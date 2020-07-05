2020 First Half Portfolio Review

Market Performance

Stocks had two very different quarters to start 2020 with the S&P 500 index ETF (SPY) return including dividends of -19.5% in 1Q and 20.1% in 2Q for an overall 1H return of -3.3%. High-quality bonds as measured by the iShares Core Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) continued to reap the benefits of lower interest rates, returning 6.3% in 1H 2020 after a stellar 8.7% in 2019. There was huge variability in returns depending on sector, style, and quality. Only 3 out of 11 sectors had positive returns in 1H 2020: Information Technology (14.3%), Consumer Discretionary (8.5%), and Communications Services (1.2%). The laggards really lagged, with the worst three performers being Industrials (-15.9%), Financials (-25.4%), and Energy (-38.6%). After a brief resurgence at the end of 2019, Value resumed its underperformance compared to Growth in 1H 2020. The iShares S&P 500 Growth Fund (IVW) returned 7.7% in 1H compared to a dismal -15.7% for the Value Fund (IVE). Small caps also severely underperformed the S&P, with the Russell 2000 index fund (IWM) returning -13.0%.

As with stocks, there was huge variability in fixed income returns by asset class, especially in riskier securities. The iShares Preferred Stock Fund (PFF) had a total return of -5.2% in 1H, and the High Yield ETF (HYG) returned -4.7%.

Source: Yardeni Research

Portfolio Performance

My portfolio underperformed the S&P 500 in 1H 2020, returning -8.1%. This is despite an ending asset allocation of 72.9% equities and 27.1% fixed income and preferreds. As you will see below, the focus on higher-yielding, fixed-income and dividend-paying equities was the key detractor from performance. With the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the markets flocked to higher credit quality and higher growth names.

I set out with a goal to beat the S&P 500 over the long term with more income and less volatility. The portfolio has provided steady and growing investment income over the years, with an overall yield in 1H 2020 of 1.5% (3.0% annualized) compared to 0.86% (1.7% annualized) for SPY. These yields are based on 2020 starting portfolio values, so forward yields are higher given the lower prices as of 6/30/2020.

Despite the underperformance of many high-yielding names, dividend cuts and suspensions were minimal in my portfolio. The only ones were:

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) - $0.32/share cut (-97%) starting 2Q.

Western Midstream Partners (WES) - $0.311/unit cut (-50%) starting 2Q.

Penske Automotive Group (PAG) - $0.42/share cut (-100%) starting 2Q.

United Technologies - $0.08/share cut (-11%) starting 2Q, comparing the total payout from RTX, OTIS, and CARR to the final UTX dividend.

On an annualized basis assuming constant portfolio positions, these cuts would represent about 10.8% of my total portfolio income. In reality, I have replaced most of this income through new purchases using cash proceeds from a merger deal and sale of a municipal bond fund. Further details on these trades are discussed below.

Largest Holdings

My top 10 holdings are shown below. These include 8 stocks and 2 closed-end bond funds. None of these names are new to my portfolio in 2020 although I did add to AbbVie (ABBV) and PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (PFL) this year. The added AbbVie shares came from closure of the Allergan merger, while the added PFL shares came from part of the cash raised by selling Penske Automotive Group after it suspended its dividend. Compared to my last update, Thermo Fisher (TMO) also entered the list due to strong performance. Toro (TTC), and PIMCO Income Fund (PIMIX) fell out due to relative underperformance.

All of the top stock holdings outperformed their benchmark, except for Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) and Target (TGT). Berkshire's underperformance is well-documented on Seeking Alpha including in my article here. The company's huge cash allocation earning near zero, heavy concentration in financials, and Buffett's unwillingness to invest during the March 2020 crash all contribute to the company's short-term underperformance. Although my patience is being severely tested, I continue to hold Berkshire as I believe the death of value investing is greatly exaggerated, and Berkshire can catch back up when sentiment turns. Target only slightly underperformed the S&P after ending 2019 at a record high. Although beat up in the March crash, Target rebounded strongly as it came to be known as one of the beneficiaries of the "stay-at-home trade" as a provider of groceries and household goods during the COVID-19 lockdowns. You can read more of my views on Target here.

The two fixed income closed-end funds in my top 10 holdings also underperformed the bond benchmark (AGG). Both funds employ leverage and get heavily marked down during market crashes. The March 2020 action in both PFL and the Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Fund (NUO) echoed the 2009 financial crisis although with Fed actions to support the bond market, the holdings of these funds should be safer now than they were then. With short-term interest rates near zero, the cost of leverage for these funds should stay low for several years. NUO continues to trade below its net asset value. While PFL trades at a premium to NAV, it has not cut its distribution and currently has a yield of 10.8%.

On the plus side, the remaining six stock holdings in the top 10 all performed better than the S&P. The top two of these are Home Depot (HD) and AbbVie. Home Depot crashed more than the overall market in March, but recovered quickly as it became clear HD would be another beneficiary of the stay-at-home trade with discretionary spending channeled toward home improvement rather than dining and travel. The company reported Q1 sales growth of 7.1% compared to original guidance of 3.5%-4.0%. I discuss the quarter further here. While it is hard to predict if this strong sales growth can continue, the stock is still trading above its pre-COVID highs. AbbVie completed its merger with Allergan and is seeing strong growth in new drugs that will replace lost revenue from its main product Humira. Those include Skyrizi and Rinvoq in the immunology area and cancer drugs Imbruvica and Venclexta.

Top 3 and bottom 3 performers

Looking across the whole portfolio, Home Depot and AbbVie (discussed above) were in second and third place. The best performer for the year so far has been Carrier Global Corp., up 20.7%. I received Carrier in the United Technologies spinoff in March. For more details on the UTX/Raytheon merger and my views on the resulting companies Raytheon Technologies, Carrier, and Otis Worldwide, please consult this article. Although Carrier has much more debt than its HVAC peers, the valuation at the time of the spinoff still seemed very low. I added to Carrier at $13.91 in April and $15.85 in May compared to a recent price around $23.

My bottom three performers were hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, losing 60-80% in the March crash before bouncing back but remaining far below pre-pandemic levels. The worst of these was RLJ Lodging Trust which as a hotel REIT was most directly affected by the pandemic with a 1H loss of -45.6%. Before the pandemic, I was impressed with RLJ's strong balance sheet with lots of cash and no debt due in the next couple years. Still, business dried up considerably during the pandemic and will need several quarters to get back to normal. The common dividend was cut from $0.33 to $0.01 per quarter. Restoring the dividend to its earlier level may take years and I will be looking to sell RLJ on any price spikes like the one that took the REIT to nearly $15 in early June. Nevertheless, the preferred (RLJ.PA) dividend looks safe and is still worth a look at a current yield around 8.9%. I provide more details on RLJ here.

As in 2019, Western Midstream Partners was second-worst, coming in at -37.9%. WES refinanced some of its debt at attractive interest rates ahead of the pandemic. Nevertheless, the MLP was subject to horrible market sentiment toward the energy sector driven by the energy price crash. WES is also tarnished by association with its parent company Occidental Petroleum (OXY) which has larger debt issues looming in the next two years. WES cut the distribution in half starting in 2Q and is now able to cover it with free cash flow. While the yield is still 12.7%, I believe it is sustainable and I added to my position in WES although I missed the rock-bottom prices during the March crash. I discussed WES further in my May article.

Third-worst was Synchrony Financial (SYF), a reversal of one of my 2019 winners, losing -35.8% in 1H. Synchrony operates with high net interest margins but also lower customer credit quality than its consumer finance peers. Synchrony was dealing with the loss of its Walmart (WMT) card portfolio and has struck new deals with Verizon (VZ) and Venmo (PYPL) for 2020. Still, the spike in unemployment from the COVID pandemic has led the market to expect further increases in charge-offs especially given Synchrony's lower loan quality. I added a small amount to my position (again too early) in January and I continue to believe the company can survive the pandemic with the dividend intact.

Special Situations

Two deals were completed in 1H 2020. The first of these was the closing of the United Technologies/Raytheon merger and associated spinoff of Carrier and Otis in March. United Technologies was a long-term holding of mine rather than an arbitrage trade. Nevertheless I wrote about a hypothetical long UTX/short Raytheon trade that would create synthetic exposure to Otis and Carrier before these stocks were issued in the spinoff. With the pandemic hitting aerospace-related companies, this trade would have been the right way to play the merger. Going forward, however, the merged Raytheon Technologies looked attractive, and I added to my RTX position in May at $51.43. I also added to my position in Carrier as discussed above. While I am impressed with the strategy and service-heavy business model of Otis, the price looked closer to fair value, so with a smaller-than-normal position size inherited in the spinoff, I ended up selling OTIS at $55 in June.

The AbbVie-Allergan merger closed in May, and I reviewed the arb trade outcome in this article. As planned, I earned about 17% on the excess cash that I put up for the trade and got back the ABBV shares I sold in September 2019. It turns out that simply owning AbbVie over that time frame would have provided a better return, as the market was initially sour on the merger and in September had yet to see Skyrizi and Rinvoq establish a track record of strong growth.

While I am on the lookout for new special situations, the pandemic has put a damper on tradeable deals and I have none active in my portfolio as of 6/30/2020.

Equity Buys and Sells

Stock trading was slightly more active than normal for me in 1H 2020. Significant trades included:

Adding to my Synchrony Financial common stock position in January (discussed above). Timing was bad due to the pandemic, but I believe the shares will recover for the long term without a dividend cut.

Selling my remaining half position in Gilead (GILD) in January to add to my Bristol-Myers (BMY) position. This was also bad timing as Gilead's Remdesivir turned out to be a possible treatment for COVID-19. While I hope Remdesivir is effective, I do not expect it to be a big profit driver for Gilead in the long term, and I like Bristol's pipeline more.

Adding to my MLP positions in WES (discussed above) and BP Midstream Partners (BPMP) in February. I sold some of my Vanguard Ohio Long Term Tax Exempt Fund (VOHIX) to finance this trade. Muni bonds seemed fully valued and yielded far less than the MLPs. While this trade looked really bad during the March crash, the MLPs have rebounded to near my purchase prices.

Adding to Carrier and Raytheon in April and May (discussed above). The cash for these trades came from the cash portion of the AbbVie Allergan merger.

Selling Penske Automotive and Otis, buying PepsiCo (PEP) and adding to PFL in June. While Penske looked cheap on a P/E basis, the high debt and dividend suspension made it unattractive. Otis was fairly valued as discussed above. Buying Pepsi was a reversal of a 2019 move. Pepsi is still highly valued based on earnings, but I was impressed with the company's ability to grow sales in Q1 with the pandemic. The combination of PepsiCo and PFL dividends replace the lost PAG dividend with no expectations of a cut.

Fixed Income

The fixed income portion of my portfolio returned -4.2% in 1H 2020, much worse than the 6.3% return of AGG. The heavy concentration in preferreds and leveraged closed-end funds was a big driver of the underperformance. Still no security defaulted or cut its distribution. As we saw following the 2009 financial crisis, these securities should continue to recover.

There were only two trades in the fixed income space in 1H 2020. I sold the remaining VOHIX for RLJ.PA in March. As discussed above, while I am concerned about the RLJ common, I think the preferred dividend looks safe and attractive here. Finally, I replaced a maturing US Treasury Note with a Discover Financial (DFS) bond due in 2024. Discover has many of the same issues as Synchrony discussed above, but with better credit quality. The bonds have a coupon of 3.8% and were trading right near par.

Lessons Learned

Lesson #1 is the reminder that higher-yielding, fixed-income investments are subject to severe price declines in a market crash. While there was no loss of income from these securities, the added price volatility exacerbated rather than cushioned the overall portfolio volatility during and after the crash. While there was no harm done to an investor who only needs the interest and dividend payments in retirement, anyone needing to sell some of the principal to provide living expenses could have been exposed to real losses.

Lesson #2 is that sectors and styles can remain out of favor longer than nearly anyone expects. Value continues to suffer compared to Growth, and it is frustrating as a predominantly value investor with Berkshire Hathaway as my largest holding to see the underperformance continue. Nevertheless, I am not convinced that value is dead, and I expect a rotation out of the growth names as the economy continues to normalize following the worst of the pandemic. If that does not happen, I will have to reconsider my investment philosophy.

Conclusion

My portfolio continues to provide healthy current income without significant cuts from the pandemic. Unfortunately, this strategy did not beat the market or reduce volatility. Despite this performance, I expect all my investments except possibly RLJ common stock to recover in the medium to long term. I continue to be wary of paying up for growth, and expect to be vindicated as the post-pandemic economy returns to normal. Still, I will continue reviewing my performance periodically to see if I am proved wrong. I have now been writing for Seeking Alpha for one year. I continue to appreciate the discipline of having to state my investment theses in writing and the constructive feedback from followers and others. The new decade is off to an interesting start. Best of luck to all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV, AGG, BMY, BPMP, BRK.B, CARR, HD, PEP, PFL, PIMIX, RLJ, RLJ.PA, RTX, SYF, SYF.PA, TGT, TMO, TTC, WES. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.