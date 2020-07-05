By 2022, it could be worth $94 per share, 88% upside from the current trading price.

Micron Technology (MU) has recently announced the solid third-quarter earnings results, beating analysts’ estimates of both revenue and EPS. After the positive earnings announcement, Micron’s share price jumped by 7%. In March, we thought Micron was quite cheap. It was also a buy after its second-quarter earnings. At the time of writing, we still believe that Micron could provide its shareholders’ a good upside potential in the next several years.

Growing sales and favorable end-markets

In the third quarter of 2020, Micron’s revenue reached $5.4 billion, up 13% sequentially and 14% year-over-year. Micron’s most significant revenue contributor was DRAM, accounting for 66% of the total revenue. DRAM sales have risen by 6% year-over-year and 16% sequentially due to strong demand from data centers and networking customers. NAND sales increased by 51% year-over-year and 10% sequentially to $1.7 billion, thanks to the growth in SSD sales to data center customers and increases in average selling prices.

All of Micron’s growing end-market segments, including SSDs (solid-state drives), Datacenter & Networking, Mobile and PC, Graphics & Auto, have favorable market conditions for the company’s growth.

Source: Micron’s Q3 presentation

Micron has experienced record quarterly revenue in the SSDs, thanks to a 100% sequential growth in cloud SSD and client NVMe SSD. While maintaining the leadership in enterprise SATA market, the company keeps expanding its SSD portfolio. In May, it announced a triple-level cell client and its first quad-level-cell client SSD, which are using its innovative 96-layer technology.

In Data Center, the COVID-19 lockdown has boosted online activities such as work-from-home, e-learning, and e-commerce, leading to the growth of cloud DRAM sales. In Networking, the 5G and work-from-home infrastructure deployment, especially in Asia, has led to the increases in DRAM bit shipments.

While 4G phones only need 2 to 4 gigabytes of DRAM and 32 to 64 gigabytes of NAND, 5G phones need much more memory and storage, 6 gigabytes of DRAM, and 64 to 128 gigabytes of NAND. As a result, the 5G development will be the main growth driver of memory and storage of the smartphone market.

In Auto, although the revenue in the auto market has dropped sharply from the previous quarter, due to the global auto supply chain disruption, Micron saw the growth in LP4 DRAM, driven by the content growth from ADAS and autonomous driving platforms. The global autonomous vehicle market is expected to exceed $200 billion, and the chip market for autonomous vehicles might reach $2 billion by 2025. If Micron can have a 50% market share of the chip market for self-driving vehicles, it could add $1 billion in Micron’s revenue in the next five years.

Because Micron is the only company which has a portfolio of DRAM, NAND and 3D XPoint technologies, it has the unique position to capture 5G growth across all of its end-markets, including cloud, data centers, networking, mobiles, and autonomous vehicles.

Strong balance sheet and good capital allocation

What we like about Micron is its strong balance sheet. As of May 2020, it had nearly $8.27 billion in cash and only $6.7 billion in debt. The debt maturities have spread between 2023 to 2033.

Source: Micron’s 10-Q filing

In the recent quarter, the company has paid off a $2.5 billion revolving credit facility that it drew at the beginning of the quarter, with $1.25 billion of cash on hands and a $1.25 billion investment-grade note issuance. We think it was a smart move, replacing 50% of the revolving credit facility with a cheap medium-term debt. Moreover, Micron spent $40 million to repurchased 929,000 shares at an average price of $43.54. Buying back shares in the public market at the depressed prices is always a tremendous long-term shareholder value creation.

Micron is still cheap

At the current trading price, Micron still seems to be quite cheap. Its current EV/EBITDA is only 6.43x, much lower than the EBITDA multiple of Western Digital (WDC) at 14.45x.

Western Digital higher EBITDA multiple was caused by its much lower EBITDA and much higher debt. Its debt/EBITDA ratio is as high as 7.56x, while Micron’s financial leverage stays at only 0.64x.

By 2022, Micron is expected to generate more than $16.6 billion in EBITDA. If Micron has a similar valuation at 6.4x, Micron’s enterprise value could reach $106 billion in the next two years. Assuming the number of shares outstanding stays at 1.13 billion, including the dilution of convertible notes and equity plans, Micron’s per-share value should be worth nearly $94 per share, 88% upside from the current trading price.

Conclusions

Micron would experience a lot of growth in both revenue and cash flows, thanks to the booming of work-from-home initiatives, e-learning, e-commerce activities, and 5G development. By 2022, we expect Micron’s share value could reach $94 per share, delivering a 88% return to its shareholders.

