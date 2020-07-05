My biggest concern right now is valuation with the stock trading at all-time highs and ~25x FY21 revenue, leading to my near-term bearish thesis.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU), the leader in online e-signatures, reported a very impressive start to the year with revenue growth coming in well above expectations at 39%. Revenue actually accelerated slightly from last quarter despite the more challenging economic environment we are currently in. Even more impressive was the 59% growth in billings during the quarter, which far outpaced expectations and demonstrates the underlying demand for DOCU. As more enterprises establish work-from-home protocols, the need to have strong, efficient online services has increased.

Management also provided updated FY21 revenue guidance of 34-35% growth and billings guidance of 37-39% growth for the year. Considering the strong start to the year, management could be slightly conservative with its guidance, as there are still many uncertainties in the current market. However, recent trends could lead to another quarter of outperformance.

Since reporting earnings only a few weeks ago, the stock is up an impressive 30% as investors applauded the better-than-expected revenue and billings growth. The company continues to demonstrate there is strong underlying demand for e-signatures despite the challenging economic environment.

However, I have turned away from my bullish stance I have held over the past several years due to valuation. At nearly 25x FY21 revenue and the stock trading at all-time highs, I believe there is more downside risk to the name than further upside. Even though strong billings growth in the quarter may lead to revenue upside in the next quarter, the company is not likely able to sustain 35%+ revenue growth over the next few years. Investors will start to push the valuation down as revenue decelerates in hopes of the company starting to focus more on margin expansion and profitability.

While I am bearish right now, I believe long-term investors will be rewarded over time. The company is the leading provider of e-signatures, and management has talked about a ~$25 billion TAM. With FY21 revenue guidance of ~$1,315 million at the midpoint, this means DOCU only has ~5% market share, leaving the company a lot of room to grow over the long term.

Q1 Earnings and Guidance

Revenue during the quarter grew an impressive 39% to $297.0 million, which was well above expectations for only ~$280 million. In fact, revenue growth actually accelerated from 38% last quarter despite the more challenging macroeconomic environment during the most recent quarter. With ~95% of revenue coming from subscriptions, the company has high visibility into its revenue stream, giving investors a higher degree of confidence in future revenue growth.

Even more impressive than the company's revenue growth during the quarter was billings performance. Billings grew 59% to $342 million, well above expectations and the company's guidance range. Billings are a great indicator of longer-term revenue growth and the fact that billings continues to exceed expectations at very high rates could mean the company has further revenue upside yet to come.

Gross margins continue to remain healthy at 79%, which has been consistent with the past several quarters. In addition, non-GAAP operating income margin expanded to 8% during the quarter, up from 5% in the year-ago period. Despite the challenging environment during the quarter, DOCU was able to expand margins, and investors are likely to expect more in the future. The much better-than-expected revenue combined with continued margin expansion led to EPS of $0.12 during the quarter, above expectations for $0.10.

Given the company's high recurring revenue, it provided guidance for both Q2 and FY21. For Q2, revenue is expected to be $316-320 million with billings of $333-343 million. Gross margins are expected to remain consistent at 78-80%.

For the full year, the company is expecting revenue of $1,313-1,317 million, which represents 34-35% growth for the year. In addition, billings are expected to be $1,515-1,535 million, which represents 37-39% growth for the year. I believe both of these could be slightly conservative considering the company just reported revenue growth of 39% and billings growth of 59%. Not surprisingly, gross margins are expected to be 78-80%, while operating expenses are expected to come down, which should result in some margin expansion for the year.

Valuation

Since reporting earnings a few weeks ago, the stock has gone up nearly 30% as investors have applauded the stronger-than-expected revenue and billings growth. In addition, management's FY21 guidance could end up being slightly conservative, leading to additional upside throughout the year.

The company has consistently demonstrated strong revenue growth, which is why the stock's forward revenue valuation remains near the higher-end of the market. However, as the company's revenue growth naturally decelerates due to the law of large numbers, investors will start to place more emphasis on margin expansion and profitability. Typically, as software companies start to decelerate revenue growth, they are able to better leverage their operating expenses, which should improve profitability.

DOCU currently has a market cap ~$32.60 billion and with ~$900 million of cash/investments and debt of ~$470 million, the company has a current enterprise value of ~$32.20 billion. Management recently updated its FY21 revenue guidance to $1,313-1,317 million, which represents 34-35% growth for the year. By simply assuming the company comes in at the midpoint of its guidance, this implies a FY21 revenue multiple of ~24.4x.

However, the strong billings growth during Q1 and the continued push to online services could end up proving guidance is somewhat conservative. Even if we were to only assume a ~1% revenue beat for the year, we could see FY21 revenue come in closer to $1,330 million. When looking at FY22, we could assume revenue growth decelerate, as it becomes very challenging to grow $1 billion in revenue at 30%+. Assuming only 25% growth for the year, we could see FY22 revenue of ~$1,660 million, implying a FY22 revenue multiple of ~19.4x.

Yes, valuation has risen quite a bit over the past several months, but the company has reported very strong revenue and billings growth in addition to improved profitability. The challenge here is whether or not the company can maintain the status quo. Investors understand that as revenue decelerates, there needs to be an increase in margins and profitability. It appears that DOCU is nearing that transition, and as revenue growth slows down, the company's forward revenue multiple is likely to contract over time.

The stock has been a massive winner this year and a clear beneficiary of the global pandemic with companies looking to move more of their operations to software subscription services. However, with the stock trading at all-time highs and valuation approaching the high-end of the premium forward revenue valuations, I think the stock could have more downside risk than what is currently priced in the stock. As revenue growth inevitably slows down over the next few years, the stock will no longer be deserving of a 20x+ forward revenue multiple. For now, I am more bearish on the name given valuation, but understand long-term investors will be rewarded given the company's superior platform, growth, and margin expansion potential.

The biggest risk to DOCU right now is valuation. If the company reports a lower revenue growth than expected, investors will be quick to push the stock back down below 20x forward revenue. In addition, competition in the market could increase as more companies demand online subscription products.

