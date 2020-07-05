Investment Thesis

Formulating the launch plans well ahead of the approval, Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ICPT) caught completely off guard when the FDA refused to sign off OCA, a Intercept’s candidate for liver fibrosis in NASH. The agency, however, hasn’t completely shut the door on the company, encouraging it to make another attempt with a comprehensive set of data from the ongoing clinical outcome study. However, the loss-making company chasing a market opportunity worth billions of dollars in NASH therapeutics needs fresh capital to fund the late-stage studies as the rival candidates challenge the dominance of its only commercialized product.

With the FDA rejection having shaved off more than a third of the company’s market cap, our revenue forecasts with the current trading multiple indicate an attractive premium. Though the company remains the front-runner in NASH space, the illness that has no approved therapies has an uncertain path for FDA approval, subjecting the developers to significant share price volatility. As regulatory uncertainty overshadow the lucrative market opportunity, we remain neutral on the stock until the company clarifies the OCA’s path forward.

Source: The Company Website

Time to Buy the Dip?

FDA’s rejection of Intercept’s obeticholic acid (Ocaliva/OCA) for liver fibrosis due to NASH (nonalcoholic steatohepatitis) was a shocker, not only for the company and its investors but also the patients who were looking for the first-ever FDA-certified treatment for the chronic and fatal liver disease. Notwithstanding the side effects, the drug had statistically significant results to back up its benefits, and therefore a better chance of clearing the FDA hurdle. With ~10% of the U.S. adults suffering from the illness, the drug could have added a market opportunity worth billions of dollars for Intercept.

However, the pathophysiology of NASH is complex, making the therapeutic development highly uncertain, with too many unknowns on the path for approval. The competitors such as Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD), and Genfit SA (GNFT) had already suffered setbacks in their mid-stage and late-stage trials, respectively. From the initial action date on March 26, Intercept itself had its PDUFA date for OCA pushed back by three months owing to repeated postponements of the advisory committee meetings. However, nothing deterred the management from preparing for the launch as they drew up post-approval marketing plans, while the investors waited for a rich capital gain. However, as of early June, the stock had lost ~37% for this year, compared to ~9% gain in the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index, and with the consensus revenue estimate not keeping up with the historical pace, we highlighted a ‘Buying’ opportunity in the stock. Now that the company shares have dived ~39% since the decision, is it time to jump the ship or ‘Buy the dip?

Source: koyfin

In the Pole Position Despite Setbacks

According to the press release announcing the CRL (Complete Response Letter), the FDA has concluded that the OCA’s clinical benefits as predicted by the surrogate endpoints remain uncertain and do not adequately offset the risks of the therapy. The decision was based on data from the 18-month interim analysis of a Phase 3 clinical study identified as the REGENERATE trial. It is currently in the clinical outcomes phase to verify and fully describe the OCA’s clinical benefits. However, the agency hasn’t completely quashed the company’s chances as it recommends the company to continue the trial and submit the additional post-interim data. Even the FDA guidance for sponsors in NASH therapeutics highlights the challenges in demonstrating a positive benefit-risk profile in NAFL (nonalcoholic fatty liver). The disease can take years, if not decades, to develop into NASH, fibrosis, and eventually cirrhosis. As time goes on, and with a more comprehensive set of data, we, therefore, believe Intercept will have a better chance of an FDA approval for OCA.

The company plans to meet the FDA to discuss the path forward, and with OCA being the only NASH candidate having the breakthrough designation, the management expects a review to take no more than six months from the date of the new submission. Despite the failure, the company, therefore, retains the leading position in the race for NASH therapeutics, particularly since Genfit’s Elafibranor failed in a Phase 3 trial last May. Expecting the top-line data by the end of next year, a pivotal Phase 3 trial by Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MDGL) is currently enrolling patients for its NASH candidate, resmetirom. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX), NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NGM), and Inventiva S.A. (OTCPK:IVEVF) have all announced positive Phase 2 data from their NASH trials, but the candidates are yet to enter the late-stage studies.

A Depressed Multiple Indicates a Premium

Meanwhile, since our previous forecast, the consensus estimates for Intercept’s NTM revenue has improved from ~$300M to ~$311M. Yet, the implied growth rate stands at ~14% YoY, well below the ~38 - 42% YoY LTM growth rate over the past four quarters. With no reason for adjustment, we maintain our previous NTM projection of ~35 - 40% YoY growth, estimating ~$368 - $381M of revenue.

Source: koyfin

However, in contrast to the week just before the FDA decision, ‘Hold’ ratings now dominate the analyst calls though some analysts remain ‘Bullish’ despite the setback. Attributing the rejection to a shorter review period amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Needham predicts the OCA to eventually clear the hurdle, attaching an upside of over 100% for the stock.

Source: koyfin

Such an upside is no surprise as the Intercept’s valuation has taken a beating following the FDA decision with the NTM EV/Sales multiple currently standing at ~5.1x with ~42% discount to the past year average. As the graph shows, with peers such as Genfit and NGM commanding a premium of more than 100% compared to Intercept, a further downgrade is unwarranted in our view. Though our revenue estimates, assuming the current NTM EV/Sales multiple, indicate a premium of ~18 - 23% for the stock, Intercept has an arduous task ahead to justify the valuation.

Source: The Author; Data from Seeking Alpha, koyfin and Author Estimates

Canary in the NASH Coal Mine

Seeking the first-ever FDA approval to treat a highly complex disease, Intercept has become the proverbial ‘canary in the coal mine’ of NASH. The unpredictability of FDA decisions and the resultant impact on the share price, as witnessed in the recent debacle highlights the significant volatility ahead at a time the company needs fresh capital to drive forward the late-stage clinical trials. In addition to the ongoing REGENERATE trial, a Phase 3 trial for OCA in NASH patients with compensated cirrhosis is currently in progress with a possible data readout at the end of next year. Meanwhile, with pre-clinical studies for bezafibrate and INT-787, the company is broadening its pipeline. However, any favorable impact from the catalysts they generate could be outweighed by the near-term share price volatility as the company takes another attempt at the FDA approval.

Meanwhile, the rivals are challenging the long-held dominance of OCA’s only authorized indication. Though PBC (primary biliary cholangitis) is a much rarer indication than NASH, the OCA sales have held up reasonably well, fueling Intercept’s growth over the years. However, the rival candidates are clouding its prospects now. Following the NASH failure, Genfit is turning its attention to PBC as it readies for a Phase 3 trial later this year for its experimental drug, elafibranor. Designated as a breakthrough therapy by the FDA, it has already established a better response rate than OCA in a Phase 2 study.

Conclusion

Despite the rejection of its NASH candidate, the FDA has left a window of opportunity for Intercept, recommending a full submission of data. Pursuing a market opportunity worth billions of dollars, the company remains the frontrunner in the highly complex NASH space, and with no approved therapies for the indication, the uncertain path for an FDA sign-off could subject it to significant share price volatility. Though FDA rejection has wiped out more than a third of its market cap, highlighting a sizable premium per our forecasts, we remain neutral on the stock until more clarity emerges over OCA’s regulatory path forward.

