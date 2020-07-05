Where The Financial Markets Are

Financial markets now seem to be heading from liquidity problems to solvency problems, which would bring an end to the period of credit inflation with a bang.

This behavior has continued into the present time and has taken advantage of efforts by the Federal Reserve to provide protection for the economy by creating opportunities for financial gain.

For almost sixty years the United States government has created an environment of credit inflation that has skewed stimulus monies into assets and not into output.

The investment community learned a very important thing over the past fifty years or so. The lesson learned was that lots and lots of money can be made in an environment in which the government has as its number one objective to always err on the side of supporting economic growth and financial stability.

This resulted in what I have called a policy of credit inflation, which came to dominate the US economy and the financial markets by the end of the century and remains the dominant market force still. And, we need to understand this policy and its impacts in order to understand what is going on today.

The Phillips Curve: The Beginning

In terms of supporting economic growth, the US government, in the early 1960s adopted a policy stance based on something called the Phillips Curve.

The Phillips Curve was a statistical relationship that implied that the government could achieve a slightly lower rate of unemployment in the economy if it was willing to accept a little more inflation.

Hence, keeping unemployment at the lowest levels possible became the major underlying justification for the government’s support of continuing inflation. Fiscal policy was then supported by a monetary policy that provided the foundation for the constant push to achieve a steady rise in prices.

A Change In Expectations

Milton Friedman, the Nobel-prize winning economist, was one of the first to point out the fact…in the 1960s…that such a policy would cause businesses and investors to alter their expectations to account for the steady rise in inflation.

Thus over the next thirty years or so, businesses began to hoard labor, even through recessions, in order to have the workers they needed to operate in this world of consistent credit inflation.

And, investors began to adjust their portfolio strategies to take advantage of the continued rise in asset prices. Thus, we saw as the century wore on, more and more of any monetary stimulus going into the acquisition of some kind of asset, like real estate or the gold, and not into investment in physical investment expenditures that would propel the economy.

Financial engineering became the place that corporations made much of their money and this got translated into stock buybacks and high dividend payments.

By the time the 1990s came about, almost all of any monetary stimulus went into asset prices and we saw asset price bubbles popping up here and there throughout the decade. This was also the time of the dot-com bubble.

The United States entered the twenty-first century with its economy dominated by credit inflation.

The Federal Reserve Changes the Picture

Ben Bernanke, as Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, changed the dynamics. To fight the Great Recession, Mr. Bernanke led the Fed to underwrite higher stock market prices so as to increase “consumer wealth,” which would then support greater spending on consumer goods and services. This, Mr. Bernanke’s research showed, would become the foundation for the economic recovery and subsequent period of expansion.

Mr. Bernanke also positioned the Fed to always err on the side of monetary ease during this time in order to avoid any possible glitches that might send the economy back into a downturn.

Mr. Bernanke’s policy was very successful and helped set the stage for the longest economic recovery in US history.

But, investors built this into their expectations and like in the 1990s much of the money created went into asset prices and not into economic growth. Although the expansion was long, the rate of growth, around a 2.2 percent compound rate of expansion, was the lowest on record. Asset bubbles occurred in stock prices and housing prices, for example, as economic growth remained modest.

And, Into The Present

This effect was also observed in 2018 as the effects of the 2017 tax cuts worked themselves out through the economy. Some estimates show that over fifty percent of the tax benefits went into corporate stock buybacks and dividend increases. Thus, the financial engineering of the corporations dissipated the majority of the benefits of the stimulus.

Now, we see the Federal Reserve working to provide sufficient liquidity to the American economy and financial system to minimize the downturn in the economy caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Since the end of February 2020, the Federal Reserve has increased its balance sheet by almost $3.0 trillion. Some of these funds have gone to support the liquidity of the world by providing liquid resources to other central banks around the world. Furthermore, the Fed has provided emergency lending functions to provide financial flows into threatened areas of the markets.

Lots and lots of debt has been issued in the financial markets. For example, in June a record $66.8 billion of debt was issued by high yield-rated companies, including $47.8 billion in the US. In the past four months up until the past week, as reported in the Financial Times, there had been thirteen straight weeks of inflows into junk bond funds totaling $54 billion. This was a massive inflow.And, these kinds of flows have been occurring all over. But, the Financial Times article points out, there is some nervousness arising. First, there is concern that coronavirus cases have been increasing again, and second, bankruptcies are beginning to take off. In the latest week, junk bond funds experienced a $3.4 billion withdrawal.

The Future

Analysts are saying that investor caution is increasing, but the caution has not turned into fear yet. And this brings us back to the Federal Reserve. Right now, the Fed seems to be the only player in the market that is keeping things together.

The big concern in the market place seems to be the concern over what the president and the US Congress are going to do. If one looks at the foreign exchange markets and the value of the US dollar, one gets the feeling that sentiment is now flowing against the United States. All the debt that has been built up during the period of credit inflation may be coming home to be paid off. And, the US may not be able to handle the transition from a liquidity crisis to a solvency crisis.

