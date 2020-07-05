Source: Okta | The Identity Standard

Investment Thesis

The digitization of our workplaces is arguably one of the greatest secular growth trends of the 21st century, at the center of which Okta provides identity access solutions. Okta has changed the way people log in to applications and websites, as it utilizes the cloud to create an efficient, single access point login experience through which users can access their most important applications.

Essentially, when a person logs in to Okta, they log in to an array of all their apps contained in a convenient and organized dashboard.

The cybersecurity company enables people to securely access their most important applications and networks from anywhere, as Okta's solution deploys from the cloud. Moreover, Okta has integrated new technology such as facial recognition and touch ID as methods for users to log in.

Today, I am going to explore Okta's enterprise customer base to illustrate how it is providing massive value to its customers by evolving the way that companies provide secure logins. I will conclude the note by assessing what we should pay for the stock while simultaneously implementing a margin of safety.

Customer Wins

Okta represents a long-term need for companies that are transitioning to digitized workplaces, especially since the SaaS market only accounts for about 20% of enterprise software spending. That is, the number of applications into which employees and companies will need to log in is set only to expand from here. Commensurately, the need for Okta will only continue to expand.

For example. Adobe (ADBE) uses Okta to enable 20,500 employees to have a single login to access all their applications. This process is more efficient than Adobe's previous login solution where people had to log in repeatedly to different applications. Okta solved this confounding problem, as employees can now access all of their accounts simply by logging in once. The video below specifically highlights how Okta is making a difference for Adobe.

The MLB (Major League Baseball) is another strong customer that demonstrates Okta's ability to understand a business and smoothly integrate its software into MLB's different platforms. The MLB wanted to engage with fans by encouraging them to stream and follow their favorite baseball teams, and the access to this MLB platform is made possible by Okta's solution.

Additionally, the SaaS company has already worked with the MLB to implement secure workforce identity solutions for its employees across the league.

Albertsons (ACI) is a grocery store with over 2,300 stores, which uses Okta to improve its customers' experience. With 30 million customers shopping every week, Albertsons uses Okta to provide innovative technology for a seamless customer experience to compete with Amazon (AMZN) as well as other brick-and-mortar stores.

These are three examples of how Okta serves a wide realm of businesses by creating optimal customer solutions.

Steadily Growing its Customer Base

Okta has a 121% net retention rate, which is a good indicator that customers are repurchasing subscriptions and adding additional services. With over 8,400 customers, Okta has a strong enterprise customer presence, as can be seen below.

What's more, Okta is steadily growing its customer base.

Source: Okta: Strong Growth And Abundant Potential

Okta increased its customer base by 30% this past year. As of 2019, Okta had 100 million users, but CEO Todd McKinnon is preparing to expand this customer base to 50 billion. The CEO (who was a senior VP of engineering at Salesforce (CRM) before founding Okta) is focused on being extremely customer centric similar to Salesforce.

Financial Analysis

Okta is one of those unicorns in Silicon Valley these days that is free cash flow positive while growing at 30%+ on an annualized basis. Notwithstanding its profitability, it's still aggressively reinvesting into its business.

Okta is consistently reinvesting through SG&A, research, and development. This contributes to Okta's growth in its customer base, and I expect the company will continue to reinvest to continue to expand subscription-based customers.

Source: YCharts

Okta continues to develop its services, which is reflected in its spending on research and development, as illustrated above. The company has a solid gross profit margin of 73% and generated positive free cash flow for the first time in 2019, as illustrated below.

Source: YCharts

Okta is in a strong financial position as it is generating free cash flow and will continue to reinvest to improve its core business.

As seen above, Okta is steadily increasing revenues and anticipates a 32% increase in 2021.

Now, let's find out what Okta is worth today.

L.A. Stevens Investment Model

To determine a fair value for OKTA, we will employ our proprietary valuation model. Here's what it entails:

Traditional discounted cash flow model using free cash flow to equity discounted by our (as shareholders) cost of capital. Discounted cash flow model including the effects of change in share count. Normalizing valuation for future growth prospects at the end of 10 years. Then, using today's share price and the projected share price at the end of 10 years, we arrive at a CAGR. If this beats the market by enough of a margin, we invest. If not, we wait for a better entry point.

Now, let's check out the results!

Assumptions:

Assumption Okta Free cash flow per share $1.85 Free cash flow per share growth rate 25% Terminal growth rate 3% Years of elevated growth 10 Total years to stimulate 100 Discount Rate (Our "Next Best Alternative") 9.8%

Source: L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

According to the L.A. Stevens Valuation Model, Okta is currently overvalued trading at $180, but we need to calculate an expected return to normalize future growth.

Expected Return

Source: L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

If one were to invest at $207 per share, they could expect an ~9% return, which does not clear our hurdle rate of 9.8%, or the average annualized return of the S&P 500 Index Fund over the last 90 years.

Margin of Safety

For the calculation, I used conservative estimates such that we can be wrong about potential growth and still achieve our predicted returns. That is, Okta is currently priced in such a way that it will have to grow at 30% annually for the next 10 years. While this is possible, between the company's guidance and consensus analyst estimates, it only expects to grow at 29% over the next two years.

For estimating Okta's free cash flow margin, I used 35% to reflect Okta's strong gross profit margin while accounting for its reinvestments in SG&A, research, and development.

As I mentioned above, consensus analyst estimates anticipate revenue growth at 29% growth over the next two years. Therefore, a 25% growth in free cash flow per share is bordering on "too optimistic", and when an assumption is "too optimistic", our margin of safety is eliminated.

So even with optimistic assumptions about Okta's growth, the company will likely not generate market-beating returns from a share price of ~$210.

Who Are Okta's Competitors?

Okta's identity system is unique because its platform is impartial and serves a wide variety of software applications. Microsoft (MSFT) is one of Okta's main competitors, and it differs from Okta because Microsoft is biased towards its software (Azure, Office 360) and may exclude other applications. Okta is separating itself by focusing on allowing customers to connect everything within their ecosystem.

As can be seen above, Okta is leading the field in access management, with Microsoft coming in second.

Concluding Thoughts

Okta offers a disruptive, and almost as importantly, impartial access identity platform. As the trend to cloud-based software continues to pick up, Okta has positioned itself to help its customers securely manage all of their accounts simply in one integrated ecosystem.

I am neutral on Okta at ~$210, but purchased it at $86 last April (which I sold after it doubled for personal reasons and not related to the company).

I would gladly re-enter my position should it come back to earth a little over the next year or so, which I believe will happen once the fervor around the virus dies down a bit.