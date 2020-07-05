The company has a moderate balance sheet leverage with more than $600 million in equity market cap ahead of the debt.

SBLK was prepared for an extended dry bulk shipping slump, but the recent huge surge in rates has been a pleasant surprise.

Shipping is a tough and cyclical sector. Companies such as Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) can hope for the best, but they must be prepared for the worst. SBLK is always well prepared for an extended down-cycle. This is done by maintaining a strong balance sheet with excellent liquidity, low-cost operations and staggered debt maturities.

While shipping can have vicious and extreme downturns that eliminate weaker players, there are also joyful periods of profitability when rates soar. Sometimes this transition happens quite fast and unexpectedly. Things looked very bleak as the Baltic Dry Index bottomed out at 393 in May. Demand to ship major dry bulk cargoes such as coal and iron ore was curtailed by the COVID-19 virus. Surprisingly, the BDI has now rebounded to 1,749 less than two months later. This is solidly profitable territory for dry bulk shippers such as SBLK.

Even with the recent rally, Star Bulk Carriers Corp. 8.30% SR NT 22 (NASDAQ:SBLKZ) continues to offer income investors a safe 9.6% yield to maturity. This is true despite the dry bulk rebound, financial strength of SBLK and near-term maturity of this baby bond. This article looks at the top 10 reasons why income investors should consider SBLKZ. The major risks are also highlighted.

What is SBLKZ?

SBLKZ is a par $25 unsecured baby bond maturing on 11/15/2022 that was issued by SBLK. It has an 8.3% coupon and interest is paid quarterly. At a recent price of $24.69, it provides a simple yield of 8.4%. SBLKZ is trading at a yield to maturity (calculated in the Panick High Yield Report Excel model) of 9.6%. The higher yield to maturity takes into account that SBLKZ is trading at a discount to par, is trading with some accrued interest, and must be redeemed at $25 by 11/15/2022. SBLKZ is currently callable at par; however, this is not a major concern with the issue trading at a discount.

SBLKZ is a small issue with only 2 million shares outstanding. Average daily trading volume is only about 2,500 shares. Use limit orders and patience when trading. See items #8 and #9 below for more information on important protective covenants. See prospectus for additional details.

1. Over $600 million of equity ahead of the debt

At a recent price of $6.51, SBLK has an equity market capitalization of about $620 million. There is clearly substantial equity ahead of the SBLKZ debt, and this is always very comforting to debt holders.

With a $620 million market capitalization, SBLK could easily raise an additional $75 million to $150 million in cash with an equity offering if necessary. SBLKZ is only a $50 million issue. SBLK has shown that it is not at all shy about selling equity to take advantage of favorable market conditions or strengthen the balance sheet when necessary. Recent secondary offerings were made on 6/29/2018, 2/2/2017 and 1/23/2017.

2. Strong liquidity

Ample liquidity is always an important consideration for income investors. This is especially true during unpredictable economic times such as these. SBLK ended Q1 2020 with $131.3 million in cash.

3. Liquidity will increase further

When SBLK reported Q1 earnings on 5/26/2020, we were still near the bottom of the dry bulk slump. Several small refinancing moves were made during and after Q1 to generate additional liquidity. The company's ability to increase liquidity as necessary was confirmed on the Q1 earnings conference call. In response to a question by Deutsche Bank analyst Amit Mehrotra, the Co-Chief Financial Officer Christos Begleris confirmed that liquidity would rise substantially in 2020 even if dry bulk rates (which have subsequently soared) remained at depressed levels:

"I mean on the basis of what we have done already fixing rate coverage as well as the hedges on the bunker side on the basis of the current I would say curve, our cash balance is basically the lowest, basically around where we can today, if we're below today as of the end of June and then increases up until the end of the year. We basically expect to be on the basis of current let's say crisis. Approximately $30 million to $40 million above where we stand today by the end of the year."

4. Mostly profitable company

According to analyst estimates, SBLK will report only a small 28 cent per share loss for calendar year 2020 despite the COVID-19 crisis and weak global economy. This will be followed by substantial estimated profits of $2.14 per share in 2021 and $2.69 per share in 2022.

5. Low operating costs

SBLK is one of the lowest-cost operators in the dry bulk sector. This is highlighted on page #5 of the company's Q1 2020 Investor Presentation. SBLK had 2019 OPEX and G&A daily expenses of only $4,811 per ship. This compared to a peer daily average of $6,192 per ship. The company estimates that it will achieve $58.5 million in annual savings as compared to peers through lower operating costs. The recent installation of scrubbers (see item #6 below) has provided an even larger cost advantage over peers.

6. Environmental leader

As of May, SBLK has invested approximately $200 million to installed scrubbers on 114 out of its 116 ships. Analysts have estimated that only 6% of the global fleet will be equipped with scrubbers by the end of 2020. Scrubbers provide environmental and cost advantages by enabling cheaper high sulfur fuels to be burned while minimizing the emission of harmful sulfur oxides and nitrogen oxide gases.

7. Conservative management

SBLK's management has chosen to prioritize balance sheet strength over returning capital to shareholders. The company paid a modest 5 cent quarterly dividend to shareholders on 3/12/2020. This common dividend was eliminated altogether when the COVID-19 virus struck. While the dividend cut may not have been appreciated by SBLK's equity holders, retaining more capital is very positive for SBLKZ's debt holders.

8. The net worth protective covenant

SBLKZ has a very favorable protective covenant that requires the company to keep substantial equity value ahead of the debt at all times. In a severe market downturn SBLK might be required to sell equity or call SBLKZ in order to avoid breaching this covenant. As per page #S-34 of the prospectus:

"Limitation on Minimum Tangible Net Worth. The Company shall ensure that Tangible Net Worth, calculated on a Pro Forma basis) exceeds five hundred million dollars (US$500,000,000)."

As of Q1 2020, SBLK had shareholders' equity of $1.54 billion. The company's net worth is about 3X the required minimum. SBLK is in no danger of breaching this debt covenant.

9. Protective covenant limits borrowing

SBLKZ has another important protective covenant. As noted on page S-34 of the prospectus, SBLK is required to maintain balance sheet leverage of less than 70%. This means that if the balance sheet unexpectedly deteriorated, the company would be required to fix the problem through such measures as selling equity, selling ships or redeeming SBLKZ.

"Limitation on Borrowings. The Company shall not permit Net Borrowings (calculated on a Pro Forma basis) to equal or exceed 70% of Total Assets (calculated on a Pro Forma basis)."

As of Q1 2020, SBLK had total liabilities of $1,730 million and $130 million in cash for net borrowings of $1,600 million. Total assets were $3,270 million. Therefore, net borrowings are only 49% of total assets. This is well below the 70% covenant requirement.

10. Moderate balance sheet leverage

We can also look at (Equity Market Cap) / (Total Enterprise Value) to measure balance sheet leverage. The SBLK enterprise value can be estimated as Equity Market Cap + Total Liabilities - Cash = $2,220 million. That puts Equity Market Cap / Total Enterprise Value = 620 / 2,220 = 28%.

How does this compare to smaller dry bulk peers such as Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) and Diana Shipping (DSX)? SB has a market capitalization of $120 million and an enterprise value including preferred stock of $753 million. (Equity Market Cap) / (Total Enterprise Value) works out to 16%. DSX is known for maintaining a conservative balance sheet. DSX has a market capitalization of $139 million and an enterprise value including preferred stock of $578 million. (Equity Market Cap) / (Total Enterprise Value ) is 24%. Using this metric, SBLK is less leveraged than peers SB and DSX.

What are the major risks?

See pages 4-35 of the 2019 annual report for a detailed description of risks. I am briefly highlighting some of the major risks here. Shipping is a cyclical sector. While dry bulk rates are currently very favorable, it's possible that there could be a slump in 2021 or 2022 due to changes in the global economy or other circumstances. The strong liquidity of SBLK and near-term maturity of SBLKZ help to minimize those risks. SBLKZ can be a volatile issue even though it has very solid fundamentals and only very moderate actual credit risk. SBLKZ very briefly hit a 52-week low of $13.58 during the March panic selloff.

Conclusions

SBLKZ has many of the qualities favored by members of my Panick High Yield Report service. Credit risk appears to be very modest. It is a high-yielding baby bond that is easy to trade. The near-term maturity of 11/15/2022 is favorable for high-yield investors who are wary of tying up funds for the long term in this volatile market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SBLKZ, DSX, DSX.PB, SB.PC, SB.PD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.