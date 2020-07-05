Given the favorable backdrop, Pagerduty should not miss the opportunity to strengthen its overall fundamentals. Its Rule-of-40 score is still relatively low at present.

Overview

In our most recent coverage on Pagerduty (PD) in April, we highlighted the company’s relatively modest new logos acquisition compared to its expansion, which might indicate a lack of mission criticality or increasing competition. We believe that Pagerduty has been benefitting from the pandemic-related tailwind, which has increased the demand for its offering as more companies are shifting to remote-work format. Given Pagerduty’s strong execution track record, we then believe that it should do well enough to turn the tailwind into more business opportunities longer-term, despite our early doubts in the business. Q1 performance was strong as Pagerduty landed a lot of new logos. Given the strong pipeline to-date, we think that Pagerduty should maintain growth in Q2, with margin potentially expanding as we expect some closing of delayed enterprise deals in Q1. We maintain our neutral rating on the stock, with a potential upgrade on Q2.

Catalyst

Pagerduty relies heavily on its self-serve onboarding model through its website to acquire new customers, which typically is driven by search results. The search trend continues to strengthen even as we enter July, indicating a sustained increase in demand for its solution as the remote-working and shelter-in-place trend remain high.

(Pagerduty trends in the US. source: google trends)

Pagerduty’s offering allows Engineers and DevOps to collaborate in handling IT mission-critical issues in real-time, and it is easy to imagine how the solution continues to benefit under the circumstances. Therefore, we think that new logos acquisition and expansion should continue in Q2, driven by the already strong pipeline in Q1. Besides, recently-launched advanced automation and enterprise-ready Jira Server and Microsoft Teams integrations, along with the continuing growth in Event Intelligence, should also help increase enterprise adoptions (customers with ARR > $100,000).

(source: Pagerduty’s Q1 2021 report)

Consequently, we are optimistic that near-term operating margin can expand a bit more than the company’s guidance of -$10 million to -$12 million in Q2, considering that the persisting tailwind should allow Pagerduty to continue spending less percentage of its revenue in S&M (Sales and Marketing) expenses in Q2. We believe that S&M can potentially drop to 45% - 46% of revenue in Q2, which is the level last seen two years ago.

(source: Pagerduty’s 10-K)

Longer-term, the strength across the enterprise will also drive DBRR (dollar-based net retention rate), as a result of future expansions of the new logos cohort in Q2 and beyond. Between 2018 and 2019, Pagerduty also saw a DBRR expansion from 134% - 140% as enterprise grew. We believe that Pagerduty is in a better position to expand long-term DBRR today, given the strong tailwind and more comprehensive enterprise offerings. As such, while Pagerduty’s current 121% DBRR is already best-in-class and within the conservative near-term range of 120% - 123%, strong execution in the near-term will likely drive DBRR back to +130%. So far, the tailwind has been a big boost for Pagerduty’s business, and given the management’s track record of execution, we do not think that Pagerduty will miss out on the opportunities.

Risk

While all key metrics should be heading towards the right direction in the near-term, as we have mentioned, our thesis will hinge upon Pagerduty’s execution strength. There were some issues with SMB churns in Q1, which the strong growth in the enterprise segment should offset. In Q1, for instance, enterprise growth was exceptional, as it onboarded 25 customers with ARR > $100,000, with those with > $500,000 ARR grew 57% YoY. We would expect that Pagerduty should more or less see a similar level of growth in Q2, given that it has delayed deals and a strong pipeline going into the quarter. Another key risk remains that of competition.

(VictorOps pricing. source: victorops.com)

Pagerduty has more expensive pricing than Splunk’s VictorOps (SPLK) and Atlassian’s OpsGenie (TEAM), which also should continue benefiting from the same tailwind. Pagerduty prices its enterprise offering at $39 per month, while VictorOps and OpsGenie price theirs at ~25% to ~34% cheaper, making them competitive and strategic, considering the cross-sell potential with their other offerings. Pagerduty, in the meantime, does not have a similar strategic angle. For context, Pagerduty even also integrates with Jira Server, another business owned by Atlassian.

Valuation

The 25% growth expectation in Q2 may also look conservative, given the catalysts. However, we may want to see more bottom-line improvements further in Q2. Pagerduty is in the investment phase, and as such, it does not pass the rule-of-40 score given the negative FCF margin. As such, we think that the ~13x P/S is a bit of a stretch. Pagerduty has a TTM revenue growth of ~37%, with 99% of the revenue coming from subscription, which may drive up the premium. We maintain our neutral rating on the stock, with a potential upgrade on Q2.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.