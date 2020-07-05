Corcept Therapeutics Starts Phase 3 Pancreatic Cancer Trial

Corcept Therapeutics Inc. (CORT) announced enrollment of the first participant in its Phase 3 trial RELIANT. The trial seeks to evaluate relacorilant in conjunction with nab-paclitaxel for treating patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer. The company seeks to enroll 80 patients suffering from metastatic pancreatic cancer. The data collated from 40 of these patients will be used for carrying out interim analysis.

During the trial, each patient will be administered relacorilant plus nab-paclitaxel. The primary endpoint for the trial is Objective Response Rate, while secondary endpoints include duration of response and progression free survival. Andreas Grauer, MD, Corcept’s Chief Medical Officer, said, “The results of our open-label, Phase 1/2 study, which we presented at ASCO last year, were very encouraging. We are excited to have begun this larger, more definitive trial. We believe sufficiently positive results would support accelerated approval.”

Relacorilant has been granted an orphan drug designation by the FDA as well as by the European Commission for treating pancreatic cancer. The drug candidate is also being assessed for treating Cushing’s syndrome. The trial is currently in the 3rd stage. The dosing is currently carried out for GRACE study at several sites spread through the United States, Europe and Israel. The drug candidate is given Orphan Drug designation for treating Cushing’s Syndrome by the FDA and the European Commission.

Corcept plans to submit a new drug application for the drug candidate in the second quarter of 2022. It also intends to initiate a Phase III study named GRADIENT later this year. The trial will involve assessing the potential of relacorilant in treating Cushing’s syndrome caused by adrenal adenoma. The company is also enrolling patients for its Phase II study evaluating relacorilant plus Abraxane for treating patients suffering from metastatic ovarian cancer. The results from the trial will likely be out by first half of 2021.

Apart from these trials, relacorilant is also expected to be a part of a Phase 1b study where it will be evaluated along with Keytruda, an MRK PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor for treating patients with metastatic or unresectable adrenal cancer. The study will likely be started in the third quarter of 2020.

Relacorilant is a non-steroidal, selective modulator of the glucocorticoid receptor. It does not bind to any other hormone receptors in the body. The drug candidate is a proprietary property of Corcept and is backed by method of use and composition of matter patents.

Corcept is a commercial-stage company and is mainly focused on discovering and developing drugs for treating severe oncologic, psychiatric and metabolic disorders by modifying the behavior of the stress hormone cortisol. Its flagship product Korlym was the first FDA approved drug for treating patients suffering from Cushing’s syndrome. The pharma company has a robust portfolio of proprietary compounds, including relacorilant, that selectively regulate the impact of cortisol.

Ultragenyx Receives FDA Approval for Dojolvi

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) announced that the FDA has given its nod for Dojolvi as a treatment for pediatric and adult patients with molecularly confirmed long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders. The drug candidate is designed to supply medium-chain, odd-carbon fatty acids as an energy source and metabolite replacement for people with LC-FAOD.

Ultragenyx expects Dojolvi to be accessible to patients in the coming 30 days. The company has designed UltraCare program to assist patients and caregivers. Camille L. Bedrosian, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Ultragenyx, said, “Many patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders have difficult lives with frequent hospitalizations and major medical events despite the best current care. Now, these patients have an approved treatment as an option to help manage their disease.”

Long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders are a collection of unusual, lasting and life-threatening genetic disorders where the body is incapable of converting long-chain fatty acids into energy. This can cause severe shortage of glucose in the body. The current available treatments for the issue are low-fat/high-carbohydrate diets, even-carbon medium-chain triglyceride and avoidance of fasting.

Dojolvi is a highly purified, synthetic, 7-carbon fatty acid triglyceride. It works by offering medium-chain, odd-carbon fatty acids as an energy source and metabolite replacement for patients suffering from LC-FAOD. This condition is estimated to impact 2,000 to 3,500 children and adults in the United States.

Dojolvi's approval is the second FDA nod for the company in June 2020. Earlier in the month, Ultragenyx scored approval for its drug candidate Crysvita to treat tumor-induced osteomalacia. Both these wins are expected to contribute positively to the stock price in the market. The company also has a robust development pipeline. Its lead drug candidates include DTX301, an adeno-associated virus 8 (AAV8) being developed for treating patients with Ornithine transcarbamylase.

Akero Reports Strongly Positive Data for NASH Treatment

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) reported results from its 16-week analysis of secondary and exploratory endpoints of its Phase 2a BALANCED study. Earlier this year, the company disclosed that efruxifermin had bested placebo in decreasing liver fat in NASH patients.

The data showed that 48 percent of the 40 responders who had end-of-treatment biopsies showed at least a one-stage improvement in fibrosis without deteriorating their NAFLD activity score. 28 percent of the patients achieved at least a two-stage improvement in fibrosis. Further, 48% of responders attained NASH resolution with no decline of fibrosis. All dose groups also showed improvements in dyslipidemia and glycemic control.

The BALANCED study has demonstrated the drug candidate’s potential in addressing different NASH comorbidities. Andrew Cheng, M.D., Ph.D., president and CEO of Akero, said, “We believe the BALANCED study data, which exceeded our expectations, demonstrate the strong potential of efruxifermin to be a foundational monotherapy for the treatment of NASH.”

The BALANCED trial is a continuing randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study. The trial involved three dose groups and it met the primary endpoint of absolute change from baseline in liver fat. The change was measured at week 12 using magnetic resonance imaging-proton density fat fraction (MRI-PDFF). All the patients who attained minimum 30% relative reduction in liver fat were qualified for an end-of-study biopsy.

The 28, 50 and 70 mg EFX dose groups showed absolute reductions of 12, 13 and 14 percent of liver fat, respectively. The placebo group showed 0.3 percent reduction. The relative reductions for these groups were 63, 71 and 72 percent, compared to 0 percent for placebo. All the results were highly statistically significant. The drug candidate was found to be generally well tolerated and two serious adverse events were recorded. One of these events occurred before dosing.

Efruxifermin or EFX was formerly known as AKR-001 and is the lead product candidate for Akero. It is intended to decrease liver fat and inflammation, increase sensitivity, improve lipoproteins and revers fibrosis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.