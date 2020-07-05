Investors should consider risks such as the impact of a deep and persistent recession on certain businesses, probability of increasing bad debt, and competitive pressures.

Cloud security and CDN (content delivery network) player Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) seems to have been left behind in what can only be called an enviable rally of the software infrastructure companies. I dare say this even when Akamai itself is trading 30.96% higher on a YTD (year-to-date) basis.

However, these gains look pretty low when we see how competing cloud security and CDN companies have performed in 2020. Peers such as Cloudflare (NET), Limelight Networks (LLNW), and Fastly (FSLY) are up by 113.77%, 90.69%, and 321.08%, respectively, on a YTD basis. Akamai is trading at PS multiple of 6.07x, much lower than the valuation levels of its peers. Here again, Cloudflare and Fastly are trading at staggering PS multiples of 35.45x and 37.74x, respectively. There seems to be no valid reason why Akamai is trading at such a significant discount to its peers, considering the company's scale, profitability, and growth potential.

The Covid-19 pandemic is a big positive for Akamai's media business

The Covid-19 pandemic has forced the entire world to change the way it lives and works. With stay-at-home and work-from-home becoming the new normal, the demand for technology has spiked like never before. Even before the first wave of Covid infections could be completely eradicated, there has been a second wave of infections in some parts of the world. Since an effective and accessible vaccine is expected not before the first half of 2021, people will continue to stay at home for the most part of 2020.

People quarantined at home are consuming media such as VOD (video-on-demand) and gaming services at an alarming pace. Besides solid demand trends, gaming companies are also planning several launches to benefit from the literally captive audience. These trends translated into an almost 30% YoY increase in traffic for the company's platform in a four-week period at the end of the first quarter. The company managed a traffic peak of 167 terabits per second, almost 100% higher than the peak seen in the first quarter of 2019. Akamai prices its customers based on usage and bits delivered, which implies higher traffic translates directly into higher top line growth for the company.

Higher demand for data has triggered the roll-out of various video-streaming services in 2020. This has led to astronomical demand for cloud computing solutions as well as for cloud security solutions. The data has to be transmitted from one place to another in a cheap, bandwidth-efficient, available, and secure manner, which has fueled demand for CDN services.

In the first quarter, Akamai's revenues of $764.3 million grew YoY by 8.18% and were ahead of the consensus by $14.55 million. The company's non-GAAP EPS of $1.2 also beat the consensus by $0.04.

Akamai is banking on this huge market opportunity in 2020. The company aims to leverage its relationships with the big media players and capture a significant share of the content delivery business of all their OTT (over-the-top) offerings. The number of big names in the OTT business have kept on piling since the second half of 2019. Besides Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Amazon Prime (NASDAQ:AMZN), we have biggies like Disney (NYSE:DIS), WarnerMedia, and NBC in the game.

Akamai has seen robust traffic in April and May 2020. There may have been a slight moderation in traffic growth in June, considering that people were keen to come out of their houses. The company has accounted for this possibility in its second-quarter non-GAAP EPS guidance of $1.18 to $1.24, implying a rise of 14% to 20% on a CC (constant currency) basis. However, the company withdrew its fiscal 2020 guidance due to the high degree of uncertainty about the state of the economy in the second half of 2020.

There have been multiple new launches in the OTT business since late 2019

In November 2019, Disney's streaming service Disney+ was launched, and this proved to be a huge success garnering almost 10 million subscribers in a single day. WarnerMedia's HBO Max service was launched on May 27, 2020. Peacock, an OTT offering from NBC, is scheduled to be launched on July 15, 2020. Although the newer launches may not reach the success level of Disney, they have definitely increased the overall addressable market for Akamai. Besides, the company is also looking ahead to switch some share of the existing OTT business, which is currently using the cable and other standard methods, to its CDN platform.

Then again, there are rumors about Amazon planning to add 24/7 live programming to differentiate its Prime Video OTT service. If this proves true, it will also have a favorable impact on Akamai's top line.

Akamai's security business has also emerged as a bright spot in 2020

As the pandemic is unfolding, we are seeing a phenomenal increase in the rate of cyber-attacks, both in terms of number and ferocity, across the world. WHO has seen a five-fold increase in cyber-attacks since the start of the pandemic. The trend has been seen across the world and has only escalated in the aftermath of the increasing U.S.-China hostilities. Subsequently, cloud security solutions are seeing a huge spike in demand.

Akamai has also been benefiting from this trend. In the first quarter, the company's cloud security solutions business reported revenues of $240.3 million, a YoY rise of 26.4% on a reported basis and 28% on a CC basis. The performance has been ahead of the company's guidance of 20%. Sales were mainly driven by security services targeting DDoS prevention, application-layer firewall, and bot management. The company also reported robust growth in orders for next-gen Zero Trust enterprise security solutions. Akamai has managed to secure one of the biggest deals ever in the security business with a large media company.

The company now expects second-quarter revenue growth for the cloud security solutions business to be around 20% or higher. Despite the challenges of in-person sales, Akamai has been seeing promising enterprise sales in the security business. The company is also seeing robust uptake of its security solutions in international markets especially in Latin America where penetration rates are still pretty low.

Akamai now expects enterprises to increasingly shift to the Zero Trust security model amidst urgent demand due to the pandemic. The company is also launching new security solutions such as page integrity and secure web gateway and expects these to drive revenues in the coming years.

Investors should consider these risks

Akamai's technologies have faced some impact from the cancellation and postponement of live sports broadcasting. This impact, however, has not been that significant.

A bigger impact of the Covid-19 related shelter-in-place orders is being felt by the company's Web division, especially in travel & hospitality and commerce & retail verticals. The travel and hospitality vertical accounted for 4% of the company's revenues and comprised of over 200 customers. This business will remain under duress so long as people do not start traveling.

Akamai's revenue exposure to the commerce and retail vertical via its Web division is 16%. Here, the company services around 900 customers. The trend in this vertical is rather mixed, with some e-commerce players performing well while mostly brick-and-mortar players especially in the high-end retail segment are struggling. Some retail players have even gone bankrupt. This may result in a significant loss of business as well as an accrual of bad debt for Akamai.

The travel & hospitality and commerce & retail verticals also include some of the major customers for Akamai's security business. In case some of the customers go bankrupt, it can also affect the company's security solutions sales in 2020.

For long, Akamai's CDN business has struggled with some of its big customers moving the content in-house. The possibility of contract renegotiations and declining Christmas spending can also affect its fiscal 2020 performance. Finally, the tiered pricing structure involving lower prices at higher volumes may also eat into the company's margins. The company also faces the risk of losing some of its CDN business to the very fast growing Fastly.

What price is right here?

According to Finviz, the 12-month consensus target price for the company is $112.24. I believe that this is too low, considering that the company stands to benefit from potentially permanent changes in consumer behavior in areas such as e-commerce and online media. The bookings for enterprise security products are also rising and will continue to grow for the foreseeable future.

In this backdrop, I believe that the target price of $150, the target price set by Cowen analyst Colby Synesael, is a better reflection of the company's potential in the next 12 months. The analyst has also upgraded the company's rating from Market Perform to Outperform. The target price of $150 implies a PS multiple of 8.05 x, still much lower than most competitors.

Many other analysts have also rated the company on a positive note. On June 24, Goldman Sachs analyst Heather Bellini reiterated Neutral rating but raised the target price to $107 from $102. On April 29, Craig-Hallum analyst Jeff Van Rhee raised the firm's target price to $120 from $115 and reiterated Buy rating. On April 29, JPMorgan analyst Sterling Auty reiterated Buy rating and set the target price at $110. On April 29, SunTrust analyst Greg Miller reiterated Buy rating and raised the target price from $108 to $117. On April 29, B. Riley FBR analyst Lee Krowl reiterated Buy rating and raised the target price from $120 to $125. On April 29, Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss downgraded the company's rating to Equal Weight from Overweight and reiterated the target price of $107.

At the end of the first quarter, Akamai had cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities worth $2.2 billion and total debt of $2.3 billion on its balance sheet. There are no near-term debt maturities for the company and hence no immediate need for liquidity to repay debt. The company also repurchased shares worth $81 million in the first quarter and has around $750 million remaining on our previously announced share repurchase authorization.

Akamai's Web Products business is currently under pressure and the company is feeling some heat from cancellation or delay of the live sporting events. However, the company is expecting the increasing traffic in the media business to mostly offset these headwinds at least in the second quarter. I believe that Akamai stands to emerge as an overall winner in 2020 due to multiple secular tailwinds. Hence, the stock can prove to be an attractive pick for retail investors with above-average risk appetite and investment horizon of at least a year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.