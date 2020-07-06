W.P. Carey is a REIT that we intend to own "for the long run."

Although not as cheap as other peers, we like the risk/reward thesis that provides investors with a safe 6.1% dividend yield.

This article was co-produced with Nicholas Ward.

In recent weeks, we've noticed a lot of bullish commentary popping up around W.P. Carey (WPC). We highlighted strong, double-digit annualized return prospects ourselves, during the last WPC update that iREIT provided.

However, while we certainly believe that WPC is one of the highest-quality REITs in the world, with a top notch management team, a portfolio that's well diversified both geographically and with regard to the industries that its tenants operate within, and an illustrious history of strong shareholder returns, we've also noticed that the stock has run up a bit since our last update and the company's underlying fundamentals have deteriorated slightly.

With that in mind, we wanted to re-visit our recent analysis and see what sort of impact the changes in consensus fundamental estimates have had on our forward looking prospects for WPC stock.

Two Month Update: Steady As She Goes

Our last update on WPC was published in mid-April of this year. Frankly, not a lot has changed since then from an operational standpoint.

WPC continues to operate an impressive portfolio of well diversified assets. We discussed the company's holdings in much more detail in the April price linked above. However, here's a quick rundown of our thoughts regarding WPC's real estate assets.

WPC's portfolio, more so than any other triple net REIT that we track, has performed well during the COVID-19 environment. WPC has much less exposure to physical retail than many of its peers.

Furthermore, the company doesn't have much exposure at all to the experiential retail that has really been crushed during the COVID-19 crash. We continue to have some concern around its office portfolio, though we like the high-quality single tenant strategy in the office space as opposed to the mixed-use high rise strategy that other REITs have pursued.

But, all in all, we view WPC as a SWAN (sleep well at night) company due to the high quality of its real estate holdings, as well as the built-in rent escalations that management has incorporated into its business model over the years.

Since April, WPC hasn't made any notable changes to its real estate portfolio to our knowledge, though the company did raise capital in mid-June, selling offering roughly 5.5 million shares for sale.

We view this move as prudent in today's high-risk environment, being that WPC's share price had appreciated so much off of the March lows. A basic investment rule is to buy low and sell high.

While WPC certainly didn't time their equity offering as well as others have in the space that were able to raise capital before the March weakness began, we certainly appreciate management showing the patience and intestinal fortitude to wait until the stock rebounded off of the lows in the upper $30s.

WPC's capital raise came when shares were trading in the $73/$74 range. This move has created a short-term top in the stock's rebound, which is something that technical traders are probably paying close attention to.

The Dividend

One of the biggest changes that we've see since our last update has to do with the company's dividend. We saw a slight dividend increase in June, but it hasn't made up for the share price rally which means that WPC's yield today is roughly 0.5% lower than it was when we were writing about the stock a couple of months ago.

In that article, we highlighted the stellar nature of WPC's dividend. Back then, WPC's yield was in the 6.6% range, and today, due to a recent share price rally, we're looking at a 6.1% yield.

Yet, there's certainly nothing wrong with a safe, 6%-plus yield in today's low interest rate environment and we continue to give WPC high dividend safety ratings.

The company has posted best-in-class rent collection figures in the triple net REIT space having collected 96% of April's rent and 95% of May's. These high rent collection figures have led to a fairly flat-line 2020 AFFO growth outlook, which is better than we can say of many of WPC's peers.

Right now, the consensus 2020 AFFO expectation for WPC comes in at $4.79/share. This represents -4% y/y growth compared to 2019's year-end total of $5.00/share. And, being that WPC's forward dividend currently sits at $4.17/share, we're looking at a forward AFFO payout ratio of 87%. This is a bit higher than WPC tends to present to investors, but it certainly provides a decent margin of safety with regard to the safety of the current yield.

In our April piece, we touched upon the fact that the company is on a 23-year annual dividend growth streak, showing the strength of its business model and the culture of success that has been created within that structure.

We were happy to see WPC raise its dividend in March (even though it was a slight increase, at just 0.2%) and since then, we were pleased to see management award investors with another small increase (again, 0.2%) when it recently declared its July dividend payment back in early June.

WPC has made these 0.2% quarterly increases a habit now. The July declaration is the sixth consecutive quarter that WPC has provided investors with such a raise.

While the willingness to continue to increase the dividend on a quarterly basis during the COVID-19 crisis does show confidence from management with regard to the strength of its cash flows and its future outlook, we would like to highlight the fact that these 0.2% increases do not add up to an overall annual increase that exceeds the inflation rate.

WPC hasn't ever really been known as a fast dividend grower, but prior to 2019, the company’s overall annual increase did exceed that common 2% inflation target.

Now that this is no longer the case, WPC may no longer meet the dividend growth needs of investors who like to see their annual increases protect the purchasing power of their passive income stream from being eroded away by inflation.

Obviously, we're holding the company to a high standard here, complaining about the low levels of annual dividend growth that we've seen since the start of 2019.

WPC has increased its dividend every year since going public in 1998

Many companies in the REIT space have been forced to cut their dividends in 2020 due to COVID-19 headwinds, so it could obviously be much worse. But, using dividend growth as an inflation hedge is an important aspect of many of our subscribers’ portfolio strategies and therefore, we would be remiss not to mention this as a potential bearish aspect of our analysis of the stock.

Yet, the biggest change that we've witnessed since mid-April is WPC's valuation due to a rising stock price and fundamentals trending downward.

Valuation

At the time of our last update, WPC was trading for roughly $62/share. At the time, the consensus AFFO estimate for 2020 was $4.91/share. This meant that WPC was trading for roughly 12.6x forward looking AFFO estimates, which was only slightly above the company's long-term average blended AFFO multiple of ~12.2x.

Since then, we've seen the share price rise roughly $6/share to $67.99. And, during this same period of time, WPC's consensus 2020 AFFO estimate has fallen a few percentage points down from $4.91 to $4.79.

The rising share price combined with the falling underlying fundamentals means that WPC is much more expensive than it was a couple of months back. Today, WPC trades with a ~14.2x forward looking AFFO multiple, which is now well above its historical average.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Granted, as we've said for some time now, WPC's historical AFFO multiples appear to be irrationally low now that the company has restructured its business model, having moved away from the managed funds strategy, becoming more of a pure-play in the triple net REIT market.

When you compare WPC's historical average valuation to the other blue chip names in the triple net REIT space, such as Realty Income (O) or National Retail Properties (NNN), you will see the market has historically placed a much lower premium on WPC shares.

O's average blended P/AFFO ratio over the last decade is 18.9x. NNN's average blended P/AFFO ratio over the last decade is 16.1x.

O is widely considered to be best in breed, so we're not surprised to see a premium there. However, we are surprised to see the level of discrepancy and now that WPC has made changes to focus on triple net cash flows, we suspect that over time, the market will reward this company with a much higher multiple than the averages that we've seen in the past.

During 2019, this multiple expansion thesis that we had for WPC appeared to be playing out. WPC's blended P/AFFO ratio rose from its average in the low 12x area to highs of more than 18x at the end of Q3 2019.

However, the COVID-19 sell-off has canceled out much of that multiple expansion and now we find ourselves wondering where exactly WPC should be trading in lieu of lowered growth estimates due to the struggles that we're seeing across the board in the physical retail space.

Obviously no one knows exactly what multiple should be attached to a company's fair value estimate, but it's our view that a 15x estimate or so makes much more sense than the historical 12x multiple that we've seen shares revert to. With this in mind, our current fair value estimate for WPC is $72.20, representing roughly 6.2% upside from here.

However, that's just talking about capital gains. When you factor in the prorated dividend that investors expect to receive by the end of 2020, we arrive at much larger total returns.

When the dividend is factored into the equation, we arrive at an ~18.5% annualized rate of return, or total returns of ~9% in roughly six month’s time (assuming we see mean version back towards the 15x range).

Because WPC's forward looking growth is expected to be so slow in 2021 and 2022, where AFFO growth expectations are currently coming in at just 1% and 2%, respectively, the annualized rate of returns moves lower over time.

But, even so, someone buying shares today in the $68 area could expect to see an annualized ROR of roughly 10.3%, when thinking about an 18-month holding period or ~9% when thinking about a 30-month holding period (once again, assuming WPC's multiple rises to the 15x level).

In short, over time, WPC's dividend yield makes up more and more of an investor's returns over time due to sluggish bottom-line growth. But, conservative, income-oriented investors should find nothing wrong with that.

We assume that investors buying a stock like WPC are doing so with dividend income in mind, first and foremost. And, with that assumption in place, locking in a near-double digit annualized returns is a nice, reasonable expectation to have in terms of not only providing safe and reliable passive income, but also building wealth, slowly, but surely, over the long term.

Conclusion

Because of the slightly undervalued nature of WPC shares, the extremely high quality of its operations, and the safe, high yield that we believe it provides investors, iREIT rates WPC a "Buy."

Compared to prior analysis, investors should have slightly lowered expectations for total returns in the short term due to the rising stock price, but at the end of the day, this is still a blue chip SWAN that we feel comfortable including in our high yield, income oriented portfolios.

As viewed below, we have 19.9% exposure in Net Lease REITs within the Durable Income Portfolio:

W.P. Carey represents 2.55% of the Durable Income Portfolio:

W.P. Carey shares have returned 9.41% annualized since our first purchase (in the Durable Income Portfolio) on March 2014:

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WPC, O. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.