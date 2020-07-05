Seaboard And JBS Rated As A Buy As Meat Producers Have Not Participated In The Market Rebound

Despite the many problems the industry has had, they are the only way that consumers get poultry, swine, and cattle.

The meat packers have had their fair share of problems with the coronavirus. Having stated this, we think it's a buying opportunity as this industry has lagged the March rebound. Two companies that we like, JBS (OTCQX:JBSAY) and Seaboard (NYSEMKT:SEB), are the leaders in this tightly controlled industry.

JBS is down 1/3 since I last wrote about the company back in November. Subsequent to my first article on JBS in May 2017, the stock went on to quadruple in value. JBS's American Depository Receipt trades for $8.42 and has a market cap of $11 billion. JBS owns 79% of Pilgrim's Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) whose value is $3.48 to JBS.

JBS's brands include: Swift, Seara, Friboli, Pilgrim's, Primo, Moypork, and Doriana. 51% of sales come from the U.S., 13% Brazil, 5% Europe, and 16% Asia. It's amazing what a huge percentage of sales come from the U.S. JBS has grown through M&A, which is why it has had so much debt on its balance sheet. S&P bumped up the rating of JBS's debt from BB- to BB.

According to an article from the Washington Post, JBS and three other food companies control about 85% of beef production. JBS and Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) control about 40 percent of the poultry market. And JBS and three other companies (one of which is Seaboard) control nearly 70% of the pork market.

Sadly, six employees of JBS died due to complications from the coronavirus at its Greeley, Colorado, location. Many employees at JBS's plant in Marshalltown, Iowa, have not shown up to work with fears of the coronavirus. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker have stated they are opening an investigation of Tyson Foods, JBS, Cargill and Smithfield Foods. Things do not look good for JBS at this time.

JBS has done a great job expanding into the meatless meat industry. Its Ozo brand of meat is like ground beef, but made of peas and rice. This is why I won't invest in start-ups like Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) and Impossible Foods (IMPF) - the barriers to entry are not high. JBS already has the plants and distribution channels to compete. Don't be a bozzo, try meatless Ozo!

Since I last wrote about Seaboard in March of last year, the stock is down 20%. Seaboard is based in Merriam, Kansas, and has a market cap of $3.61 billion. Not only is Seaboard a major pork producer, it also owns a half interest in Butterball Turkey.

Seaboard has six main divisions: Pork, Commodity/Trading/Milling, Marine, Sugar, Power, and Turkey. The pork division is vertically integrated - Seaboard raises hogs, slaughters them, and takes them to the grocery store. The "CT&M" division owns milling operations in Africa, the Caribbean, Europe, and South America. The Marine owns ships, terminals, and containers. The Power division owns a power plant on a barge located in the Ozama River in the Dominican Republic which produces 108 megawatts of power. The Sugar division owns a sugar operating in Argentina and 70,000 acres of sugar farmland.

Seaboard's balance sheet is bullet proof. In the latest quarter, the company had $1.226 billion in cash and $691 in receivables. It had $1.13 billion in debt and $336 million in payables. Seaboard will weather the coronavirus as it weathered the Great Depression and many other calamities that our country has faced.

Seaboard and several producers were criticized for sending high amounts of pork to China during the coronavirus shutdown. According to the U.S. Meat Export Federation, exports are usually 25% to 27% but were 32% for the first four months of 2020.

The problem with the meat industry is that processors like JBS and Seaboard can't process the meat fast enough. Farmers have had to euthanize cattle, poultry, and swine. Very sad.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the portion of the Consumer Price Index that includes meat and eggs started the year off at 253. It has now shot straight up to 275. It seems to continue to go upwards. When the meat plants are back to 100%, this should portend good things for earnings.

According to Bradley Wolter, CEO of pork producers The Maschhoffs:

"We're optimistic that next week we'll be back north of 80%. We are hopeful that in the next three months we'll be at 90% or north of that. I don't see us from here to the end of the year hitting 100% as an industry. That's why I'm terribly concerned with the 3 million pig backlog that continues to grow because we came into the year with 100%-plus of production."

Mr. Wolter was interviewed June 7. His opinion is the same as mine. The industry will be back to normal by the end of the year.

As you can see from the above chart, the S&P 500 is down 2.68% since the beginning of the year, JBS is down 35.43%, and Seaboard 27.77%. Seaboard and JBS should close this gap as time goes on and management can figure out how to safely protect its workers at its meat packing plants. Both stocks are a buy.

The risks with the two stocks are that illnesses at their plants continue to spread. Another is that meat prices drop. JBS has a multitude of problems including bribing the president of Brazil, price fixing, and doing business with unsavory political leaders.

