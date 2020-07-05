We think that it’s better to avoid Expedia’s stock and look for other companies that were not affected so much by the virus and have better growth prospects.

As a major online travel agency, Expedia (EXPE) has been steadily growing its earnings in recent years, as the travel industry was booming. However, the spread of COVID-19 all around the world disrupted the company’s operations. While Expedia’s stock has recovered from its 5-year lows, it’s still down more than 30% YTD. As airlines, hotel chains and rental companies try to minimize expenses and offer the lowest possible prices to attract new customers, Expedia’s days of charging 15% to 20% for its services by acting as a middle man are about to end. In addition, the rise of Airbnb (AIRB), which charges mainly 3% for its services, and the increased competition from Google (GOOG)(GOOGL), which is slowly disrupting the OTA field, are making it hard to justify buying Expedia’s shares at the current price. While the company didn’t offer its guidance for the full fiscal year, analysts expect Expedia’s EPS to be -$5.70 per share. Considering this, we believe that it’s better to avoid Expedia’s stock and look for other companies that were not affected so much by the virus.

Travel Under Siege

Expedia’s portfolio consists of platforms like Expedia.com, VRBO, HomeAway, trivago, Travelocity, and others, which help users book hotel rooms and flights in any country of the world. The company’s services help customers to find the cheapest and best deals that the market has and often Expedia offers them rebates and percentage discounts, which ensures that users will continue to use its services in the future. In exchange for its services, Expedia takes on average 15% to 20% from hotel chains, airlines, and other providers.

As COVID-19 started to spread outside of China in late February, international travel began to decline. As a result, in Q1, Expedia’s revenues declined by 15.7% Y/Y to $2.2 billion, while its non-GAAP EPS were -$1.83, below the analysts' estimates by $0.46. At the same time, the hotel room nights, which account for the large chunk of Expedia’s revenues, were also down 14% Y/Y.

Like the majority of other companies from the OTA field, Expedia has greatly suffered from the virus, as its margins deteriorated and profitability disappeared. Currently, Expedia trades at an EV/EBITDA of 15x, which is above the industry’s average, while its margins are below the margins of its competitors.

Recovery Will Take Years

As the travel industry was booming in the last decade, Expedia was able to drive growth, generate positive free cash flow from time to time, and create shareholder value. It was spending cash to repurchase its stock, and in the last three years, the company bought back nearly 8% of its outstanding shares. However, the pandemic changed everything.

In the first half of the year, the company quickly stopped its buyback program and hired a new CEO to tackle the crisis. At the end of April, Expedia had $6.5 billion in cash, which is an increase from around $4 billion in March, as the company was able to get additional financing, which will help it to stay afloat. Expedia also promised to cut $300 million to $500 million in spending, but that hasn't happened yet. Despite all of this, the problem is that at the end of Q1, Expedia had $7.38 billion in debt, and in the current environment with negative net margins, it will have a hard time recovering even when the virus is contained.

While Expedia will be able to weather the current crisis, its business model in a post-pandemic world needs to be revised. Paying 15% to 20% in fees to Expedia is no longer feasible for hotel chains and airlines in the current environment. We believe that the rise of the competition will force Expedia to decrease its fees in order for it to stay relevant in the OTA industry. Currently, we see two major companies that pose the biggest threat to Expedia’s business. The first company is Airbnb, which recently announced that its bookings in May surged after a steady decline in March and April. There’s a chance that Airbnb will be able to raise additional capital and become public by the end of the year, which will help it to more efficiently compete with major OTAs like Expedia and Booking (BKNG). The major advantage of Airbnb in comparison to Expedia is its low fee structure. When hosts add their listings to Airbnb, most of the time they use the shared host and guest fee structure, which charges only 3% commission from each reservation. This makes it more attractive to property owners and hotel chains to use Airbnb and not Expedia or Booking to attract customers. While Expedia recently decided to focus its attention on expanding its own property-listing platform VRBO to better compete with Airbnb, the platform accounted only for 11% of the overall revenues at the end of 2019. While it has shown impressive growth in the last couple of months, it will not be able to offset the losses of all the other platforms in which Expedia has a stake.

Google, on the other hand, poses an existential threat to Expedia’s current business model. As a monopoly in online search, in the last few years, Google has been aggressive in maximizing its revenue per visitor. As a result, it now promotes more paid ads on its search pages, making it hard for companies like Expedia to promote its services via the free content, as it’s being shown much lower on a search page than it was before. This means that OTAs need to spend even more money on ads to attract more users, as free content is not as efficient as it was before. In addition, last year Google launched Google Travel, an online service similar to Expedia and Booking, which helps travelers to plan their trips and book flights directly with vendors. With more than $100 billion in cash reserves, Google’s parent Alphabet poses an existential threat to Expedia and others, as it has all the resources it needs to dominate the OTA field if it decides to expand even further.

Without proper guidance for the whole year, we believe that it’s better to avoid Expedia’s stock. Recently, Wedbush said that the company will be able to return to its 2019 profitability levels only after 2022, and we believe that that assumption is accurate, considering that in Q2 alone Expedia’s revenues are expected to be down 58% Y/Y. For the full fiscal year, analysts expect Expedia’s EPS to be -$5.70. Considering all of this, we think that it’s better to avoid Expedia’s stock and look for other companies that were not affected so much by the virus and have better growth prospects.

