It is imperative to keep a long-term oil position and enjoy a dividend yield of 7.9%. But, it is also crucial to trade short term about 30% of your holding.

The US-based Exxon Mobil released an 8-K filing on July 2, 2020, in which the company indicated a potential income loss for the upcoming second-quarter 2020 results.

Picture: Billings refinery Exxon Mobil. Source: The Guardian

Investment Thesis

The US-based Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) released an 8-K filing on July 2, 2020, in which the company indicated a new update regarding the coming second-quarter 2020 results. This article will analyze in detail what has been mentioned in this company's filing update.

The investment thesis for Exxon Mobil has not fundamentally changed, despite a rapidly deteriorating oil business environment that I consider atypical and will probably last a while longer than we would like. The recent Black Swan Event, intensified by Saudi Arabia's initial decision to flood the market with cheap oil, has created a new opportunity for long-term investors who want to accumulate some great oil names at a historical price discount.

Oil & Gas supply is crucial for the survival of our modern world, which is thirsty for energy and will remain a significant part of the "energy equation" for many more decades. It is a fact, and it cannot be questioned.

Yes, of course, the renewables (wind, solar, hydro) will increase their share, but without the oil and gas contribution, we simply can't make it. Therefore, it makes sense to invest in an "integrated" oil supermajor.

What has changed is the very nature of what an oil investment means. We must look at it from a different perspective due to an incurable unbalance of supply/demand ratio.

We have too much oil, whereas the demand will remain dismal as far as we can imagine. Worse, It will stay depressed for a long while, looking at the COVID-19 pandemic. In short, oil prices will not go much higher, and if they do, it will be for only a short period, based on oil production in the USA, which is not regulated. Higher oil prices mean US production will increase much more rapidly. OPEC+ will not be happy and will reverse its tightening strategy. Back to square one.

Thus, investing in the oil business demands a twofold strategy based on two fundamental principles with apparently conflicting aims.

While it is imperative to keep a long-term oil position and enjoy, so far, a dividend yield of 7.9%, it is also crucial to trade short term about 30% to 50% of your XOM holding.

Exxon Mobil has underperformed its peers on a ten year-to-date basis. Only Chevron (NYSE:CVX) managed a positive return on a 10-year chart.

Data by YCharts

A typical sector weakness and different approaches

What confuses me the most is that BP plc (NYSE: BP) and Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) have taken steps to adjust the value of their assets to a more rational level based on revised oil prices and reduced future demand. In my view, it is a very sensible move that should be the rule in the oil business.

BP indicated on June 15 that it would take a writedown of up to $17.5 billion after cutting its guidance and future energy prices. However, unlike Shell, BP is still resisting to cut its generous dividend so far.

Meanwhile, BP has raised $12 billion of debt with equity-like features on June 17, 2020, to strengthen its balance sheet and intends to lay off over 10,000 workers (Please read my previous article on BP here).

Royal Dutch Shell made a similar move recently, with a non-cash impairment charge of up to $22 billion.

Still, Exxon Mobil and Chevron Corp. have resisted, so far, to make a move and re-evaluate the value of their assets and eventually apply overdue substantial non-cash impairment charges. Perhaps, we can partly excuse Chevron, which already impaired its Appalachian gas assets in Q4 2019 to the tune of $11 billion.

These two US oil supermajors do not intend to apply non-cash impairments for Q2, and both are avoiding a dividend cut. Is it reasonable? Looking at the situation, I do not think so. Most of the oil supermajors will have to overcome this taboo that surrounds the dividend to avoid damaging further the bottom-line.

This resolution is even more perplexing when we know that both US oil supermajors have a tangible presence in the US and should be more inclined to review down their US oil assets.

Chevron Corp. announced in May:

"Chevron is cutting both its guidance for shale production from the US Permian Basin and its capital spending this year by 20% in response to the oil price collapse Shale oil and gas output from the Permian Basin is expected to be about 125,000 b/d of oil equivalent, or 20%, below prior guidance by year-end, Chevron said in a statement."

For more information about the Q1 '20 results, please read my article on Chevron here.

Already, Exxon Mobil announced in May that:

"It expects to cut global upstream production by 10% or 400,000 boep/d in the second quarter through shut-ins and curtailments in response to the oil price collapse and plunging global demand. Permian oil and natural gas production will drop by about 100,000 boep/d in Q2, or down 28% from 352,000 boep/d in Q1, as Exxon Mobil shuts in newer, promising wells to preserve their higher flow rates for when prices recover, said CEO Darren Woods."

Second-quarter update: Analysis

Exxon Mobil updated its second-quarter 2020 outlook on July 2, 2020.

Exxon is forecasting a loss in Q2 as oil prices collapsed and weak refining margins knocked down both the upstream and downstream divisions. Despite this somber forecast, the company has not indicated any non-cash impairment charges and hasn't announced a dividend cut. It is very controversial and will be hard to defend when facts demonstrate the severity of the downturn.

Assuming a similar corporate and finance number sequentially, Exxon Mobil may indicate a loss of $2.5 billion in Q2. Details are shown below:

1- Upstream:

Exxon indicated that lower oil and natural gas prices decreased its upstream operating profit between $2.5 billion and US$3.1 billion, with $2.1 billion to $2.5 billion for oil and $0.4 to $0.6 billion for gas.

Estimated Q2 '20 non-cash inventory valuation (lower of cost or market) impacts are between a gain of $0.1 billion and $0.3 billion.

2 - Downstream:

Change in North American crude logistics differentials, weak refining margins, and mark-to-market derivative impacts are reducing earnings by an estimated $2.0 billion to $2.8 billion.

Estimated Q2 '20 non-cash inventory valuation (lower of cost or market) impacts are a profit between $1.5 billion and $1.6 billion.

3 - Chemical:

Change in Chemical margins is between a decrease of $0.1 billion and an increase of $0.1 billion.

Estimated Q2 '20 non-cash inventory valuation (lower of cost or market) impacts will not affect.

4 - Corporate and Finance

Nothing has been indicated. All we know is that this part was a loss of $0.7 billion in Q1.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

The second quarter is shaping up to be another challenging quarter for the oil supermajors group. Crude and gas prices, along with oil-equivalent production, are significantly down, and the second quarter may be perceived as a wake-up call. Furthermore, refinery margins are also tumbling due to a lack of demand. The IEA June report is quite cloudy.

"Oil demand in 2020 is expected to fall by 8.1 mb/d, the largest in history, before recovering by 5.7 mb/d in 2021. Reduced jet and kerosene deliveries will impact total oil demand until at least 2022. In this Report, the forecast for 2020 oil demand has been raised by nearly 500 kb/d to 91.7 mb/d, due to stronger than expected deliveries during the Covid-19 lockdown."

We are facing a unique situation that has long-lasting consequences for the oil industry in general. Oil demand is a shadow of what it was last year, and without a Draconian control from oil producers, including the US, oil prices will be weak and prone to wild fluctuations.

For Exxon Mobil, this coming quarter may be the time for concrete actions, and the company could eventually cut the dividend by at least 50% despite what could be considered as a backstabbing from some common shareholders. It may not be the end of the world and has probably been factored in already in the stock price.

Q2 revenues will be down, as the company is about to report a second income loss in a row and probably plunging free cash flow that cannot sustain overspending in an inflated dividend anymore.

Refusing the obvious and continuing as nothing happened is not a sensible business move. Thus, I expect the company to respond to such a deterioration of the business environment by adapting measures to save precious cash and re-evaluate the value of the assets.

Technical analysis - short term and mid-term

XOM is forming an ascending broadening wedge pattern with line resistance at about $59 and line support at about $44. However, we can also consider the 200MA as the resistance at around $55. The first conclusion is to sell about 30% or 40% of your position, starting at $55. I would suggest a lower short-term sell target at or above $50.

On the other side, XOM is now trading at support around $44.25, and depending on oil prices, it may be a good idea to buy slowly right now. But, because an ascending broadening wedge pattern is often considered bearish short term, XOM could eventually cross the support and retest $38.75. Especially true if the company decides to cut the dividend and apply hefty non-cash impairment charges on its domestic assets.

It is just a blueprint that could help you build a short-term strategy. You will have to monitor the RSI (14) and the direction of the oil prices to make a definitive decision.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own a small long term position and I trade short term frequently.