Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of July 5

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 800 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies on the Champion or Contender lists declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Bank OZK (OZK) 7/10 7/20 0.27 0.2725 0.93% 4.74% 24

Decreases:

Company Symbol Old Rate New Rate Decrease Years Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) 2.1 1.3 -38.10% 10

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Jul 6 (Ex-Div 7/7)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) 7/22 0.5125 391.17 0.52% 27

Tuesday Jul 7 (Ex-Div 7/8)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years First of Long Island Corp. (FLIC) 7/20 0.18 15.47 4.65% 24

Wednesday Jul 8 (Ex-Div 7/9)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Brady Corp. (BRC) 7/31 0.2175 45.69 1.90% 34 Gentex Corp. (GNTX) 7/22 0.12 25.98 1.85% 10 Lincoln National Corp. (LNC) 8/1 0.4 34.61 4.62% 10 OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) 7/30 0.3875 30.63 5.06% 13 AT&T Inc. (T) 8/3 0.52 30.08 6.91% 36 UDR Inc. (UDR) 7/31 0.36 38.57 3.73% 10 Verizon Communications (VZ) 8/3 0.615 54.79 4.49% 15

Thursday Jul 9 (Ex-Div 7/10)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) 8/17 0.2325 48.08 1.93% 53 Bank OZK (OZK) 7/20 0.2725 23 4.74% 24 Universal Corp. (UVV) 8/3 0.77 41.45 7.43% 49

Friday Jul 10 (Ex-Div 7/13)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (MSM) 7/28 0.75 73.1 4.10% 17

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Aaron's Inc. (AAN) 7/7 0.04 0.4% American Tower Corp. (REIT)">AMT) 7/10 1.1 1.7% Chubb Limited (CB) 7/10 0.78 2.5% Community Bank System (CBU) 7/10 0.41 3.0% Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS) 7/10 0.3425 2.1% Eastman Chemical Co. (EMN) 7/10 0.66 3.8% FedEx Corp. (FDX) 7/13 0.65 1.7% Independent Bancorp MA (INDB) 7/10 0.46 2.9% J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) 7/7 0.575 1.9% Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) 7/9 0.22 5.7% Altria Group Inc. (MO) 7/10 0.84 8.5% Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) 7/10 0.65 4.8% Philip Morris International (PM) 7/10 1.17 6.6% PolyOne Corp. (POL) 7/8 0.2025 3.1% Regal Beloit Corp. (RBC) 7/10 0.3 1.4% Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) 7/10 0.25 3.9% Tiffany & Company (TIF) 7/10 0.58 1.9% Toro Company (TTC) 7/9 0.25 1.5%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPG, T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.