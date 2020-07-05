S&P 500 Weekly Earnings Update: Standard Bump In The Forward Estimate

One metric being watched closely is the 4-week rate of change on the various forward curves for S&P 500 EPS.

With the rolling into the new quarter on Thursday, July 1 '20, the standard bump in the "forward 4-quarter estimate" occurred with the publication of Refinitiv's "This Week in Earnings," as the forward 4-quarter estimate now covers Q3 '20 through Q2 '21. (Determining the S&P 500 EPS forward earnings curve isn't rocket science: IBES data by Refinitiv provides the bottom-up quarterly estimates, thus any reader can build the forward earnings curve, as long as the core data is available).

The new forward 4-quarter estimate is $142.66 (again, covering Q3 '20-Q2 '21) vs. last week's forward 4-quarter estimate of $127.44 (covering Q2 '20 through Q1 '21).

Readers may wonder how this happens, but the Q2 '20 S&P 500 estimate of $23.16 has now fallen off the queue, and the new forward estimate will include the period of US economic recovery however subdued you might think that will be.

Q1 '20's actual S&P 500 EPS was $33.13.

Q2 '20's current S&P 500 EPS estimate as of July 2 '20 is $23.16.

Q2 '20 S&P 500 EPS and revenue are expected to decline 43% and 11.7%, respectively, as they stand today, according to IBES by Refinitiv data.

In this post from last week, this blog took a look at Q1 and Q2 S&P 500 revenue estimates. It's no mystery there will be a sharp deceleration into Q2 '20 results, but that's been well known by the market for over 12 weeks.

One metric being watched closely is the 4-week rate of change on the various forward curves for S&P 500 EPS, and while these rates of change improved dramatically up until early June, the improvement is much smaller since, but I suspect that will change once we start seeing actual Q2 '20 S&P 500 earnings and revenue, and the guidance therein.

Summary/conclusion: Delta (NYSE:DAL) and Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) are due out with earnings on Thursday morning, and having never been an airline investor, I don't follow Delta that closely, but the IBES by Refinitiv consensus estimate is for a loss of $4.24 per share for Q2 '20 versus a profit of $2.35 per share in the year-ago quarter. That's a HUGE swing in EPS (a lot of delta in Delta EPS - sorry). Walgreens might be more interesting given the stability of the retail pharma business, but WBA has not performed well the last 10 years, per this chart from YCharts.

The week after next, the floodgates open for Financial stocks like the big banks and some brokers, and that will be interesting.

More to come this weekend and next week.

