There has been a record number of dividend cuts during the ongoing coronavirus crisis, particularly in the energy sector, which is one of the most severely beaten sectors. A bright exception has been the group of U.S. refiners which have defended their dividends so far. It is thus natural that some income-oriented investors are likely to be enticed by the 7.0% dividend yield of Valero (NYSE:VLO). However, in this article, I will analyze why Valero will probably cut its dividend.

The coronavirus crisis has caused an unprecedented collapse in the global demand for jet fuel and gasoline. Consequently, refiners are running their refineries at remarkably low utilization rates. To provide some perspective, the average U.S. refinery utilization rate is just 74.6%. This rate is daunting, particularly given that the normal utilization rate at the peak of the summer season is close to 100%.

Moreover, the pandemic has become markedly aggressive lately. While new lockdowns are unlikely right now, they cannot be excluded if the virus continues to propagate at its recent rate. Without a second lockdown priced in, Valero is expected to incur losses of -$0.97 per share this year. If the pandemic takes a turn for the worse and triggers another lockdown of the economy, Valero will incur even greater losses and hence it will almost certainly cut its annual dividend of $3.92 per share.

On the bright side, the most likely scenario does not include another lockdown of the economy. It is also important to note that the International Energy Agency (IEA) recently issued a bullish outlook for the energy market. According to the report, the global demand for oil products is expected to surge at the fastest pace in history next year, by 5.7 million barrels per day. If this forecast materializes, the demand for oil products next year will be only 2.4 million barrels per day lower (2.4%) than it was last year before the onset of the pandemic.

Thanks to the surge in the demand for refined products, refining margins are likely to improve from next year. Moreover, refiners will enjoy a strong tailwind from the new international marine standard, IMO 2020. As per this standard, all the vessels that sail in international waters are now forced to burn diesel or ultra-low-sulfur fuel oil instead of heavy fuel oil. As the former are much more expensive than the latter, refiners will enjoy a significant boost in their earnings. This boost has not materialized yet due to the pandemic, but it will show up whenever the pandemic subsides. Overall, Valero is expected to recover strongly and earn $3.99 per share next year.

If analysts' consensus for next year proves correct, Valero will marginally cover its dividend, with a payout ratio of 98%. It is also worth noting that Valero has a healthy balance sheet and hence it has the financial strength to maintain a dividend greater than its earnings for a while. Its interest expense consumes 36% of its operating income while its net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities - cash - receivables) stands at $21.2 billion. While this amount is not negligible, it is only nine times last year's earnings and hence it is manageable. Valero can thus afford to maintain its generous dividend even if its earnings are much lower than its dividend for a few quarters.

On the other hand, investors should note that refining is a highly cyclical business, with boom and bust cycles. In the previous downturn of the refining business, between 2011 and 2013, approximately 25% of the refineries worldwide went out of business. Most of the U.S. refineries were protected from that downturn thanks to the ban on oil exports that was in place back then. The ban on oil exports was pressuring the price of WTI and thus it was providing a strong boost to the U.S. refining margins. However, as this ban was lifted by the Obama administration, it does not protect the domestic refiners anymore.

On the bright side, the multi-year boom in shale oil production has created an oil supply glut in the U.S. and thus it has provided a strong support to the refining margins in recent years by pressuring the input cost of refiners. As soon as the pandemic subsides, shale oil production will begin to recover and thus it will support the domestic refining margins once again.

Nevertheless, due to the high vulnerability of refiners to downturns, such as the ongoing one, most refiners prefer to be conservative in their capital management. That's why Valero has repeatedly stated that it aims a payout ratio of 40%-50%. In order to achieve this payout ratio, Valero should grow its earnings per share to at least $7.92. As the company is not likely to reach this target in the next two years, it will probably decide to cut its dividend later this year or next year.

To sum up, if the pandemic maintains its aggressive rate of propagation for a considerable period, it will greatly hurt the economy and thus it will force Valero to cut its dividend. If the pandemic does not deteriorate, Valero will be able to maintain its generous dividend thanks to its healthy balance sheet. However, due to the high vulnerability of refiners to downturns, the management of Valero will probably choose to cut the dividend even in the positive scenario in order to preserve funds for growth projects and unexpected headwinds. Overall, while Valero can afford to maintain its generous dividend for a while, it will probably choose to cut it in order to maintain its financial flexibility, which is precious during downturns.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.