It looks all set to rake in solid revenues in 2020 and 2021, and I am bullish on the stock.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) is all set to rake in solid profits for the next two to three years because of the boost its business has received from the COVID-19 disruption. Even after the virus is contained, or a Covid-19 vaccine or drug is found, the company looks good to continue on a decently profitable course. I've been bullish on the tanker storage space since April 2020, and figure that the bullishness will last because of a few key reasons spelled out a little later in this piece.

Image Source: Twitter

I am bullish on INSW as a near- to medium-term pick, but also would like to put out a caveat that we are now operating in a bubble that can burst at any time. Therefore, investors should do their bit by performing due diligence before acting on information in any post. With that said, here are the reasons why I am bullish on INSW.

Operational Efficiencies

INSW has refinanced $380 million of its higher-cost debt in Q1 2020 and prepaid $110 million debt in Q4 2019. These moves will help the company save $25 million in annual interest expense. The company earned a net income of $21.3 million on a TTM basis as of Q1 2020 and paid interest of $60.1 million for the same period. The net income is about to get much better and the interest will reduce going forward. As of March 31, 2020, the company had $561.4 debt in its books.

INSW also repaid the outstanding balance on its revolver facility, which gives it access to $40 million of additional liquidity. It can use these funds to exploit any business advantage that lands up in this highly volatile period.

The company generated $101.8 million as cash from operations in the TTM as of 31 March 2020, and going by the trends in the VLCC storage market, it should post blockbuster numbers in Q2 2020. The management team also said during its Q1 2020 earnings call that going forward it would look at ways and means to unlock shareholder value.

The VLCC Storage Market

Image Source: Progressive Capital

The demand for oil is estimated to fall by 9.3 million barrels per day (average) because COVID-19 has disrupted mobility in all countries. OPEC+ countries had agreed to a production cut of 9.7 million barrels per day for May and June 2020, 7.7 million barrels per day in the second half of 2020, and 5.8 million barrels per day in the first quarter of 2021. This implies that from Q2 2020 onwards, the demand for storage facilities will rise exponentially.

Crude's demand is now linked to the COVID-19 disruption and to how fast the economy revives. If the virus mutates and becomes less severe, or if a cure or vaccine is found, crude demand will surge and it will be back to usual business for VLCCs. However, if the virus disruption prolongs and it remains as severe as it is today, then the oil demand will fall and storage demand will shoot through the roof.

In the middle of this disruption, INSW is making smart moves by modernizing its fleet. In addition to getting very strong bookings for Q2 2020, the company has already entered into a couple of time-charters ranging from 7 to 36 months with major oil producers. INSW has executed long-term charters for its aged fleet at prices between $45,000 and $53,000 per day. For its newer fleet, the company has executed two seven-month charters at $100,000 per day. For the next 12 months, INSW has managed to reduce its fleet-wide breakeven costs to $16,000 per day - a move that assures that it will have a very profitable 2020 and 2021.

The land storage is filling up fast, and oil producers and traders are booking tankers to bridge the gap. Countries and companies that want to take advantage of low oil prices also are storing oil in tankers. As per the company, out of the 822 VLCCs around the globe, 200 ships are more than 15-years-old, and if the rates moderate, many older ships will be scrapped. The company has foreseen this event and that's why it has been investing in modernizing its fleet.

The Demand for Oil

Image Source: International Energy Agency

As per the IEA, global oil supply will fall by 7.2 million barrels per day in 2020 on average, assuming that all the oil-producing nations stick to the production cut agreement. It is expected to increase by 1.8 million barrels per day in 2021. High crude stocks will deter producers from selling to refiners. In the U.S., commercial stocks of crude oil are at a record high, which is driving up the storage demand.

If the virus disruption continues, mobility will get restricted and the travel and tourism industry too will get hit harder, leading to a fall in demand for oil.

Summing Up

I am bullish on INSW in the medium term. The company has many things going for it - falling or static demand for crude, a virus disruption that refuses to go away, shortage of storage space on land, aging VLCC fleet versus modernized INSW VLCC fleet, and a massive demand for tanker storage.

So long the pandemic continues to play havoc with us, oil demand will remain muted. If a solution is found to the pandemic, VLCC storage rates will fall, but remember that INSW has already received long-term bookings for many of its tankers. Anyway, if and when tanker rates fall, the older VLCCs will be hauled for scrapping, leaving the seas open for companies that have modernized their fleet (INSW is one such).

Any which way you look at it, INSW's near- and medium-term prospects look bullish.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.