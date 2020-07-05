REITs In June: Losing The Battle Again

For two months in a row, the REITs have been trading above the 16 year historical volatility levels. This raises the question of a potential mean-reversion.

REIT daily return distribution during June exhibited fatter tails and was heavily skewed towards the left tail, indicating a series of negative return days. The negative Sharpe ratio confirms that.

By assessing the REIT performance during May and June, the conclusions can be made about REITs being a high-beta play. Namely, during rising (falling) markets REIT outperform (underperform) the S&P500.

In June, 2020, REITs underperformed most of the other asset classes and ended the month with similar returns to those of high yield bonds.

June 2020 was yet another depressing month for REIT investors. During June, REITs underperformed most of the other asset classes and registered similar returns to those of high yield / junk bonds.

On a YTD basis the broader real estate index Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) trails the S&P 500 by 11%, despite being the top performer in the prior month.

Now, if you look at the chart above, you will notice how at the beginning of June, VNQ gained a significant moment exceeding all of the other asset classes. Similar pattern can be recognized by looking at the mid-June period in which REITs again generated superior returns during trending markets.

In fact, the same pattern can be seen in the May period for which I wrote an article called "REITs In May: Rising From The Ashes". Starting from mid-June, the market went ballistic, and the REITs thrived.

What this is telling us is that since the outbreak of COVID-19, REITs have been acting as juiced beta instruments. In other words, in times of increased optimism (pessimism), the REITs exceed (lag) the market by a huge margin.

The most obvious explanation for this is the fact that some of the REIT sectors, which weigh a lot in the major indices, exhibit a profound sensitivity towards any kind of social distancing measure and the fears of virus. Office, retail and hotel space are the most severe victims of the COVID-19. Put together, these three sectors account for ca. 20% of the VNQ's portfolio.

Most of the recent market moves have been dictated by either virus gradually disappearing or coming back with a vengeance. Hence, the patterns shown by the REITs are somewhat justified.

Here, in the density chart, I have compared the return distribution of VNQ with that of S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY). We can see that the pink area (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is heavily skewed towards left tail indicating many days of negative returns.

The same elements can be concluded from the sharpe ratio analysis (i.e. the risk adjusted returns).

The Sharpe ratio, based on the standard deviation of VNQ's daily returns in June, is clearly negative. The underlying volatility of returns has been immense for REIT investors. This confirms my thesis of REITs being juiced (or high beta) instruments during the virus period.

Finally, to get a bit historical context on the REIT performance, I have calculated VNQ's rolling 12-month standard deviations since the 2004 and introduced an average value for the entire period. The average value is shown via the black dashed line reflecting the average monthly standard deviations for ca. 16-year period.

June 2020, brought the REIT volatility levels above the historical mean, which includes a gigantic outlier, namely, the GFC. So, even with a such bias associated with the GFC period, the REITs seem to be extremely punished by the market.

It remains to be seen whether the "high-beta" characterics will hold and whether the "mean reversion" effects will kick in reducing the overall volatility levels in the REIT space.

