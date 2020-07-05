Prepared by Stephanie of team BAD BEAT Investing

Is there any more of a boring but controversial stock than AT&T (NYSE:T)? It is a stock that we receive more questions about than any other. This comes despite the fact the stock, from a capital gains standpoint, has essentially been a zombie for over a decade. But, unlike other zombie stocks, this name has offered income and regular, albeit small, dividend growth. We have recently detailed why this stock still makes a tremendous long-term buy with its ability to provide compound interest growth in a tax-favored account. The company has some longer-term catalysts, such as rolling out 5G, and future box office success with Warner Media. The company does have a sizable debt load, but is working to reduce it, most recently putting CNN Center up for sale. Other than periodic acquisitions, big moves regarding bond sales/debt, or broader market swings, the only major stock-moving catalysts are earnings. AT&T will be reporting Q2 earnings later this month. We want to highlight our expectations for several of the key metrics that we expect to see for Q2.

Look for the top line to contract

Revenues had begun to flatten for the company until Time Warner's assets were brought under the AT&T umbrella. With COVID-related pressures noted in Q1, we expect similar pressure in Q2. Below is the historical revenue for Q2 and our projected result:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

As we look to Q2, we can tell you that the Q1 result of $42.78 billion was well below all of these estimates. There were near-universal revenue declines across the operations in Q1, and we expect relative to Q2 2019, the present Q2 will likely see declines in most segments. Overall, we are looking for revenue to decline to about 7-11% or so and to come in somewhere in the $39.3-41.1 billion range. This will have impacts all the way down the report. In fairness, it was really tough to handicap Q1 for many industries, including AT&T's massive global telecommunications operation. Handicapping the Q2 revenue is equally difficult. We expect that April was really poor, May started improving, and June has seen improvement each week.

Earnings projections

We expect that Q2 expenses were reined in aggressively, and this will help offset revenue declines. That said, we think based on our revenue range, and expenses that fall in the single digits, EPS will be between $0.72 and $0.83. Below is the historic Q2 data, with the midpoint of our projections displayed:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

This EPS range is wider than we would normally forecast, but there are a lot of moving parts on the back of COVID-19 and the slow reopening of the economy. Much like Q1, this makes it difficult to handicap. As a reminder, the bottom line saw nice growth in Q1, much of it from solid expense control, offsetting the revenue issue. EPS was up from last year's Q1. Making the situation more complicated, management has pulled all guidance. With this understanding and our revenue projections, any divergence from these expectations will have a profound impact on cash flows and dividend coverage.

Operational cash results will decline

Make no mistake, H1 2020 is seeing pressure, thanks to revenue declines. It is not all bad news. We are projecting strong cash from operations in 2021, but we do optimistically expect sequential improvement in Q3 and Q4 2020. For Q2, we look to our revenue expectations of $39.3-$41.1 billion. Operating cash flow is likely to decline from last year in the double digits. Last year, operational cash was $14.3 billion. Depending on the revenue result, operational cash should come in around $10.2-11.3 billion.

The big number to watch is free cash flow

Sometimes we feel like a broken record in that when asked about AT&T, we often advise our members to pay attention to, if not study, free cash flow. That is because free cash flow is really what impacts the ability to cover dividend payments. Assuming we were operating under normal circumstances, it was quite likely that free cash flow would have approached $30 billion on the back of the addition of WarnerMedia.

Given that free cash flow is so far down the line of results, it is quite difficult to project where free cash flow will end up. All starts on that top-line figure. What we can say with confidence is that H2 2020 will be much better than H1 2020, especially as economies have started opening back up. While the recent resurgence of COVID-19 domestically is of course a concern, the holiday quarter, Q4, is likely to be very strong. With expectations for revenue declines and operational cash declines, we think if free cash flow comes in down $1-$3 billion from our past expectations in the next two quarters, it means you should be looking for free cash flow of $5-6 billion in Q2 and Q3. If this plays out, then free cash flow could still be a strong $22-24 billion this year.

Dividend is covered

So, if AT&T is really not going to offer any growth, then it needs to keep that dividend going. Yielding 7%, the compound interest builds over the years. A boring name to slowly build wealth. That said, wherever free cash flow lands will quite obviously impact the dividend payout ratio. We continue to see a $0.04 annual dividend payment per share increase, so free cash flow needs to remain high or show some growth as well to keep the payout ratio safe in the future.

There will be about $3.8 billion in dividends paid in Q2. If our expectations for free cash flow of $5-6 billion comes to pass, then running the numbers, we will see a payout ratio in the 63-76% range. As we mentioned, management pulled its guidance; however, it has kept at least one projection on the table. Management continues to see the payout ratio in the 60% range as it stated recently. Even with a prolonged and more severe hit to revenues and cash flows, it really seems hard for the payout ratio for 2020 to be anywhere near a risk to the dividend. That means AT&T's dividend is safe.

Take home

The short- and long-term impacts of the coronavirus pandemic remain unclear. We simply have limited visibility on the pandemic's impact on the overall economy and how long the effects will continue to be seen. When AT&T reports, hopefully we get some hints of clarity on this front. We should also be looking for plans to continue to address debt, arguably the most bearish aspect of an investment in the company. Another metric will be HBO Max subscriber updates. It is going to be another difficult quarter overall. This fact, along with the lack of capital appreciation over the years, makes an investment unattractive to many. But this is an income name, so know what you are buying. You are buying a safe, near-7% dividend yield for income. With dividend growth and adequate coverage, this makes for a strong, long-term addition to a tax-favored account. If there were ever a clear example of buy and hold, AT&T sub-$30 is it.

