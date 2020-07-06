Income Lab Ideas: Best Fund Sponsors For Each Sector

Several of the largest fund sponsors can be a great place for an 'all-around' offering, even so, they can still be more popular in certain areas.

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist

In the closed-end fund world, there are plenty of fund sponsors offering funds worthy of investing. Investors looking at getting started with CEFs may be interested in knowing where to get started. One of the first steps that can be taken is knowing what each fund sponsor is better known for/their expertise in each asset class. This is beneficial, but of course, there are many other factors to consider before making an investment decision. Below I wanted to highlight several of the major fund sponsors with a large presence in the CEF space. It is important to consider that just because a fund sponsor may have a tilt towards one asset class or sector, it doesn't necessarily mean that they can't offer some funds outside of these areas and not perform relatively well.

We will highlight this with several of the larger and well-known sponsors first. These larger fund sponsors do tend to offer a more "all-around" decent performance and experience with most of their offerings. With that being said, we still wanted to highlight their more popular areas where they have been having long-term success. We will highlight this with several of their more popular funds based on Seeking Alpha followers. These funds will also be in line with what each fund sponsor's generally accepted area of expertise is. Those funds tend to also be a bit larger as far as assets under management go. This can be beneficial for a newer CEF investor - or even older CEF investor - that should have more liquidity with higher daily volume.

BlackRock - We're The Largest!

I find BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) to be a good 'all-around' type investment manager. In addition to popular CEFs, they offer the popular line of iShare ETFs. BlackRock had its start in 1988. Being the largest asset manager in the world probably helps them with this all-around reach. In 2019, they managed over $6.5 trillion.

Several funds of interest could include;

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ) - an equity-based fund utilizing an options strategy. We cover this fund pretty regularly at the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory as it has remained in our Income Generator portfolio for a while.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST) - a fund that focuses on the tech space. BlackRock offers several funds that have a sector-specific focus. This one just happens to be one of the more popular ones with over 4k follows on SA. That is quite a bit for a CEF. This is another fund that I personally like to cover as it is a larger position in my own personal portfolio.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ) - a fund focused on primarily investment-grade bonds is a show of how flexible BlackRock can be offering a variety of areas to invest after covering equity funds above. BTZ is held in our Tactical Income- 100 portfolio at the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN) - finally, a fund that focuses on municipal investment opportunities. BlackRock also offers several tax-free muni funds as well. I chose to highlight BBN since it is a more popular fund for BlackRock with almost 3k followers on SA. BBN is also held in our Tactical Income- 100 portfolio.

Eaton Vance - Check Out This Option!

Eaton Vance is quite similar to BlackRock that they could be considered a decent all-around go-to type fund sponsor. They offer attractive equities with a focus on domestic and international exposure - as well as funds in the fixed-income sector. With that being said, their option funds stand out as being more widely followed by investors. This is for good reason as they seem to be excellent at generating return of capital [ROC] that isn't always eroding away assets, but instead allowing investors a way to defer tax obligations. Eaton Vance was founded in 1924.

Several of their more popular funds include;

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETV) - an option fund with an equity focus on domestic U.S. securities. This fund does have a tilt towards tech-heavy exposure which has done rather well for years. This could be helping the returns and attractiveness for investors. This fund can trade quite richly though based on a premium that it usually has.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (EXD) - this fund can be a way to avoid the rich premium of ETV. One might note that the fund has performed poorly; however, the fund made a drastic change completely changing its investment style and name in 2019. This is quite the small fund though and isn't widely followed on SA as there are still people unfamiliar with this change. EXD is held in The Income Lab's Tactical Income- 100 portfolio and Taxable Income portfolio.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (EXG) - similar to ETV, except with a global tilt. This is the largest fund offered by Eaton Vance. It also has 6.8k followers on SA.

Nuveen - Avoid Taxes With Us!

Nuveen "traces its history back to 1898." This certainly means that the company has seen plenty in its time. Nuveen can be quite a popular fund sponsor overall. However, I would say where they put a focus is on their fixed-income investments. To go even more granular - I would put that their focus is even more specifically on muni funds. Of their top ten largest funds by assets, 8 of them are muni focused funds. Their largest include;

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) - with almost $4 billion in assets, it's interesting that they have only 2.88k followers on SA. Its name spells it out though - they focus on 'quality' muni funds meaning primarily investment grade. Additionally, they more specifically target investments that are AMT free. One can read more on the alternative minimum tax here.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) - which is quite similar to NEA. This fund is also of significant size coming in at more than $3.2 billion in AUM. Additionally, this fund garners more interest with 4.06k followers on SA. This could come down to the slightly higher yield that NVG carries compared to NEA. However, for that extra bit of juice, the fund reaches lower down the investment spectrum.

Cohen & Steers - Boom! REITs!

Cohen & Steers is a fund sponsor that offers several funds in the equity and preferred stock areas of investing. With most of their funds being a hybrid mixture of equities and preferred exposure. They don't offer funds specifically focused on bonds solely. I do hold several of the funds in my portfolio as they offer compelling yields and attractive returns over the long-term. I could say with confidence that where they really excel, and their more popular funds, are in the REIT space. I also won't lie, these two funds are both a significant portion of my portfolio. These are two that I would both consider as 'core' to my overall portfolio. There are specifically two REIT funds that garner widespread attention in the CEF space;

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (RQI) - a fund focused primarily on the equity portion of REITs. The overwhelming majority of their portfolio is dominated by equities rather than preferred stock. With 10.363k followers on SA, there is generally consistent coverage allowing the fund to become even more popular.

Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred & Income Fund (RNP) - the differentiating factor for RNP compared to RQI is primarily their focus on the asset classes they invest in. RNP tends to generally be about 50/50 on equities and preferred stock. This can lead to different performances over time. However, both focusing on the REIT space also allows them to be similar enough to utilize our swap strategy. At The Income Lab, we hold RNP in our Income Generator portfolio for its long-term winning track record.

PIMCO - Everyone Knows Us!

PIMCO is quite clearly a fixed-income specialist. They focus on multi-sector funds and even have several muni funds that might be worth exploring. You can check out some of their funds that delve into equities and they are quite disappointing. I would also be quite confident in saying that this is the most popular CEF fund sponsor out of any - there are individuals I've heard from that hold nothing but PIMCO funds. With that being said, PIMCO gained most of its fame with Bill Gross. He helped found the company in 1971. It was a bit of a messy departure for Mr. Gross in 2014. Although the company has still had successes even after such a high profile figure leaving.

PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income Fund (PCI) - could be considered a multi-sector bond fund; however, it has significant exposure to mortgage-related securities. More specifically, the portfolio is just over 50% in non-agency mortgage-backed securities. PCI has 17.78k followers on SA. The fund is also held in our Income Generator portfolio, where it has provided solid income over the years.

PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK) - is more truly a multi-sector bond fund with its portfolio spread across a broad spectrum of fixed-income classes. The fund might have just recently trimmed its distribution by 21%, but it still yields an attractive 10.67%. It also carries almost 11k followers on SA.

John Hancock - The Preferred-Preferred!

John Hancock certainly has a long history being founded in 1862. The company overall probably isn't the most popular in the CEF space. However, they offer several funds that are definitely worth a look for a CEF investor. The bulk of their CEF offerings are tied to the preferred space. Though they do have a few outsides of this space.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (HTD) - a fund with a significant position in my own portfolio. This fund is a bit of a stretch for defining John Hancock as the preferred investment manager since HTD is actually an equity/preferred hybrid. The fund also more specifically focuses on the utility sector. This has contributed to the fund's terrific historical performance and has helped raise this fund to John Hancock's largest managed CEF. At The Income Lab, we hold HTD in our Taxable Income portfolio.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI) - is one of three similar funds. The other two being designated by a "II" and a "III" to separate them. HPI is the higher followed of the three on SA with 3.32k followers. This fund is more purely a preferred offering, though it does hold a small portion of bonds.

Flaherty & Crumrine - The Preferred-Preferred II!

Flaherty & Crumrine couldn't be left off this coverage due to its important place in the preferred investing space. F&C was founded in 1983. So not as fresh as BlackRock itself, but still pretty fresh relatively speaking - especially compared to John Hancock. Another reason for John Hancock beating them out in familiarity could be based on their AUM. Since that is the case it is also interesting that the funds we list below are more widely followed on SA than the above John Hancock funds. In 2018, F&C was boasting $4.2 billion in managed assets. This can be compared with John Hancock at over $150 billion in 2019. While this is a comparison from one year to the next, I'm willing to bet that F&C hasn't surpassed John Hancock yet.

Similar to the John Hancock funds though, they aren't necessarily solely focused on preferred stock but do tilt that way significantly. Two of their more popular and larger funds are;

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund (FFC) - a fund with just over $900 million in total managed assets. This fund also delves into bonds and convertible securities, although its largest allocation is to preferred stock.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (DFP) - is vastly similar to FFC. In fact, they also have another offering that isn't as large as these two; Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund (FLC). We hold FLC in our Income Generator portfolio after recently making a switch from DFP. Actually, all five of the F&C CEFs are so similar that they work exceptionally well for our swap strategy at The Income Laboratory.

First Trust - We're In A Bad Sector!

First Trust, a fund sponsor that offers several CEFs in various investment policies. I would generally consider First Trust to be more involved with the energy space though. Of their 14 CEF offerings, 4 of them have a focus on energy making that a majority focus. They are also pretty much the only ones I see discussed around SA. For example, their largest fund is actually First Trust High-Income Long/Short Fund (FSD), but it only has 826 followers. Their second largest fund, FEI, has 2.35k with an energy focus. This fund sponsor has certainly benefited by being involved in investments outside of the energy space. This diversification for them has probably helped hold their own profitability. Since about 2016, the energy space cannot seem to catch a break.

First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund (FEI) - a popular energy fund that carries 2.35k SA followers. This fund recently cut its distribution by 50% out of necessity after 2020 that has been brutal. It just has been a year that has been exceptionally brutal on energy and energy funds again. FEI is held in our Tactical Income- 100 portfolio. This portfolio is designed to take advantage of more aggressive tactics, such as a sector-specific fund.

First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund (FEN) is a bit more popular than FEI according to SA followers at 3.12k. This is also another energy-focused fund, in the same boat as the rest of the energy space - the fund had recently cut its distribution by 48%. We just recently made a swap back to FEI at The Income Lab from the First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL). This was a short-lived trade since we only just made that swap between FEI to FPL on May 19th.

Tortoise - We Are Also In That Terrible Sector!

Tortoise is another fund sponsor worth mentioning while we are on the subject of energy. Just like F&C above it, this sponsor is a relatively smaller size and doesn't pop up on most people's radar. They offer 6 CEFs, all of which have some exposure to energy. One might be interested to know that even as a smaller sponsor, one of their funds garners more SA followers than First Trust does, even on their more widely followed energy funds. Their latest offering, Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (TEAF) does have a bit of a different tilt than solely 'old' energy, though. It could be worth checking out for those that are on board with ESG, which certainly isn't a terrible thing. However, their more popular funds are the dirty energy names;

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (TYG) - this one, and NTG that we will discuss below, are definitely hurting now. These funds not only have suffered massive losses, but they completely suspended their distributions. Of course, this was in an effort to shore up assets for the fund. It has truly been a horrifically violent and volatile year for energy. It isn't every year that energy actually goes negative in pricing!

Tortoise MLP Fund (NTG) - as mentioned, they have suspended their quarterly distribution for the remainder of this year. Considering that they took that course of action these funds are certainly not right for an income investor. However, they might fit right in for a speculative type of investor. With that being said, they have rebounded significantly along with the price of oil itself from the negative pricing it had briefly experienced. These funds also went through reverse splits.

Conclusion

I know this isn't an all-inclusive list of fund sponsors. There are certainly many, many more out there that offer compelling closed-end funds. Plenty that offers funds that are definitely worth exploring. I hope this does allow an investor a good platform to begin doing a deeper dive on these funds though. As with most metrics though, this isn't the only one that an investor needs to be focusing on but is merely a potential starting place. This piece might be particularly helpful for those that are newer to investing in CEFs. However, I also think it can help more veteran CEF investors as well if they are looking for new areas of diversification for themselves.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BDJ, BST, EXD, FLC, HTD, PCI, RNP, RQI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was originally published on June 6th, 2020 to members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory.