ACLL's revenue has contracted in the recent period due to a temporary reduction in elective surgeries as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic's effects on healthcare activity.

The firm develops and sells wound care technologies for a variety of applications.

ACell has filed to raise $86 million in a U.S. IPO, although the final amount may differ.

Quick Take

ACell (ACLL) has filed to raise $86.25 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm develops and sells various wound care products for post-surgical applications.

ACLL has experienced a drop in sales as the COVID-19 pandemic has reduced elective surgeries.

Company & Technology

Columbia, Maryland-based ACell was founded to develop proprietary porcine urinary bladder matrix technologies to assist in the reinforcement of soft tissue that has been damaged.

Management is headed by Mr. Patrick McBrayer, who has been with the firm since 2016 and was previously president and Chief Executive Officer of AxioMed Spine until the company's acquisition in 2014.

Below is a brief overview video of abdominal wall repair using the firm's technologies:

Source: AEGIS Communications

The company’s primary offerings include:

MicroMatrix

Cytal

Gentrix

ABRA Abdominal

ACell has received at least $42 million from investors.

Customer Acquisition

Since the firm's commercial launch in 2009, it has sold more than 500,000 units of its urinary bladder matrix products in the U.S. ACell also has marketing approval in Canada and Saudi Arabia and is pursuing approvals in China, South Korea and the EU.

The company sells its products through a 160-strong direct sales force that sells to hospital operating rooms and intensive care units. ACell also sells through group purchasing organizations, integrated delivery networks and to the federal government. Total customer count in 2019 was 1,900 customers.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been trending upward as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling, G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 84.6% 2019 71.8% 2018 75.1%

Source: Company registration statement

The Selling, G&A efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling, G&A spend, was 0.0x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Selling, G&A Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 0.0 2019 0.2

Source: Company registration statement

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Grand View Research, the U.S. market for advanced wound care was $2.46 billion in 2018.

This represents a forecast 4.2% from 2018 to 2026.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a growing incidence of chronic wounds, increasing demand for shorter hospital stays and more surgeries in the U.S.

Also, the chart below shows the historical and forecast U.S. advanced wound care market size:

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Avita Medical

Integra LifeSciences (IART)

MiMedx Group (MDXG)

Organogenesis (ORGO)

Osiris Therapeutics (OSIR)

Vericel (VCEL)

Others

Financial Performance

ACell’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Slight contraction in topline revenue

Reduced gross profit

Uneven operating losses and margin

Variable cash flow from or used in operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $23,684,000 -1.9% 2019 $100,794,000 13.0% 2018 $89,221,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $19,038,000 -3.4% 2019 $72,932,000 -10.7% 2018 $81,684,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 80.38% 2019 72.36% 2018 91.55% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $(2,741,000) -11.6% 2019 $1,376,000 1.4% 2018 $(3,065,000) -3.4% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $(2,671,000) 2019 $1,449,000 2018 $(3,131,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $(2,283,025) 2019 $606,611 2018 $(2,615,348) (Glossary Of Terms)

Source: Company registration statement

As of March 31, 2020, ACell had $4.6 million in cash and $22.3 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2020, was negative $1.4 million.

IPO Details

ACell intends to raise $86.25 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final amount may differ.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to increase awareness of our differentiated technology, products and brand in the markets in which we compete; to fund research, including clinical trials and post-market studies, for our products; to grow our sales force and continue to invest in training to further enhance the experience and skills of our sales and marketing personnel; to invest in upgrades to our Lafayette, Indiana facility; to expand our international sales opportunity; to expand and enhance our product portfolio; and the remainder for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are UBS Investment Bank, Barclays, RBC Capital Markets and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey.

Commentary

ACell is seeking funding for its continued development and growth initiatives.

The firm’s financials have seen the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on orders for its products, as healthcare systems have prioritized pandemic response over elective surgeries.

This sales softness will likely continue into Q2 2020 and perhaps later in the year.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue has been trending upward; its Selling, G&A efficiency rate was reduced to 0.0x in the most recent reporting period.

The market opportunity for wound care products in the U.S. is expected to grow at a moderate rate.

Management hopes to expand internationally to grow its addressable market although such expansion is likely to bring additional costs related to it.

Prior to the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on its sales, ACell was growing revenue moderately and had become profitable and operating cash flow positive in 2019.

I suspect the COVID-19 pandemic’s effects on its business will be temporary.

When we learn more IPO details from management, I’ll provide an update.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.