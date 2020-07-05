Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the Schwab U.S. Broad Market (NYSEARCA:SCHB) fund as an investment option at its current market price. SCHB is an ETF I cover for broad market exposure, as it sports a low expense ratio and holds over 2,400 stocks. The fund is similar to the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI), both of which are options for investors wanting diversity.

With this in mind, I want to emphasize that I have gotten concerned about rising market valuations of late. I had begun to build on my cash and fixed-income positions at the expense of equities. However, at this point I have reached my targeted allocations to those areas, and see multiple signs in the market that suggest further equity gains could be forthcoming. While I am not building on equity positions, I am also not selling anymore either, as I want to make sure I don't miss out on any additional upside. This may sound like sitting on the fence a bit, and it is, but in my view investors need to hold a large portion of their assets in equities over the long term. Therefore, while I have written some pessimistic pieces of late, I want to point out that investors who get too passive or who reduce their equity exposure too much, will undoubtedly hurt their performance in the long run.

First, a little background on SCHB. SCHB is managed by Charles Schwab and its stated objective is "to track as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Broad Stock Market Index". Currently, SCHB is trading at $74.20/share and yields around 1.94% annually. I covered SCHB last year, when I offered a more cautious stance on the market as a whole. In hindsight, this was reasonable, as the market has been quite volatile over the past year. However, SCHB has still managed a return in excess of 10% as shown below:

Given all that has happened so far in 2020, I wanted to do an updated review on SCHB to see if I should change my outlook. After review, while I am generally cautious on equities right now, I want to highlight a couple of key points that suggest further gains could continue, which I will explain below.

Why Not Take Profits Here? You Don't Want To Miss Further Upside

As we move into the second half of the year, it is important to take stock of the general state of the market and adjust accordingly. While I personally felt it was appropriate to take some profit given the rise in equity prices over the past few months, I limited my selling to about 5-10% of my equity allocation. Personally, I feel the market may be headed for a reversal of fortune going forward, but I am unwilling to continue to sell now because being wrong would be very costly.

What I mean by this is for investors like myself who may be concerned about falling stock prices in the second half of the year, we would be taking a risk by getting too far out of the market as well. Simply, I absolutely advocate keeping a portfolio allocation that is within your risk tolerance. However, I would recommend not attempting to "time" the market, or going too overweight on cash when stocks seem to expensive. The reason is, if an investor's attempt to time the market does not work out, the resulting impact on total return could be substantial.

For a clear demonstration, let us take 2020 as an example. While many investors likely shed equity exposure during the March sell-off, those who stayed the course would have ultimately made up the majority of their losses. The market's rebound was swift, with multiple days seeing broad gains in excess of 5%. Had an investor sold off their positions, and not timed re-entry properly, they could have missed out on days of tremendous gains. In fact, if we take out the best five days of the year (assuming one had sold and not gotten back in), an investor would be sitting with a 30% loss in 2020. This contrasts to a single-digit loss for someone who held the entire time, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, as shown below:

My takeaway here is investors need to set their target allocation and stick to it. If you are selling positions because you want to fundamentally re-allocate, or are concerned about your portfolio getting too concentrated, then by all means do it. But if you are selling a position to simply hang on to cash in hopes you can buy in later for cheaper, finding the right time to re-buy may be more challenging than you think. If you happen to miss days of strong gains, total return will suffer. Therefore, my point is that most retail investors are probably best off staying the course with the bulk of their holdings. For those who do want to sell, make sure you have a plan for that money in advance, so you don't find yourself buying back in at higher prices.

History Suggests Q3 Could See More Gains

My second point expands on the one above, and discusses why investors may want to stay long in Q3. Again, this premise rests on the fact that one is comfortable with their current allocation right now. I would not advocate "going all in", buying on margin, or pumping up your risk at these levels. However, for those with a comfortable equity position, there is a case to be made that more gains are on the way.

To see why, consider history as a guide, when looking at past quarters with strong equity performance. As investors are aware, Q2 was a very strong quarter for U.S. equity markets. On that backdrop, conventional wisdom would suggest a cooling off, or correction, could be forthcoming. However, when we look back at the S&P 500's track record after its biggest quarterly gains, we see that they are usually followed by a positive quarter as well. To illustrate, consider the chart below, which details the largest quarterly gains since 1950. In each case, the S&P 500 rose in the following quarter, by an average of 8%:

The takeaway here is pretty clear. Traditionally, quarters of excessive returns are followed by positive but smaller gains. Therefore, it could absolutely make sense for holders of SCHB to hang on here rather than lock in the profit that Q2 generated. While future performance is never guaranteed, we see that history suggests investors who stay invested during periods of bullish momentum are typically rewarded in the following quarter.

SCHB Is Top Heavy, But With Market Leaders

My next point goes back to SCHB specifically when choosing this fund for broader market exposure. Clearly, when investors are looking for equity exposure, they have a plethora of options. I personally utilize ETFs from Vanguard and Schwab regularly, and choosing the "best" between them is often a difficult task. When we look at total market exposure, SCHB and VTI are indeed quite similar, which would be expected. There is no clear winner, as both charge a very low expense ratio of .03%, and the top holdings are consistent across the two. The only real difference I see right now is SCHB is slightly more top heavy than VTI. While the top holdings are identical, SCHB has a slightly higher percentage to its top five stocks compared to VTI, as shown below, respectively:

As you can see, these funds are almost identical, which means investors are not likely to generate much alpha choosing one over the other. In fact, their year-to-date return is the same.

With this in mind, I want to note a key reason why I use these types of funds for broad market exposure. It takes away the guess work of whether to buy the Dow, the S&P, Nasdaq, small cap or large cap, etc. SCHB holds it all, and fortunately for investors, its top holdings happen to be some of the best performers in the market right now. To illustrate, let us look at the year-to-date returns of SCHB, VTI, and the top five stocks in their portfolios:

Clearly, these stocks are market leaders, and they are helping drive better performance for SCHB given their heavy weighting in the portfolio. My takeaway from this would be that the momentum is clearly on its side, so holding onto a diversified fund that also is very long on the biggest market gainers could be considered a prudent course of action at the moment.

Contrarian Indicators Are Out There

My final point again brings up another reason why we could be in for more equity gains. For sure, I expect the path ahead is not going to be easy, as corporate revenues and profits remain challenged, the Covid-19 pandemic is still pressuring business and consumer confidence, and governments around the world are getting increasingly more into debt. However, this pessimistic view is precisely why more gains could occur. As I alluded to in my title, this market rally has not been loved, with many investors expecting a reversal that has yet to materialize. In fact, according to a recent survey, the number of "bearish" retail investors remains at a historically high level (which has been consistent through Q2) as shown below:

Of course, retail investor sentiment is quite fickle and can change quickly. However, the fact that so many investors expect market losses going forward signals a possible contrarian play. The market will often do what we least expect (collectively). With a lot of cash sitting on the sidelines, driven by investors worried about the rising market and their own personal financial situation, there is plenty of room for stocks to move higher if the macro environment improves and that cash finds its way into stocks. While I typically look to excessive exuberance as a time to sell, a similar argument can be made to buy/hold when sentiment is overwhelmingly negative.

Bottom line

SCHB continues to be a good option for broad market exposure. The fund sports a very cheap expense ratio, holds thousands of stocks, and its top holdings are the driving force behind current market momentum. Despite concerns over rising stock valuations, there is support for further gains. Therefore, while I would not recommend pushing the risk envelope too much here, there is a clear argument for holding onto SCHB at this time.

