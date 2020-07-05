Real Estate And Defined Contribution Plans

Summary

While exposure to the real estate asset class is common in defined benefit (DB) plans, this has only become a more recent occurrence in defined contribution (DC) plans.

Considering that TDFs are commonplace in DC plans, and the majority of net cash flows are directed to them, the wider use of real estate allocations within them brings the need to better understand this asset class.

This paper profiles the advantages of investing in the real estate asset class, including a more detailed breakdown of this sector, as well as the practical implications of accessing real estate through a DC plan.