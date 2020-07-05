Elastic's brand positioning and strong technical capabilities will be more than enough to preserve and grow market share.

Source: Elastic

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) enjoys favorable demand-side trends, improving margins, and solid internal capabilities to achieve its near-term goals. The Street is worried about competitors. However, Elastic's strong brand positioning and speed of innovation in expanding markets (endpoint security and observability) will continue to drive growth. This will be supported by its platform extensibility and simplified pricing strategy. There are strong incentives for Elastic to continue to grow cash flow. New products like workplace search and the push to be FedRAMP certified will expand its reach. Holding on to shares of Elastic as a long-term play remains an attractive bet.

Demand (Bullish)

Observability-Security-Search-Automation-Cloud-DBNER

Elastic provides solutions for enterprises to log, analyze, and observe events (observability). It also provides search solutions for enterprises to query websites, apps, and workplace tools. Recently, it added capabilities in endpoint security, which extends the use cases for its platform.

Like Fastly (FSLY), its products are attractive to senior developers. This is important because senior developers help companies reinforce how technology should be consumed in the future. While new tech innovation occasionally challenges low-code solutions like spreadsheets, Elastic's products grow with the vision and reality of developers that have mastered its platform. This makes Elastic's positioning unique and coveted.

Like street race contests, Elastic can challenge developers on its platform to fast-paced rallies via open-source and proprietary (both free and paid) feature updates. The outcome of each rally is carefully studied by Elastic’s designers and product engineers to improve on the status quo via its primary codebase. This results in rapid product evolution, making the depth of Elastic’s IPs appealing to the point where vanilla solutions offered by public cloud platforms are no longer enticing.

This unparalleled appeal has driven Elastic’s growth factor in recent quarters. Revenue grew ~53% last quarter. DBNER (dollar-based net expansion rate) maintained the 130%+ range. Elastic uses ACV (annual contract value) in its DBNER calculation. ACV is ideal if you're rolling out new products that will drive upsell/cross-sell. Elastic's ACV calculation doesn't include month-to-month subscriptions. This makes the DBNER calculation an excellent way to monitor the performance of committed customers who have long-term plans for using its solutions. Billings (current and future obligations) and RPO (future commitments) also exceeded expectations.

Going forward, Elastic’s growth factor will trigger minimal volatility due to the low forward guidance, which is geared towards managing investors' expectations. Elastic is guiding for 25% growth in FY'21 after factoring the uncertain macro environment. The weak guidance has benefitted from the rising tide lifting all cloud stocks. This makes the power of Elastic's growth factor to support multiple expansion more potent compared to other cloud stocks trading at elevated valuation ratios.

Business/Financials (Neutral)

Pricing-Usability-Research-Unification-Margins-FCF-Liquidity

Elastic's solutions are receiving solid reviews and updates. Elastic's plan is to unify the consumption of observability, search, and security.

In a world of growing distributed workers and systems, data flow routes will multiply. These routes will also be more complex to monitor and analyze. This will blur the roles of DevOps teams, security teams, and customer success teams. Forward-looking IT architects can make the job of all stakeholders easy by adopting a platform that unifies multiple pain points. It's even more attractive if the platform integrates with top public cloud platforms and IT tools. This explains Elastic's investment in usability, simplified billing & pricing, and tighter public cloud integrations. These represent the bulk of the recent updates via Elastic stack (version 7.8).

In the midst of this evolution are the experienced engineers who combine their in-house expertise with Elastic's offerings to build creative solutions for enterprises. Junior developers will need some assistance, and that explains the positioning of the "Learn" tab next to the "Product" tab on its website. This tab details Elastic's need to educate new developers on the capabilities of its solutions. The conclusion here is that Elastic is still in the growth stage of its business lifecycle. Therefore, financial metrics will continue to fluctuate.

Financials

Source: Author (GAAP, using data from Seeking Alpha)

Gross margin improved y/y. Going forward, COGS will be impacted (cloud hosting cost) by its fast-growing SaaS solution, which is available to customers who don't want to download its software for on-prem deployments.

Operating margin also improved. This is attractive as it strengthens Elastic's path to achieving positive free cash flow. SG&A expense will benefit from lighter physical sales and marketing activities. R&D expense will be fairly stable due to the need to keep innovating to strengthen the power of the Elastic brand.

Elastic is yet to raise debt. Keeping cash burn low while relying on billings from customers with long-term commitments will hopefully help liquidity. Though, demand weakness from enterprises affected by COVID-19 might impact cash flow. Tapping the debt market appears inevitable.

Macro/Competitors (Neutral)

Branding-Technicality-Partners-Integrations-Global Expansion

Elastic's competitive positioning will be driven more by its partnership with developers than its integration with other SaaS platforms. Point solutions provided by cybersecurity and DevOps players will help companies that can't afford expensive tech talents (senior developers).

Competitors in observability and DevOps are adding more capabilities to their platform to appeal to enterprises. Elastic has to simultaneously prove its mettle in observability, endpoint security, and the security automation segment. This is a challenge that Elastic can win given its solid tech foundation. This challenge will put a strain on Elastic's R&D budget. This explains the need for Elastic to take its relationship with developers seriously.

Investors/Valuation (Bullish)

Analysts-Growth-Momentum-Cash Flow

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha. Peers include Datadog, New Relic, Dynatrace, Splunk)

Elastic's valuation will be driven by its growth factor. This will be impacted by its ability to drive the adoption of its new products. This won't be tough given the commitment of its engineers. Elastic's financing structure depicts the deep skin in the game of its founders. Like Fastly, this commitment deserves a premium as the Street will constantly underestimate the breadth of innovation that Elastic will produce in the future. Margins are also improving, which means earnings will soon be a sustainable contributor to free cash flow. The major downside to valuation will come from pricing pressure. Given Elastic's subdued sales multiple compared to competitors, there is sufficient room for multiple expansion.

Risks

Elastic doesn't have to worry about demand-side risk factors. Data growth will drive demand from enterprises. Liquidity isn't much of a concern due to its ample cash position and improving sales efficiency. Regardless, Elastic can afford to raise more cash due to the low interest rate environment. EPS dilution risk benefits from the favorable multiple expansion extended to cloud stocks.

Macro risk factors have certainly be tempered with light forward growth guidance during the last earnings. The US job numbers are improving. This will pad churn from SMBs.

Threat from competitors is a major concern. There are no doubt enterprises will opt for depth when buying endpoint and observability solutions. Though, Elastic's ability to show up with the right solution has never been deficient. Its ability to integrate with competitors in use cases where customers prefer other vendors will always come in handy.

Valuation risk factors aren't much of a worry either. The light revenue guidance gives Elastic the chance to impress on the valuation front.

Conclusion (Rating: Outperform)

Investing in Elastic is a bet on its product evolution and its ability to drive developers to see Elastic as the most accessible road to get to their destination. This is an attractive bet with favorable potential. Elastic's financials are improving, and demand-side trends are favorable. Investors with the ability to stomach occasional billings fluctuation (driven by SMBs which aren't patient to realize the ROI from the purchase of enterprise software) and competitive pressure will find Elastic attractive.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.