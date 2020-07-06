China's Recovery Is Here

The only place to actually so far exit from lockdown is indicating a V shaped recovery - the best we know that's likely for us too.

The big question has always been how swift the recovery from the coronavirus would be.

Our evidence base is pretty thin

This is true of all macroeconomics, we've a pretty thin evidence base. Largely speaking, for a handful of countries over a period from about WWII onwards. Even the concept of GDP wasn't around until the 1930s. There have been again a handful - 5, 7, depends how you count - of full business cycles over the years since then.

Some recessions we know are very different from others. This one, the 2008 crash, they're obviously entirely different from the more usual recession brought on either by rising interest rates or just the age death of the expansion. We've got a lot of theory about what happens out there but remarkably little real evidence.

What this means is that you can - and people are - confidently predict near any outcome of this current recession and remain within the bounds of entirely respectable economic theory. That we're going to lose 30% of all economic activity - ie, a GDP decline of 30% - and that we'll get stuck that way all the way through to we'll climb back to where we were by early fall and the shock will actually stimulate growth so that we'll be richer than we would have been without the recession by 2022.

Admittedly, people predicting either of those two extreme outcomes are thin on the ground but I could build a believable model to get us to either of those - and anywhere inbetween - and no one could tell me I was wrong in theory. Thus predictions about what is going to happen are based, at least in part, on wider beliefs, not facts, about how things work out.

Believers in free markets will think that the economy will do just fine as long as the politicians don't screw it up by trying to do something, non-believers will assume that there must be a plan otherwise all is lost.

The point here is not to claim that either of those positions are true. Rather, to say that we've no scientific answer here. We have no sufficiently supported theory to tell us, without doubt, that such and such is going to happen. It's all much more uncertain than what happens when the apple falls out the tree.

Empirics

We thus have to fall back upon empirics. You know, actual evidence? Given that there's a wide range of possible outcomes, each consistent with one or more theories, we have to sift through the real world evidence as we get it to aid in deciding which path we actually are on.

Things like domestic unemployment - that's shocking observers on the downside, or the same thing, how quickly jobs are being created again in the US. It's a nice shock of course.

The big example for me is China. They went into lockdown before everyone else, they came out of it before we did and thus their performance is a useful, but not 100 proof, guide to what is likely to be our own.

China services PMI

Services are less important as a share of Chinese GDP than they are in Europe or the US but they're still 60% or so of the total economy. This is therefore good news:

In June 2020, China’s non-manufacturing business activities index was 54.4 percent, up by 0.8 percentage point than the previous month, rising for four consecutive months.

(China non-manufacturing PMI from China National Statistics)

We also have the private sector version of the same statistics from Caixin/IHS Markit:

Chinese service providers signaled the sharpest increase in activity for over a decade in June.

And:

The seasonally adjusted headline Business Activity Index picked up from 55.0 in May to 58.4 in June, to signal a substantial increase in service sector activity

We generally tend to think that private sector statistics are a better guide in China than the official ones. This might not be entirely fair. Yes, it's true that if we add up the provincial stats in the official versions then they cannot possibly make sense. Chinese officialdom knows this too so they adjust them to get at least close to making sense. But there's always that whiff of not quite trusting those official numbers.

(China services PMI from Caixin/IHS Markit)

We should also note that over a business cycle services are less variable than manufacturing. So a PMI reading of 58 and change for services really is something.

China manufacturing PMI

We've also the same two numbers for manufacturing. The official:

In June 2020, China's manufacturing PMI was 50.9 percent, up by 0.3 percentage point from last month.

(China manufacturing PMI from China National Statistics)

And:

The headline seasonally adjusted Purchasing Managers’ Index™ (PMI™) – a composite indicator designed to provide a single-figure snapshot of operating conditions in the manufacturing economy – increased from 50.7 in May to 51.2 in June, to signal a second successive monthly improvement in the health of the sector

(China manufacturing PMI from Caixin/IHS Markit)

We should note that exports are much more important for manufacturing than thy are for servicves. Given the way the rest of the world is still at least partially closed down we're not surprised to see this holding this sector back.

So, putting it altogether

We don't have any wholly accurate theory to tell us what is going to happen here. We've got a number of possible outcomes from varied different theories, any of which might apply. The best we can do is look at the facts as they come out and then try to fit the correct theory to that reality.

The best evidence we've got is China, those people who went into lockdown a couple of months before we did, who came out a couple of months before we did. They're coming out of the recession fast. Sure, they're not back to the starting point yet but they are, as above, getting the fastest growth in the services sector - ie 60% of the economy - in a decade.

The best bet we've got is that this is what will happen to us too.

My view

As regular readers will know I've been predicting a deep and awful recession with a V shaped recovery all along. There's nothing we're seeing to make me change my mind as yet.

The investor view

Markets are over valued if we are not to have a V shaped recovery. They're about accurately valued if we are to have one. So, the finding that we're likely to have a V shaped recovery doesn't pose any obvious investment moves on our part. It does mean don't sell and flee in panic but it also means that, unlike a couple of months back, it's not obvious that we should be buying anything just because the market is going to bounce.

Sadly we're just back in that difficult position where macroeconomics doesn't tell us an obvious story. It's back to specific companies and special situations then, not broadbased market calls.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions.