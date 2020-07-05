Scotiabank Exits The Gold Market

Summary

We meet with Nick Barisheff on when and why Scotiabank, the largest Canadian bank trading in gold, is exiting the market.

Scotia's exit will have a ripple affect on the rest of the precious metals market.

Scotia will take a $200 million charge for exiting to settle existing futures positions.

We discuss what happens to gold now, including the affect on both the futures market and physical trading, and what next steps will be for the gold market.