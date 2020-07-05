USD/CHF At A Turning Point

This article will examine developments in the exchange rate between the US dollar and the Swiss franc.

At the time of writing the exchange rate of the dollar with the Swiss franc was 0.9455. Taking a look at the one-year Bloomberg chart below shows that at the end of 2019 the dollar was practically at par with the Swiss currency. It then weakened to 0.98 in February and fell precipitously in March to under 0.93 at the height of the COVID-19 lockdown only to recover to 0.98 from where it successively declined to where it is now at 0.9455.

One can go further back in time and check the five-year chart.

Five years ago the dollar was at 0.94 against the Swiss franc, practically where it is today. The intervening period shows dollar strength except for the end of 2018 when the stock market corrected. It is therefore reasonable to assume that the present weakness of the dollar can be attributed to the effect of the COVID-19 lockdowns although there already was some weakness before that.

Just for comparison one can take a look at the USD/EUR currency pair. The five-year Bloomberg chart shows some marked differences. There is much more volatility, and the euro strengthened even before the stock market event of 2018 which brought the dollar down to 0.82. There was a gradual recovery back up to 0.92 in February 2020 when the lockdowns brought the dollar down to 0.8892. It is therefore the case that there was more volatility with the USD/EUR pair and about the same degree of negative effect due to COVID-19 in comparison with the Swiss franc. In comparison with the situation five years ago, the dollar is about where it was with the Swiss franc and the same is so with the euro.

In conclusion one can say that the exchange rate of the dollar with the Swiss franc as well as that with the euro has seen dollar strength except for the 2018 event and recently some weakness due to COVID-19.

What may also account for recent dollar weakness may be the huge QE program of the Fed. Investors should therefore keep an eye on the exchange rate of the dollar with the Swiss franc as well as the euro to see if the extensive injections of liquidity into the economy on the part of the Fed have any clear effect on the strength of the dollar. If that is so, then we may be at a turning point.

