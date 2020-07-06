But while this stock market anomaly has been known for decades, the high-frequency trading and tax consequences of executing this strategy have made it difficult for investors to profit from.

Jonathan Liss [JL]: For reference purposes, this podcast is being recorded on the morning of Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

My guest today is John V. Thompson. John is the Co-Founder and President of Vesper Capital Management, responsible for shaping the firm's global brand and marketing strategy for institutional and retail clients. He previously served as the Senior Vice President at Emerald Advisers, growing the firm's assets from under $100 million under management to over $4 billion.

Before that, John served as the Vice President of Portfolio Management and Marketing for Cashman Farrell & Associates. He started his career as an account executive at Dean Witter Reynolds. He earned a B.A. in Business Administration from Gettysburg College and holds Series 7, 63, and 65 licenses.

Welcome to the show John. It's great to have you here.

John V. Thompson [JT]: Jon, I really appreciate the opportunity. Thanks.

JL: I think that our listeners are going to be very interested in what we have to say here today. We kind of have two different types of episodes here. I'd say, about half the time, we look at macro types of topics, so what's happening with the U.S. government stimulus and what the Fed is doing, and how's that likely to affect markets or, you know, even things that are more kind of geopolitical, maybe some of the stuff that's been happening with China. And then, the other types of episodes we have really drill into specific funds and strategies that we think are working, particularly maybe in this environment, but really in any environment. And congratulations on the fact that your firm has released such a strategy, I’m referring specifically to the Vesper U.S. Large Cap Short-Term Reversal Strategy Index and ETF (UTRN). The index is co-launched and managed with S&P Dow Jones and the ETF is issued by exchange traded concepts. First of all, UTRN, really awesome ticker symbols, so congrats on that. Who came up with that? Was that you?

JT: I wish I could take the credit for that. That was actually my partner, George Elias.

JL: Nice.

JT: The CEO of Vesper.

JL: One of the great fun things about ETFs is often the ticker symbol, so you guys definitely knocked it out of the park with this one.

JT: Thanks.

JL: So, let's just get right into it here, looking back at the last three months, and I just re-pulled the numbers about five minutes before we started speaking, if you look at where the performance of UTRN has been relative to the key benchmark indexes, the S&P 500, the Dow 30, the NASDAQ 100, you look at that three month performance and it's absolutely incredible. You're looking at a return of 58% on UTRN relative to 31.25% on SPY, 31% on [DIA] and even the incredible NASDAQ 43.75%, the QQQ you still beat that handily. But before, I think, we can get into understanding why that performance is the way that it is, I think it's important to understand the strategy underlying UTRN, so let's just start from the very beginning here because I think it is a multi-part process. What is the stock market anomaly known as the short-term reversal?

JT: Really short-term reversal is based on the fact that volatility is asymmetric. Investors do not treat their losers the same way as they treat their winners, you know, and as a result, obviously, the markets are made up of buyers and sellers. Every day, in the marketplace, there's overreaction, and we – Dr. Victor Chow, distinguished professor, West Virginia University, spent 30 years researching short-term reversal and created what we now come to know is the Chow Ratio, which seeks on a weekly basis to identify stocks within the S&P 500 that have the best chance of experiencing a short-term reversal.

In applying the ratio, you know, what we're looking for is actually stocks that have been beaten down in value over the previous five trading days, but in a low volatility manner, zeroing in on his proprietary measure of asymmetric volatility, and the ratio itself is very similar to the Sharpe Ratio and it's – you know it's return over volatility, but the proprietary nature of our process is really in that calculation of volatility on a weekly basis of each individual security, you know, in the S&P 500, if that makes sense.

JL: Yes, sure it does. If we could dive into the behavioral side of this a little more, so if you could elaborate a little more just on when you say that people overreact more to the downside than the upside?

JT: Yes, I mean, it's all based on the primary human emotions of fear and greed. And, you know, generally speaking, you know, investors tend to hold their winners a lot longer than they do their losers. And consequently, you know, when we get into periods of extreme uncertainty, lots of times you see – you know what we've come to know is panic selling. And in those types of situations, stocks are driven down, you know, much further than their underlying intrinsic value, which then represents an opportunity once the smoke clears to capture the rebound.

JL: Sure, and I guess we have many famous bear market rallies and the one that we're probably in the middle of right now assuming that the bear market is still going, but assuming that there's a second wave and things do take a turn lower at some point. I guess there's really evidence – historical evidence in this behavior kind of working on a broader level where you see the entire market shooting down really quickly, but then bouncing back in the same kind of a way that Dr. Chow noticed on individual securities.

JT: The reaction of the index this quarter is not surprising to us Jonathan, and that Dr. Chow’s work goes back to – all the way back to 1992. And so, we could see how the strategy through the index, you know, had done through the dot-com bubble in the late 90s, early 2000s, you know, through the recession and financial crisis in 2008, 2009, and then even, you know, how it reacted in the fourth quarter of 2018, you know, when we saw the market dip, you know, close to 20%. And in each of those periods of time, this strategy, you know, had performed very, very well.

And, you know, when you take a closer look at it, you know, you realize that this type of strategy is going to perform well, you know, when there's more volatility in the market, i.e., you know, the VIX is higher, and you know, whether it's the dot-com bubble, the financial crisis, 2018 or today, you know, as the uncertainty increased, the volatility in the market increased, and obviously, it gives a strategy like ours more opportunity to perform, there's more short-term reversal opportunities to take advantage of.

You know, what we've seen here in the second quarter, late first quarter, early second quarter of 2020, the patterns are very similar to what we saw, and like I said, 2018, 2008, 2009, and then going all the way back to 2000 to 2003.

JL: Yes, sure. That makes a lot of sense. There's been really a lot of research that's come out on the momentum factor over the last two decades pioneered by people like Cliff Asness at AQR. How are short-term reversals and this longer-term momentum factor not contradictory? In other words, the momentum factor, just simplified, states that if something is going down, you can expect it to keep on going down until there's some sort of a reversal. So, I'm just curious how those two things kind of play off of each other and are not an opposition to each other.

JT: Right. And that's a great question, Jonathan. And a lot of times when we think about momentum, we always think about it on the upside, but it does work both ways. And I think the best answer to this question is it goes all the way back to the first time I met Dr. Chow, you know, he started to articulate, you know, the intricacies of capitalizing on short-term reversal. And my first question was well, you know, if you're looking for stocks that are down, isn't that kind of like, you know, version of the dogs of the Dow? And he said, yes, you know, it kind of is.

And my next question was, well, how do you distinguish between, you know, the healthy losers and the unhealthy losers, whether it's on a weekly basis or on an annual basis? And his research, you know, took him to the idea of do recent losers – recent low volatility losers represent more stability and have more of a propensity to rebound than recent losers with a lot of volatility? And that's kind of the work that led to the Chow Ratio that then led to, you know, Vesper’s short-term reversal strategy, if that makes any sense.

JL: Sure.

JT: So, you know, the key to it is, you know, applying the Chow Ratio to every single stock inside the S&P 500 on a weekly basis, and we're not just picking, you know, the biggest losers last week, but the ratios of picking those stocks that are down in value to a certain extent, you know, with low volatility or in a relatively tight trading range, and those are the ones that have the propensity to rebound stronger than the ones that – there are a lot – there's a lot more uncertainty with, you know, the traders over that timeframe.

JL: Sure.

JT: You know, I mean, it's really kind of like the anti-momentum strategy, if you think about it. And that's why, you know, we've looked at the idea of pairing, UTRNX, UTRN, you know, with some of the momentum indexes out there with the idea that you're always trying to look for ways to improve return while, excuse me, minimizing volatility, and, you know, that's a reasonable exercise to perform.

JL: Sure, yes, and maybe we'll get into that a bit more – a bit later. Before we do, I'm curious how you use the Chow Ratio to actually construct UTRN or UTRNX, the underlying index? So in other words, you have a ratio, but that doesn't necessarily determine are you buying 50 stocks? Are you buying 250 stocks? How often are you turning them over? So what is the basic constitution of the fund there? And how exactly was that arrived at?

JT: It was backed to 30 years worth of research, and you know, once the Chow Ratio was developed, you know, the next question was, you know, what index do you apply it to, over what timeframe, all those things needed to be taken into consideration. And after, you know, know, countless, you know, thousands of trials and whatnot, he finally came to the conclusion that applying the Chow Ratio to all the stocks in the S&P 500 on a weekly basis, will give you the opportunity to potentially outperform the S&P 500 over the long haul with less volatility.

So what actually happens is, is we apply the S&P 500 – we apply the Chow Ratio to the S&P 500 on a weekly basis. It ranks the stocks from highest to lowest Chow Ratio, and those with the lowest Chow Ratio are the ones that are going to have the best chance of experiencing a short-term reversal in the coming week. We – out of those – out of the 500, we selected the bottom 25, and, you know, that was the optimal number that Dr. Chow came up with. We actually apply the ratio at the same time every single week, which really, I think, validates our back test. It's that simple going all the way back to 1992.

JL: And when exactly do holdings come out of the index? So, if – do they have to actually bounce back? Is it just a weekly measurement? I had seen something about how certain holdings are left in the index even if they're not in the bottom 25, correct?

JT: Right, yes. If in a given week, if, you know, the stock is in the bottom 50 as a Chow Ratio values, then it will stay in the portfolio. So, you know, we've seen the turnover, generally speaking, you know, it can be anywhere from, you know, 18 to – you know, I guess there's been a handful of times it's been 25 stocks, you know, completely turn over in a given week.

JL: Wow! Okay. So, I guess first of all, what comes to mind is just that before the advent of the ETF and in-kind transactions, I have to imagine this is a strategy that probably worked a lot better on paper than in the real world in terms of just trading costs and taxation on gains, you know, short-term gains and all those sorts of things where outside of an ETF structure, if you try to do this at home by yourself and just buy and sell these stocks, you're going to rack up a lot of trading spreads and you’ll have a lot of short-term gains in short order. Are you able to keep this relatively tax efficient because it's an ETF wrapper?

JT: You've kind of done your homework, Jonathan in it. You know, obviously, this – you know the trading cost aspect of this – it plays a big role. And it – you know short-term reversal has been written about in research for the better part of the last 50 years. I mean, all you have to do is Google short-term reversal and you’ll pull up all sorts of really very interesting articles. You know, as we were beginning the process of creating this index and launching the ETF, I began to say, hey, this is a hedge fund, you know, type of strategy that's being brought to Main Street for the first time, and in fact that is true.

Variations of this strategy have been, you know, utilized inside of hedge funds and bank trading departments for years, but their trading costs were a lot different than Main Street’s, and it's only been, you know, over the last, you know, 10, 15 years, the trading costs have come down to the point where you can make a strategy like this viable, you know, net. You know, you take your capital gains and then your total return, and then obviously, you have to factor in, you know, all the trading costs before you get your net return. In this day and age, it is very viable. You can trade now for less than a penny a share. And so unlike, you know, 20 years ago, where your trading costs would have eaten into all of your excess return, you know, that's not the case today.

As far as the taxability of it is concerned, obviously, you're experiencing short-term gains and short-term losses, you know, on a weekly basis. Over a longer period of time, a lot of those can be, you know, balanced out, but we did pay a capital gains distribution, I think, Christmas Eve, 2019, I think it was in the neighborhood of about 5%, but as you know, in the ETF space, there are ways that you can minimize capital gains, and as the fund gets larger, I think, our portfolio management team are going to, you know, continue to work to incorporate those to minimize potentially the capital gains. So, up to this point anyway, you know, I think, you know, it's a really strong investment for qualified money, you know, non-taxable money, and hopefully in the long run, it will be the same for taxable money as well.

JL: That's interesting. I guess it makes sense. I was expecting some sort of game but as you say, as the fund gets larger, hopefully those can be minimized. Although, I guess when you really just have a bumper year, it might be hard to avoid entirely. I would think – I guess it's a price of success to some extent.

JT: Right, right. I mean, those looking for, you know, zero capital gains – I mean, that's what you get, you know, in a pure index fund that only rebalances on a quarterly, semi-annual or annual basis.

JL: So on your site, on the index site actually, you have some fascinating charts and specific research cases, and you go through some of the sell-offs that you had mentioned previously and I'd like to drill down to them a little further, if possible, starting with the tech bubble, and actually the chart that you’ve included there goes back to the period, I think, starting just before the Asian financial crisis in 1998, the one that famously took down long-term capital management and roiled markets before they bounced back and continued making new highs until 2000.

During that period, if you chart the performance of UTRN versus the S&P 500, you see that the fund actually got outperformed by the S&P 500 from that period of 1998 until 2000. And then starting in 2000, as the tech bubble really began to burst, UTRNX really just blew away the SPX at that point really through the end of 2003. Is this characteristic – is this fund something that investors should expect to underperform during bull markets or during up periods?

JT: I think the best way to kind of describe, you know, how that worked back then was, you know, if you think about the tech bubble, the dot-com bubble, you know, as a kind of a melt up, you know, period of time. I mean, you're talking about money, just hand over fist flowing into those names that didn't have…

JL: Anything that had the word dot-com in the name.

JT: And lots of times in those type of periods, there's not a lot of volatility in the market. There's not a lot of opportunity to take advantage of short-term reversals. You know, actually we saw a period like that earlier this year, January, February, actually from November through February. The market kept going up and without a lot of volatility VIX was stuck in the neighborhood of, you know, between 11 and 13. And, you know, like any strategy, Jonathan, you know, you've been around a long time as well, you realize there's no strategy out there that’s going to outperform all the time.

There's going to be specific periods when it shines, there's going to be other periods when it may not, you know, disappoint, but it may not keep pace. And I think, you know, for us, you know, this strategy is much better in periods of higher volatility. In fact, I was talking to Dr. Chow yesterday, and he said that, you know, Jon, generally speaking – and we have a chart, you know, on our website that shows that, you know, as far as the index is concerned, looking back to 2006, days when the VIX is greater than 23, our average excess return is 6 basis points over the S&P 500.

So, you know, what happened back in 1998 and 1999, you know, that was an extreme, but you know, that's – you know it's an example of during the periods of very low volatility and more of a melt up environment, you know, this strategy is – the best it can do is keep pace. It's when the volatility gets greater, you know, whether it be the bear market or, you know, when there's a lot of uncertainty is when, you know, this type of strategy tends to shine. And then, you know, obviously over, you know, the longer term periods, you know, if you take this thing back to 20 years, and you can see this on our website, you know, the risk and return aspect of this is very strong, you know, much better returns than the S&P over the – you know the entire period with actually less volatility and I think that's what everybody is looking for.

JL: Yes, definitely. Sleep better at night without getting that FOMO that you'd somehow missed out on those great returns.

JT: Right I mean, I was going to say – I mean, it's interesting. You know, we – I talk to a lot of financial advisors, a lot of public pension funds, endowments, and foundations, and a lot of folks, you know, haven't really seen anything like this before. And, you know, they've been a little hesitant to maybe incorporate it into their schemes. You know, I think about it sometimes from the standpoint of everybody, if they're going to employ an active strategy these days, they'd love to see it, you know, just on a daily basis, you know, outperform by a smidgen, you know, or outperform by a little bit on a monthly or a quarterly basis.

You know, anytime you're deviating, you know, much from the benchmark, you know, they get a little squeamish and they – maybe they want to put it in the alternative category. You know, the reality of this is like we've said, you know, the returns over the long haul are there. You know and over the longer period, it does move, you know, kind of in tandem with the S&P, but there's going to be periods, you know, like January and February this year when it underperformed, and then obviously, like the last three months, you know, where it substantially outperformed.

So, it's interesting how folks have viewed this so far. But, you know, from a big picture perspective, for those that are looking to add value, in a lot of cases, the largest allocations in their clients portfolio is domestic, you know, U.S. large cap. You know, this, you know, should be and could be, especially in this type of environment, a real solid compliment to the [indiscernible].

JL: Yes, definitely. Especially because I don't think anybody knows how to time markets perfectly. And so, if you're just in a general period of volatility, you don't know where those big sell-off days are going to come like, for example, last Thursday, June 11, just kind of came out of nowhere and, you know, before any of us where – you know looked out of the tape, the market went for being down 2% to 7% or something, so you don't really know where those snap backs are going to come in.

JT: Yes, you’re right.

JL: So, yes, you totally hear it. So, moving along to the Great Recession, that was a period where – I think it was unique in that, many of the names that would have been selling off in the extreme never recovered. They simply went out of business, they became insolvent, or they needed to be [bailed out] in types of ways that shareholder was just totally diluted, and so there wouldn't have been that kind of a bounce back. And so, I think it's a good opportunity to dive a little deeper into how this strategy avoids picking those stocks that have gone down, but are not really likely to bounce back. So is it just about volatility there? How exactly are you determining which of those names [indiscernible] – it's the Chow Ratio I know, but how does the ratio determine which of those names to avoid giving that low ratio to that low number rating to that suggests that it really is right for a quick snap back?

JT: Right, it's a great question. It – yes, how does it avoid the [indiscernible] you know of the world, so to speak, and …

JL: Sure. Let's say in 2008, 2009, how does it avoid the Bear Stearns of the world, The Merrill’s, The Washington Mutual’s, The Wachovia’s, I guess there is the Lehman's, I mean, there are just so many of them, and the 50 or 100 publicly traded smaller banks and mortgage lenders that went belly up during that period?

JT: Right. I mean, there's two answers to the question. The first answer is, you know, you go – as you mentioned, you go back to the Chow Ratio, and, you know, obviously, the Chow Ratio is looking for stocks that are down in value, you know, which all those were, you know, at that point, but then, it's the volatility measure. You know, with the denominator there, you know, which is through low volatility giving you an indication that the underlying traders, you know, have more confidence in the stocks that are down in a low volatility manner than they do with stocks that are down that are gyrating all over the place where there's a lot of, you know, continued uncertainty. And, you know, for the most part, the ratio, you know, has kept it out of, you know, those disaster type situations, you know, not all the time, but most of the time, I would say.

The second part of it is, is that, you know, going back to the weekly rebalancing, unlike, you know, most fundamental buy and hold strategies where, you know, you've done your work, you've made your investment, and you're going to stick with it until it plays itself out, and then when something unforeseen happens, you know, lots of times they have a propensity to stick with it, say it's more cheaply valued and then it dissolves. In this particular – you know in our strategy, it's dynamic, you know, it's active, so that, you know, in a given week, you know, if one of the stocks – we do invest in one of these losers, chances are the next week that the volatility inherent with that is such that it doesn't make our screen anymore and it's out of the portfolio. I can give you an example of what happened about a year ago.

JL: Sure.

JT: It was – you know we had a real good first quarter of 2019, a lot of volatility, obviously, you know, coming off of, you know, December of 2018, but in the second quarter last year, volatility really kind of subsided. You know, VIX, you know, down, you know, in the 10 to 15 range, and in a given week, one of the names that popped into the portfolio was Foot Locker and just happened that that week they not only missed earnings, you know, they missed in a pretty big way and the stock was down 23% in the week that we held it, you know, [took a bath].

Not all of these Chow Ratio picks are winners every week, and, you know, that had, obviously, a negative effect on the portfolio. But my point is, is that, generally speaking, a lot of those are gone. You know, you're not writing them all the way down. You're on to the next week and essentially a new portfolio.

JL: Sure. And it's – the 25 holdings are equally weighted, right?

JT: That's exactly right. I mean, Dr. Chow did the – you know did the research, you know, it doesn't make sense to weigh them, you know, based on where they rank, you know, in the Chow Ratio rankings every week, or is it better equally weighted? And he found that sometimes, you know, the one with the least attractive Chow Ratio value is the one in a given week, that’s your big winner.

JL: Interesting. Yes, so it's again, it's 23%, 4% bad, but not terrible because of the diversification inherent in that sort of [indiscernible].

JT: Exactly right. That's exactly right. So it's interesting too how this performs. You know some weeks, it's – you know it could be one or two stocks. Other weeks, it can be an industry group. Other weeks, it could be a sector. There was a week, you know, back, I guess, March of 2019 where, you know, we had in the portfolio, I think it was, you know, close to 44% in financials in large banks. Some economic uncertainty, you know, leading into that week, you know, all those stocks were down the previous week and it just so happens the following week, when we were holding these names, SunTrust and BB&T merged.

JL: Yes.

JT: And they all went up and we had a great week. So, it's interesting – and we have the attribution and we look at it obviously, constantly as to see where the excess return comes from.

JL: Sure. And then, I guess looking at the current period, I think it would be instructive to the listeners just to understand, you've obviously had this great performance over the last three months, probably particularly since the March 23 low maybe going back a bit before that even. Just curious what sorts of names have shown up in the index? What's really been driving their performance over these three months?

JT: Well, yes, that's interesting. And I knew you were going to ask that question. And, you know, first I'll say, you know, I mean, there's been a lot of household names that have come in and out of the portfolio over the last four months or so. I mean, [indiscernible], Coke, Pepsi, Costco, Walmart, Horizon, IBM, 3M, JP Morgan, Hershey, you know, etcetera, etcetera, J&J.

JL: Yes.

JT: Well, all names that, you know, that, you know, we're all familiar with. But it’s – you know what's really driven the performance, you know, has been a handful of stocks, especially, you know, around the turn in the market. You know that third or fourth week in March and into mid-April, I think, you know believe it or not, Apache Corp who was up at 88% the week that we held it, I think, late March. Nordstrom was up 43%. Harley-Davidson up 37%, [indiscernible] up 37%. And so, what's interesting is, is that, you know, they're not all in one sector and all in one industry.

You know, it's just looking on a weekly basis for low volatility losers and to take advantage of. So – and it's been really interesting. I mean, from a sector perspective, you know, in those crazy weeks, one week, you know, we were 12% in the autos. We were 16% in the consumer discretionary, 20% in medical. You know, the following week 36% or we had nine stocks in the consumer discretionary sector, 20% in the industrial products. You know, so we're all over the place, actually and…

JL: Yes.

JT: You know, it's interesting, it's really unique. It’s something else, we think, you know, quite like it out there. And, you know, Dr. Chow and I, when we got together, this was all about helping, you know, folks ultimately achieve their investment goals, especially, you know, in this day and age right now where, you know, institutions, they have annual target rates of return of 6%, 7%, and to a certain extent, so do individuals will. You know, how are they going to get there, you know, in this type of environment, if you're just using, you know, the old 60:40 and you're using, you know, index funds to get there? It's going to be pretty difficult.

And I keep saying it, you know, before, you know, delving into, you know, private equity, venture capital, real estate, timber, you know, all these other alternatives, maybe it might not be a bad idea to take a look at more trading-oriented strategies in. And, you know, in our case, we're essentially a subset, a 25 stocks subset of the S&P 500, you know, rebalanced on a weekly basis. We're liquid and we're transparent. And, you know, if we can add, you know, a couple hundred basis points, you know, per year to what you can get in the indexes in this type of environment that can go a long way. So, really think that this story is kind of timely right now.

JL: Yes, definitely.

So in terms of how investors think about UTRN, do you view this as potentially a core holding? Or is it meant to be more of a satellite strategy that bolsters kind of those large plain vanilla indexes that clearly most investors are anchoring their portfolios with?

JT: Yes, another great question. You know, when you looked at the risk return matrix going back 20 years, and you see that this strategy – the index, anyway is annualized, you know, more than 5% above the S&P 500 on an annual basis and has done so with less standard deviation, you know, really great upside, downside capture ratios, Sharpe Ratio, Sortino Ratios, etcetera, is to hey, why wouldn't you want this in place of your S&P 500 allocation?

And, you know, the reality of it is, is that whether you're on an investment committee, whether you're a financial advisor for, you know, retail clients, you got to answer to them on a quarterly basis. And I know it's very difficult for them sometimes if they have a manager that in a given quarter, you know, have substantially underperformed the index. And with that, you know, there are periods of time, you know, that, you know, on a quarterly basis or semi-annual basis that this – you know as we talked about, in periods of lower volatility that this may underperform.

Conversely, there's plenty of periods, you know, over the last 20 years where it substantially outperformed. That's where it gets its alpha from. You know, I think realistically, you know, given the responsibility that consultants and financial advisors have today to, you know, add incremental value without, you know, giving their clients the impression that they're going to potentially blow them up. Even though this has been a higher reward, you know, lower risk type of portfolio, it can deviate in short-term relative to the benchmark. And so, you know, whether it's a 20% allocation in concert with the index or 10% or whatever, I think it's on a case-by-case basis, depending on the consultant and the financial advisor.

JL: And then, in terms of – we had kind of touched on this briefly earlier, but in terms of strategies that maybe this can be paired with to produce additional risk or improved even above the strategy itself, risk adjusted returns, you had mentioned momentum and you have written that up a bit on your site, what can you say about what that does to the long-term return profile and volatility of a portfolio combining this strategy with momentum strategy?

JT: Well, again, you know, like we said, you know, the strategy overall tends to perform at its peak, you know during higher periods of volatility, it tends to not do quite as well in periods of low volatility. So, you know, lots of times you see momentum strategies do well in periods when – actually when – if you think about it, the S&P 500 itself is kind of a momentum strategy in its own way because the more money that goes into the S&P 500, the more money goes into the larger capitalization names within the index.

So, it kind of feeds-off itself. And so, consequently, whether it's the S&P, you know, Momentum Index, whether it's the MSCI Momentum Index, or whether it's even the S&P 500, it does work very well in compliment, you know, because, you know, when we're going through those periods of low volatility, rising markets, momentum strategies are going to do better, you know, UTRN, UTRNX not as well, and vice versa. And the other thing too is, it’s kind of interesting from a diversification perspective. Realistically, over the last 15 years or so, at least 10, 12 years, it's been very, very difficult for most active managers to outperform the S&P 500.

You know, there's two reasons for that, if you ask me. Now, Number 1, obviously, it's a cap weighted index. So, you know, if – unless – if you're an active manager, and unless you're either equally weighted or over-weighted, to the FANG stocks, good luck, you know, you haven't been able to do it. You know, secondly, you know, as far as UTRN is concerned, 85% or 80% plus – 80% to 85% of the trading, large cap trading today is program based. And a lot of that is – a lot of its fundamental, but a lot of its more behavioral based as well and I think that's why it's been difficult for fundamental managers to add value specifically in the large cap space over a period of time.

And, you know, in our case, lastly, you also get diversification because last year, for example, you know, the index and the fund outperformed the S&P, was up over 32%, and we did it without essentially – you know and maybe once or twice, you know, owning, you know, Apple, Microsoft, or any of the other big players more than once or twice, you know, over the course of the entire year. So, you get diversification away from the FANG stocks, you know, with UTRN as well.

JL: Sure, yes. I'm sure the fact that the size factor has really just been a terrible laggard over the last decade plus has really hurt active managers probably as much as anything I would imagine.

JT: Right, right. I mean, I've been in plenty of investment committee meetings over the years where a lot of brilliant, you know, large cap growth and large cap value, large cap core managers, you know, more fundamentally driven has just struggled. You know, I listened to a talk that John Mauldin, you know, the strategist [gave]…

JL: Sure.

JT: …a couple of years ago when he talked about, you know, this period of time, you know, where the opportunity to add value is in more trading-oriented strategies and less in the fundamental strategies that we saw back in the, you know, 80s and 90s in the large cap space. It's completely different still and there's a still a lot of inefficiencies in small cap and there's a lot of still inefficiencies to be exploited by fundamental analysis in the international space as well, but large cap, it's pretty difficult at this point.

JL: Yes, agreed. So, do you guys have any plans of rolling out similar strategies speaking of small caps or international to other slices and dices of the market? In other words, this could be a core holding in an investor's U.S. large exposure, but you obviously never know, for example, when international is suddenly going to start outperforming U.S. equities or when small caps will take the lead over large caps again, any plans of this kind of a strategy in other areas of the market?

JT: Yes, absolutely, Jonathan. You know, we wanted to roll this first one out, you know, relative to the S&P 500 because practically everybody in the world has an allocation to, you know, United States large cap. We can apply this ratio to any other large cap liquid indices. It doesn't work as well in the small cap space because of the trading costs. You know, there, you're still in a situation where your trading costs is going to potentially eat up a lot of your excess return. Not to mention, you know, there's liquidity issues as well, you know, in smaller capitalization.

JL: Sure.

JT: I know we have a little bit of information if you apply this to The Nasdaq-100. I think it's from what I heard, you know, Dr. Chow and his team talked about that it looks even better than applying it to the S&P 500, but above and beyond that, I think in the long run, we can apply it to the mid-cap, potentially the mid cap indices. We could apply it to the growth and value indices if we'd like. And then, even beyond that, you know, it can potentially work in a company – country specific indices like the DAX, the Nikkei, the FTSE, etcetera in the long run, so we can do some international things with it as well.

JL: Sure. Assuming again that they are large and liquid enough to do that with [indiscernible]…

JT: Exactly.

JL: …you’re not going to go to Indonesian equities and apply this strategy anytime soon.

JT: No, no. But, you know, we were talking the other day about – you know I mean the MSCI World Index, I mean, it's all developed.

JL: Yes.

JT: So, you may not go to all the smaller countries but 66% of the MSCI World Index is United States and then the next largest is Japan and then Germany. So you can see us potentially putting a short-term reversal, you know, a global short-term reversal portfolio together at some point.

JL: All right. Final question here and we will not hold you to this, but like I've been asking a couple people this recently, are you bullish or bearish on the prospects for a true V-shaped recovery here? Is your feeling the S&P 500 will be higher or lower on 12/31/2020, the end of this year than it is right now?

JT: If I had a strong opinion either way, it would be just, you know, a complete guess, Jonathan. You know what I can say is that, you know, given, you know, the unrest that prevails in this country today, you know, whether it be racial, whether it be political, whether it be economic, whether it be pandemic related, it would appear to set up the next six months or so, there should continue to be a fair amount of volatility. As your guest last week on your show talked about, you know, during these major draw downs, usually it's not one leg down and then straight back up. The last two, you know, as we talked about, the financial crisis in, 2008, 2009 and the dot-com bubble, you know, there were two legs down before the final leg up.

So, I think you have to respect what happened over those periods. I think you also have to maybe even take a look as far back as the early 1970s, in the bear market of 1973 and 1974, where you had, you know, again, very similar to today, after the NIFTY 50 era in the late 60s, all the uncertainty that prevailed in the 1970s, you know, led to a pretty difficult market, and, you know, it sets up similar to that today, but of course, there's a lot of other factors that prevailed then that don't prevail now and vice versa. So, I'm just going to say that – I can't give you an answer, but I can say that I would expect there to be a fair amount of volatility over the next six months.

JL: Yes, sure. And then, you’re referring to [James Kostohryz] and then I think even going before that, he also discussed the bear rallies of the entire Great Depression period starting with that initial huge snapback rally in 1929 and that really just took an unbelievably long time to fully play out. And, you know, I think we're all hoping this isn't the case. But if you look at the unemployment numbers, and you look at the fall off and earnings on the S&P 500 and all of those other things, really you have to end up coming back to that period in the 1930s, late 1920s, and 1930s because there's no other precedent for the economic destruction we've seen as a result of COVID-19 in terms of what we're experiencing right now.

JT: Yes. I mean, you can make the case that we don't even know really what's hit us yet to a certain extent.

JL: Yes, absolutely.

JT: There's a lot of investors out there that are committed to U.S. large cap domestic equities for the long run. And, you know, for those that – as you said, I mean, it's impossible to time the market for those that are in it for the long haul. A lot of strategies have said, hey, mid-single digit returns for domestic equities over the next 5 to 10 years. And if that's the case, if your target rates of return are 5%, 6%, 7%, thinking out of the box at this point, probably not a bad idea.

JL: Definitely. That's well put. Anyway, John, I want to thank you for being so generous with your time here. This is really an enjoyable conversation for me. What's the best place for listeners that want to further research everything we've been discussing here today? What's the best place for listeners to go to do that?

JT: Yes, I mean, I think it's, you know, www.vesperglobal.com, or, you know, if specific to the ETF, its www.utrnetf.com, specific to the ETF. But there's a lot of educational information, as you pointed out, Jonathan, on the Vesper website and I think it’s a good first step. I think it's also good to research short-term reversal as well. Google that online and get some background information as well.

JL: Definitely. And then for listeners that are interested, if you go to the UTRN symbol page on Seeking Alpha, Kurtis Hemmerling wrote really, I think, good deep dive piece on the fund called A Powerhouse Large-Cap ETF That Does Something Different, so could make a nice companion piece to this conversation.

JT: Absolutely, absolutely. And Jon, if I could just say this too, I really appreciate your – you doing your homework today. Like I mentioned, do it before the interview started that you're coming at this like an institutional consultant would and I think it's a reflection on seekingalpha.com and the depths that they go to try to, you know, make this complicated world understandable for everybody.

JL: Thank you. I appreciate that. Anyway, best of luck out there. Stay safe, stay sane, stay healthy. And hope we can do this again sometime.

JT: That'd be awesome. That'd be awesome. Thanks again for your time. Really appreciate it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UTRN, VOO, QQQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: John V. Thompson is long UTRN.



Jonathan Liss is long VOO and QQQ.