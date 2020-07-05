Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of July 5

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 800 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies on the Challengers list declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

None

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Jul 6 (Ex-Div 7/7)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Quest Diagnostics Inc. (DGX) 7/22 0.56 116.04 1.93% 9 Riverview Bancorp Inc (RVSB) 7/22 0.05 5.23 3.82% 6

Tuesday Jul 7 (Ex-Div 7/8)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) 7/23 0.18 17.96 4.01% 7 Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) 7/23 0.17 90.75 0.75% 7 Kadant Inc. (KAI) 8/6 0.24 100.5 0.96% 8 MasterCard Inc. (MA) 8/7 0.4 302.42 0.53% 9

Wednesday Jul 8 (Ex-Div 7/9)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Culp Inc. (CULP) 7/17 0.105 9.16 4.59% 9 Intuit Inc. (INTU) 7/20 0.53 305.3 0.69% 9 Masco Corp (MAS) 8/10 0.135 50.14 1.08% 6 NetApp Inc. (NTAP) 7/29 0.48 43.55 4.41% 7 Parke Bancorp Inc. (PKBK) 7/24 0.16 14.47 4.42% 6

Thursday Jul 9 (Ex-Div 7/10)

None

Friday Jul 10 (Ex-Div 7/13)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG) 7/29 0.1875 22.7 3.30% 9

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Agree Realty Corp. (ADC) 7/10 0.6 3.6% Air Lease Corp. (AL) 7/9 0.15 2.1% Amphenol Corp. (APH) 7/8 0.25 1.0% CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) 7/10 0.5 2.6% First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI) 7/7 0.14 4.4% FirstService Corp. (FSV) 7/7 0.165 0.7% Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) 7/9 0.37 4.9% The Hackett Group Inc. (HCKT) 7/10 0.095 2.8% Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (HTA) 7/9 0.315 4.7% Hurco Companies Inc. (HURC) 7/13 0.13 1.9% Legg Mason Inc. (LM) 7/13 0.4 3.2% Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) 7/8 1.15 1.4% Merck & Company (MRK) 7/7 0.61 3.1% QTS Realty Trust Inc. (QTS) 7/7 0.47 2.9% ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (SFBS) 7/10 0.175 2.1% Towne Bank (TOWN) 7/10 0.18 4.0% Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (WASH) 7/10 0.51 6.4% Dentsply Sirona Inc. (XRAY) 7/10 0.1 0.9%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Looking for more in depth analysis of high quality dividend stocks? Check out the Dividend Kings marketplace service!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.