiples look perhaps somewhat reasonable, as I am keeping a close eye on the developments from here.

I see the potential for the business as the company has a reasonable growth trajectory and is able to reduce its still fat losses.

Accolade (ACCD) went public in a public offering which can easily be labeled a success. Companies which go public, and certainly if they operate in potentially lucrative operating fields, typically attract my attention, as the same applies for Accolade.

The company is demonstrating on the typical trajectory, that of solid revenue growth and high losses, although losses are coming down and the potential of the business is obvious, although largely reflected in the valuation already. Hence, I am keeping a close eye on the developments from here, not necessarily pulling the trigger here yet.

A Look At The Business

Accolade has a mission to empower people through expertise, empathy and technology, making the best decisions for health and well-being. The company aims to create a single place to turn to when looking for health, healthcare and benefit needs. With an integrated app and integrated capabilities of many players in the entire system the goal is to deliver on personalized recommendations, both in at a cost and quality efficient manner.

Clients of Accolade are actually employers which aim to look after workers and include the system with their benefits being offered, creating a single place to turn to when facing health issues. This comes as many people simply lose track on where to go to when they need medical attention in a very complex and large system. For employers, this is an interesting issue to tackle as large employers typically spent over $10k for each of their employees on healthcare costs, these costs have been rising quite quickly, and they furthermore feel the financial pain of inefficient outcome of the system in costs of absenteeism or other forms of reduced productivity.

A combination of technology, health assistants, clinicians should make life for employees a lot easier. These results have meaningful impact as a study shows approximately 5% reduction in healthcare costs when using Accolade. That might result in real savings of approximately $500 per employee, which works down to $50 million if we look at a business with 100,000 employees. The company currently only has 60 customers, yet the average size is quite high with an average of nearly 30,000 employees, for a total employee count of 1.7 million.

A Look At Expectations, Numbers

Accolade aimed to sell 8.75 million shares in a $19-21 price range, yet solid demand made that pricing was set at $22 per share (only to rise to nearly $30 on the opening day, after having even traded at levels in the mid-thirties). The issue was furthermore hiked to 10 million shares, resulting in gross proceeds of $220 million. Essentially operating with a tiny net cash position ahead of the offering, pro-forma net cash is seen just above $200 million currently.

With a share count around 48 million shares outstanding, equity of the company is valued around $1.05 billion at the offer price, and the operating assets at $850 million. With shares having risen to $30, this latter valuation has risen to approximately $1.25 billion.

So what does the financial performance look like to justify this valuation? Note that the fiscal year of the company ends in February, so for the fiscal year of 2018 (essentially the calendar year 2017) the company generated nearly $77 million in sales on which it lost nearly $60 million. Revenues rose 23% in fiscal 2019 to nearly $95 million as operating losses narrowed to $54 million, still steep losses. For the year ending in February of this year, revenue growth accelerated to 40% as sales hit nearly $133 million and operating losses narrowed to $51 million. So basically the company is still reporting steep losses and is now trading around 9-10 times last year sales.

The company did already release preliminary first quarter results for the period ending in May. Sales of $34-$35 million are seen up 20% at the midpoint of this range on an annual basis with losses up slightly. Hard to estimates and not quantified what the specific impact of Covid-19, as marketing possibilities during these times might be limited. As 20% revenue growth for 2020 might look conservative, sales would still increase towards $160 million, reducing current sales multiples to less than 8 times.

Placing On My Watch List

I must say that I understand the concept of the company, although it largely seems an integrator function which has pro and cons. Currently, the company traded around less than 8 times forward sales, even after the jump towards $30, and with 20-40% revenue growth that seems more than fair, even as losses come down on an absolute and relative basis. Nonetheless, these losses are not a primary concern given the net cash balances obtained following the public offering.

Of course the losses are a risk, yet other risks are plentiful including competition, the fact that just 4 accounts were responsible for nearly 60% of sales last year, and with American Airlines among them that certainly is a risk these days. On the other hand, it is comforting that the costs for an employer come in well below $100 per employee each year, making the trade-off in relation to the savings on healthcare quite favorable towards Accolade.

While the company operates in a compelling space I find it hard to tell if the solutions are really that much better compared to peers as similar solutions by large integrated providers could bring in tough competition. For now, I understand why investors like the stock a great deal here as the combination of the healthcare industry and tech is quite hot and promising. Right now I look forward with great interest who the top and bottom line developments will look like the quarters to come.

If you like to see more ideas, please subscribe to the premium service "Value in Corporate Events" here and try the free trial. In this service we cover major earnings events, M&A, IPOs and other significant corporate events with actionable ideas. Furthermore, we provide coverage of situations and names on request!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.