Provision expense will likely increase in the year ahead on a year-over-year basis due to the deterioration in the economic outlook since the end of the first quarter.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) reported a net loss of $12.23 per share in the first quarter of 2020 due to an impairment in goodwill and a hike in provision expense. Adjusting for the goodwill impairment, PACW posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the first quarter, down from $0.99 per share in the last quarter of 2019. Earnings will likely improve from the first quarter's low in the last three quarters of the year due to a decline in provision expense. However, earnings will likely remain below last year's level due to higher-than-usual provision expense on the back of exposure to COVID-19-sensitive industries. Moreover, a reduction in net interest margin in the wake of federal funds rate cuts will pressurize earnings. On the other hand, fees from the Paycheck Protection Program will partially offset the pressure on earnings. Overall, I'm expecting adjusted earnings to decline by 34% year-over-year to $2.58 per share. There are risks of negative earnings surprises in the year ahead because of the uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on credit quality. Additionally, there is a risk that PACW may take another hit to its goodwill. The December 2020 target price suggests a high upside from the current market price; however, I'm adopting a neutral rating on PACW because of the risks and uncertainties.

Deterioration of Economic Outlook to Increase Provision Expense Compared to Last Year

PACW posted a provision expense of $112 million in the first quarter of 2020, up from $3 million in the last quarter of 2019. As mentioned in the first quarter's 10-Q filing, the management took Moody's baseline forecasts for different economic variables, including unemployment and GDP, to determine the allowance for loan losses. Further, the management made additional adjustments to the allowance in order to incorporate its outlook on the pandemic. The allowances built in the first quarter appear to be large enough to cover most of the potential pandemic-driven impairments in the quarters ahead. However, incremental allowances will be needed because the economic outlook has worsened since the end of the first quarter. Consequently, I'm expecting provision expense for the last three quarters of this year to be below the first quarter's level but above last year's level.

PACW has high exposure to COVID-19 sensitive industries that will likely drive provision expense in the year ahead. As mentioned in the 10-Q filing and shown in the table below, vulnerable industries made up around 12.1% of total loans. Furthermore, PACW is mostly based in California, which is one of the states hit hardest by the pandemic. Due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, around 19 counties in California re-imposed shutdowns in the first week of July, according to news sources. Considering these factors, I'm expecting PACW to book provision expense of $242 million in 2020, up from $22 million in 2019. There is a chance of actual provision expense differing materially from my estimates because of the uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Paycheck Protection Program to Limit Earnings Decline

PACW's participation in the Paycheck Protection Program, PPP, will offer some support to earnings. As mentioned in the 10-Q filing, PACW funded $1.34 billion of loans under PPP in April. Assuming a margin of 2.75% on the loans, the PPP will increase net interest income by around $37 million in the third quarter when a majority of the loans will likely get forgiven.

Excluding the impact of PPP, net interest income will likely decline in the last three quarters of the year compared to the corresponding period last year. The 150bps federal funds rate cut in March will squeeze the net interest margin, NIM, in the second quarter, which will pressurize net interest income. PACW has a high proportion of variable-rate loans in total loans, which make the NIM rate-sensitive. According to details given in the 10-Q filing, around 64% of PACW's loans are variable-rate based. A simulation conducted by the management shows that a 100bps reduction in interest rates can decrease net interest income by 1.3%. The following table from the 10-Q filing shows the results of the simulation.

Considering the factors mentioned above, I'm expecting NIM to contract by 11bps in the second quarter and by 26bps in the year. The following table shows my estimates for yield, cost, and NIM, excluding the impact of PPP.

After a strong loan growth of 4.4% quarter-over-quarter in the first quarter, I'm expecting growth to slow down in the remainder of the year, excluding the impact of PPP. The uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the Californian economy will likely keep credit demand subdued. As a result, I'm expecting loans to grow by just 1% sequentially in each of the last three quarters of the year compared to 4.4% in the first quarter. The quarterly loan growth estimates lead to full-year loan growth of 7.5%, as shown in the table below.

Expecting Earnings Decline of 34%

The elevated provision expense and decline in NIM will likely pressurize earnings in the remainder of the year, while PPP will support earnings. Overall, I'm expecting adjusted earnings to decline by 34% year-over-year to $2.58 per share in 2020. On a GAAP basis, I'm expecting PACW to post a loss of $9.99 per share due to the $1.5 million worth of goodwill impairment in the first quarter. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

PACW slashed its quarterly dividend to $0.25 per share in the second quarter from $0.60 per share in the first quarter of the year. I'm not expecting any further dividend cuts because the earnings and dividend estimates give a payout ratio of 56% for the second half of the year, which is manageable. The dividend estimates suggest a forward dividend yield of 5.4%.

Valuation Analysis Shows High Upside

I'm using the historical price-to-tangible-book multiple, P/TB, to value PACW. The stock traded at an average P/TB multiple of 1.92 in 2019. Multiplying this P/TB ratio with the forecast tangible book value per share of $20.9 gives a target price of $40.1 for December 2020. This target price implies an upside of 115% from PACW's July 2 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB multiple.

Risks to Keep Stock Price Subdued

The severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic are still unknown, which poses risks for the earnings and valuation. The riskiness is exacerbated by the company's high exposure to COVID-19-sensitive industries. Additionally, there are fears of a further impairment in goodwill as PACW has reduced the goodwill by 58% with the remaining still on the books. Until most of the uncertainties related to COVID-19 are cleared, the risks will likely keep the stock price subdued regardless of the attractive valuation. Consequently, I'm adopting a neutral rating on PACW.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

