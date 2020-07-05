The global 5G infrastructure market is expected to grow rapidly in the next few years and Marvell is well-positioned to benefit from this megatrend.

Investment Thesis

Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) delivered a solid Q1 F2021 thanks to strong demand for its data center and 5G infrastructure products. The company’s effort to control cost is also paying off. Looking forward, demand for its network solutions will continue to remain strong thanks to many telecom providers ramping up their investments in 5G infrastructures. Its data center products should also remain in strong demand thanks to the continual trend of people working and studying from home. However, its shares are not cheap and we think a pullback will create a better buying opportunity.

Recent Developments: Q1 F2021 Highlights

Marvell delivered a strong Q1 F2021 as its revenue of $694 million exceeded the midpoint of management’s guidance provided on March 4, 2020. This growth was primarily driven by strong demand for its data center and 5G infrastructure products and solutions offset by decline in its storage business. The company also delivered cash flow from operations of $176 million. Its diluted income per share of $0.18 was also solid.

Earnings and Growth Analysis

Demand for data center and 5G infrastructure will drive revenue growth

Marvell is well-positioned to capture the opportunities present in the 5G infrastructure market. Its 5G solutions should garner demand as many telecommunication services providers are ramping up their investments in 5G infrastructures this year. This market should continue to expand rapidly in the next few years. According to Markets and Markets (see chart below), the 5G infrastructure market is expected to grow from $784 million in 2019 to $47.8 billion in 2027. This is a growth rate of 67.1% annually. Marvell should be able to benefit from this rapid growth in the infrastructure market.

Source: Markets and Markets

The company’s data center products and solutions (e.g. its OCTEON DPU platform) are well-positioned to take advantage of the demand driven by the adoption of cloud. As we know, the megatrend towards cloud has been accelerated by the outbreak of COVID-19 as many people do their tasks remotely. Since COVID-19 is unlikely to be contained quickly, demand will likely remain strong for data center products for the rest of its F2021.

Marvell’s focus on cost control has helped it to navigate through the near-term challenges

Marvell has done an excellent job of controlling and optimizing its operating expenditures. Its operating expenses of $300 million (non-GAAP) in Q1 F2021 were lower than its original projection of about $310 million in the previous quarter. This decline was primarily due to management’s effort to optimize its expenses as well as lower travel expenses due to COVID-19. Looking forward, management expects its operating expenditures to remain similar to the level to Q1 F2021 for each of the quarters in the rest of its F2021.

HDD controller business continues to decline

Despite total revenue growth driven by its networking segment, as we mentioned in our previous article, Marvell’s HDD controller business is in a structural decline. This trend has continued in F2021. As can be seen from the table below, revenues from its storage segment declined to $258.7 million in Q1 F2021 from $278.7 million in Q1 F2020. Marvell is transitioning its storage business from HDD controller to near-line drives, which are primarily used by its data center customers. However, it may still be a challenge to replace the near-term revenue losses from its HDD controller business.

Source: Q4 F2020 Supplemental

Valuation Analysis

Marvell is currently trading at a forward P/E ratio of 37.84x. This is significantly higher than its 5-year average of 22.05x. Its P/E ratio is comparable to STMicroelectronics’ (STM) 37.89x but higher than Xilinx’s (XLNX) 34.28x. Marvell currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 0.7%.

Forward P/E 5-Year Average Forward P/E Marvell Technology 37.84 22.05 Xilinx (XLNX) 34.28 25.44 STMicroelectronics (STM) 37.89 19.71

Source: Created by author, Morningstar

Risks and Challenges

Competition

Competition can be fierce in Marvell’s businesses. Marvell faces competition from other larger companies such as Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC). These two companies have more resources (e.g. R&D expenses, better balance sheets) to compete with Marvell. Any missteps can quickly result in declining market shares.

COVID-19

While COVID-19 has accelerated demand for Marvell’s data center solutions, demand for many of its products such as 5G solutions can be impacted negatively if multiple waves of the pandemic occur. Many telecommunication service providers may decide to postpone their investments due to further lockdowns and restrictions.

Investor Takeaway

We like Marvell’s growth outlook fueled by strong demand for its data center and 5G infrastructure products and solutions. However, its valuation appears to be expensive right now. A pullback will provide a better buying opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.