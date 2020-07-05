Source

Genius Brands International, Inc. (GNUS) has been one of the most popular stocks among day traders in the recent past. Since the company announced the launch of Kartoon Channel on May 6, there have been multiple conference calls to update investors and an even higher number of positive announcements regarding how Kartoon Channel could become the Netflix for kids. I published an article on June 15 suggesting that the stock would crash in the second half of June as the hype subsides, which exactly is what happened. Now, it seems Genius Brands' stock will once again gather momentum on the back of a positive announcement expected on July 6. At this point, I could only make an educated guess about what this announcement would be, and I expect shares to rise sharply in the coming days only to be grounded in the weeks that follow.

The update might not be as newsworthy as some investors believe

The announcement regarding the conference call came on July 2, and the stock gained by a staggering 53% on the same day as investor enthusiasm received a boost. The most striking phrase in this press release is "an exciting business opportunity", which goes on to suggest that Genius Brands might be up to something new.

To get an idea of what this update could mean to the financial performance of the company, I scanned dozens of past press releases, only to conclude that the upcoming announcement might add little color about the expected financial performance of the company.

In the best-case scenario, Genius CEO Andy Heyward will reveal a new partnership with a content streaming partner such as Amazon Prime Video to distribute content. While this would certainly be a positive development, this would not be the first time the company partners with a leading player in the OTT industry to take its content in front of a massive audience.

In the worst-case scenario, the company CEO might not reveal anything new. Rather, he would discuss the recent developments around Kartoon Channel and will promise to make it big, without revealing how the company could become successful. In case you disagree with me on the possibility of this happening, below are a few examples in which the company CEO announced a conference call to discuss exciting opportunities, only to go through the news that was already available to the market and not a single piece of information released in these conference calls led to a permanent hike in the share price (look for the words that I have highlighted to see some similarities between the recent announcement and the past announcements).

Press release dated September 26, 2017 (access the document here)

"Genius Brands announced today that its Chairman & CEO, Andy Heyward will host an investor update conference call to update the markets on the developments and objectives the Company plans to achieve in the coming months and share some exciting news on the launch of Kid Genius Cartoons Plus! on Amazon, which will have an important impact in the coming months and beyond."

Press release dated October 11, 2019 (access the document here)

"Genius Brands International, Inc., a global brand management company that creates and licenses multimedia entertainment content for children, today announced that it will host a business update conference call at 11:00 AM Eastern Time on Monday, October 14, 2019 to discuss an important upcoming development, as well as the Company’s recent milestones."

Press release dated November 16, 2018 (access the document here)

"Genius Brands International, Inc., a leading media company that creates, produces and licenses children’s multimedia entertainment content and products for global broadcast, digital and retail distribution, announced today that its Chairman & CEO Andy Heyward will host a business update conference call to discuss on Monday, November 19, 2018 at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT the Company's exciting news relating to its recent launch of its new preschool series, Rainbow Rangers."

Press release dated June 11, 2018 (access the document here)

"Genius Brands International, Inc., announced today that its Chairman & CEO, Andy Heyward, will host a business update conference call on Tuesday, June 12 at 11 AM ET/8 AM PT. The purpose of the call is to discuss a major development for Genius Brands International."

In each one of these instances, the share price shot up in anticipation of a groundbreaking revelation, only to realize that the company, in fact, wanted to provide an update on the existing developments and assure a bright future in which Genius Brands would earn an undisclosed amount of revenue and earnings.

Going by this empirical evidence, the run-up of the share price on Friday seems irrational. At the same time, I could be wrong to draw conclusions using historical events and Genius Brands might, in fact, come up with some truly exciting news that could transform the company into a highly profitable one. As far as I see, however, the chances of this happening are quite slim and I would not want to bet on Genius as the odds are stacked against me.

In both the best- and the worst-case scenarios, I believe Genius Brands would fail to address the elephant in the room; the expected financial impact of all the latest developments. As an investor who is following Genius closely, I would rather prefer the company management to come up with earnings guidance, enabling us to get a better idea of the intrinsic value of the company's equity securities.

Takeaway

The odds are stacked against investors who believe Genius Brands' stock would receive a permanent boost as a result of the upcoming announcement on Monday. On the other hand, a short-term surge in the stock price is imminent. In case the stock surges to new highs, unassuming investors are likely to be burned once the stock crashes again, which is exactly what happened in many instances in the past, and in particular, over the last few weeks. Due diligence is key to investing in small-cap stocks, and identifying stocks with an attractive risk-return potential is the key to unlocking substantial returns. In the case of Genius Brands, the expected returns do not justify the risks of the investment, in my opinion.

