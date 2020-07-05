The Interpublic Group operates as one of the "Big Five" advertising agencies, with scale and reach across the globe.

Unlike prior recessions, which more or less had negative impacts on nearly all sectors of the economy, the current recession is unique in that there have been clear winners and losers. While a lot of attention has been focused on the two ends of the spectrum (i.e., technology and airlines), there is a host of in-between companies that have fallen by the wayside, and they as a result have become attractively priced.

I believe that the company that I'm exploring today, The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG), is one such company that deserves consideration for a growth portfolio. In this article, I plan to discuss the growth tailwinds and analyze the fundamentals, so let's dig in!

Positioned For Strong Growth

The Interpublic Group of Companies is the fourth largest of the "Big Five" global advertising conglomerates. Its revenue mix is about evenly split between Marketing Services (i.e., public relations, brand consultancy, strategic marketing) and Advertising & Media Services, which consists of creating and advising on TV-, radio-, and online-advertising. It generates roughly 60% of its revenues from the United States and the remaining 40% from the rest of the world. One of the key growth markets for the company is Latin America, where it has experienced low-double-digit growth this year.

As seen below, total revenue on a worldwide-basis still grew in the early part of this year, although slowly at just 0.3% YoY, while international revenue outside of the U.S. had a slight -0.7% decline due primarily to COVID-19.

While the early 2020 results are not too encouraging, one must understand that advertising follows somewhat predictable patterns that are correlated to political elections. According to AdAge, U.S. ad spending is expected to grow in the mid-single digits with political spending being one of the key driving forces.

In addition, Group M, a subsidiary of WPP plc (WPP) expects seismic shifts in advertising channels over the next decade. This is due to Internet-ad spending (including high-growth mobile advertising), which is expected to reach $326 billion in 2020, representing 11% YoY growth and over half (52%) of total ad-spend. By the end of 2022, Group M expects Internet-ad spend to reach 60% of total ad-spend.

I expect The Interpublic Group to be one of the primary beneficiaries of this trend, as it has strong, customer-centric data marketing capabilities through its Acxiom arm. I believe IPG's recent launch new data-powered products will enable it to get the best out of its data assets, thereby driving more efficient and personalized connections with consumers. As seen below, growth in Internet-ad spend in 2020 is expected to more than offset declines in legacy media, for a combined 5.1% YoY growth across all channels.

Throwing a wrench in all of this, of course, are the risks and challenges presented by COVID-19. Management confirmed these risks on the last investor call:

In Asia-Pac, our net organic revenue change was negative 5.3%. The COVID-19 virus had an impact in most of our national markets in the region with event cancellations and marketing campaigns that were deferred or canceled. As a result, China, Hong Kong and Singapore had double digit decreases in the quarter. A negative 5.3% quarterly result marks the steepest decrease we have seen in this part of the world since the last recession.

However, I see this risk in that part of the world as being temporary, as the pandemic in the company's key Asian markets have largely eased, as they now rank low on the list of countries by the number of new infections. One recent bright spot is that company's Singapore unit won the country's Navy account during the second quarter.

While the U.S. will continue to pose challenges, I'm encouraged by new wins during Q2, in what seems to be shift towards a campaign for "stay-at-home" consumer dollars, as the company won accounts for Mike's Hard Lemonade and Birds Eye Foods.

Digging into the financials, revenue has increased at a solid clip since 2017, but that is primarily due to the $2.3 billion acquisition of the data marketing company Acxiom LLC in 2018. What's more important is the operating margin growth to 12.9% for the trailing twelve months (TTM), which implies that the acquisition has been accretive to the bottom line, due to incremental revenue and cost synergy realizations. It also means that the Acxiom acquisition has been strategic, and that the company is not growing just for growth's sake.

One thing that investors should watch out for, however, is the additional debt that the company has taken on in pursuit of growth. Currently, LT Debt to Capital stands at 56%, and is relatively high based on a five-year comparison. Although the company still maintains a BBB investment-grade rating from S&P, the debt level is something investors should pay attention to.

Lastly, as demonstrated below, the accretive acquisition and organic growth have benefited the bottom line through growth in EPS and dividends. I do, however, expect dividend increases to slow down as dividend growth has outpaced EPS growth in recent years.

Investor Takeaway

The Interpublic Group has demonstrated its ability to grow in an accretive manner and reward its investors over the recent years. This, however, has come at the cost of an elevated debt level, which investors should watch for. While COVID-19 will present near-term revenue and profitability challenges, I see management as being able to navigate through it as it pursues a client mix that is more suited for the current macroeconomic environment. Longer term, I see growth tailwinds as digital ad-spend continues to grow at a solid pace, thereby benefiting the company due to its increased data marketing capabilities with the Acxiom assets and its scale and reach as one of the "Big Five" advertising agencies.

I have a Buy rating on the shares at the current share price of 17.06 and a PE ratio of 10.3. I have a one-year price target of $21, which I find reasonable given the long-term growth tailwinds and with the expectation of a gradual economic recovery.

