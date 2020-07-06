Salesforce (CRM) has been a favorite stock of mine for a long time now. The company has not seen the same love from all investors, as it has continuously been criticized for being overvalued, showing no intentions of reporting profits, and that its growth is reliant on future acquisitions. A little more than a month ago, the company lowered its guidance, which caused shares to decline, amid shareholder disappointment. While nothing tangible has changed since, shares have been hitting all-time highs, currently trading at around $193 apiece. As concerns towards shares being overvalued reemerge, let's examine whether Salesforce's current rally is justified and if shares have further fuel going forward.

In this article, we will:

Examine Salesforce's future growth and profitability

Explain why the stock could reasonably see 11.5%+ medium-term CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) returns

Discount cash flows which point towards a fair current valuation

Highlight some risks

Conclude why Salesforce is a great stock own.

Future growth and returns

Salesforce has been growing its revenues consistently. The company projects full-year sales of $20 billion. While sales growth is soothing to all investors' ears, concerns over lack of profits have been growing. Many articles here on Seeking Alpha have expressed that the company has its priorities wrong, since the bottom line has been lagging forever.

Indeed, the company has never reported constant profitability. However, as the market realizes by propelling shares higher, it's the future potential earnings that matter. In that regard, Salesforce has been more than promising. Gross profits have been growing in line with sales, which increase the company's total potential for future profits.

I have heard many times the argument that the growth in Salesforce's sales has only been possible due to the company's nonstop acquisitions. While this is partially correct, as the company has acquired more than 60 firms over the past few years, I see no problem with this strategy. It simply works. Salesforce can build synergies within its family of products that allow for growth acceleration. For example, when Salesforce acquired MuleSoft in 2018, the company was growing at 38%. At the end of 2019, the company was growing at 52%, after being integrated into the Salesforce ecosystem.

Moreover, the underlying potential profitability is not only growing, but the growth rate is accelerating. As you can see from the chart, the 3-year and 5-year gross profit CAGR is 28.2% and 26.1%, respectively. Recently, gross profit growth has been, in fact, advancing.

With healthy gross profit margins, the company should eventually deliver a more intriguing bottom line. The mid-range of its revised guidance of EPS at $2.94 is a good indicator that substantial profits will start flowing in. At the current $860.3 million shares in issue, this translates to a little more than $2.5 billion in net income. According to management's projected revenues, this suggests a 12.5% net income margin.

I am going to forecast EPS CAGR at around 20% over the next five years. I believe this is a prudent and fair estimate since:

The FY2021 revenue growth guidance is overprotective at 17%. Last quarter, sales grew by 30%. Both sales and gross margins are increasing faster than 20%.

Salesforce has beaten top and bottom line expectations 100% of the time over the past years.

Over time, net income margins have further room to expand, as the sector's average is currently at 15.57% and CRM is at the early stages of reporting profits.

Projected EPS, then, looks as follows:

Salesforce has expressed no intentions to make any distributions in the medium term. Therefore, investors are to enjoy gains based on what multiple the market is willing to assign to CRM, based on its future EPS.

Below, you can see what compounded annual growth rate returns investors are expected to enjoy, based on different future (2025) P/E ratios and the stock's current price.

While a P/E of, say, 45 may sound like a high one, it's actually not. Most well-established tech companies with consistent and growing profitability attract similar, if not higher, P/E ratios. For example, currently:

PayPal (PYPL) has a P/E of 112

Adobe (ADBE) has a P/E of 58

Intuit (INTU) has a P/E of 59

Even Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA) with very mature profitability profiles have P/Es around 36

Remember that all these companies have been delivering robust bottom lines for years and still attract such valuations. I believe that a 2025 P/E of 45 is fair, as a result. In that case, with said projections, investors are to enjoy CAGR returns of 11.5%, even after Salesforce's recent impressive rally.

Discounting Cash Flows

Salesforce currently has a levered free cash flow of $5.58 billion. To be prudent and exclude other sources of cash such issuance of stock and debt, I am going to simplify this figure as Cash from Operations - CAPEX. I come out with a free cash flow of $3.41 billion. I then assume that its growth rate starts at 20%, which then gradually drops to around 10% over the next five years. I believe this is a prudent estimate, since the growth decline is unlikely to be that steep. Besides, we do not account for additional sources of funds, such as cheap debt, which could increase future ROI and, as a result, cash flows.

(Source: Author)

The WACC comes out at 6.33%, based on the following figures.

(Source: Author)

Plugging everything in, the intrinsic value per shares comes out at around $196, which suggests a small upside of about 1.57%.

(Source: Author)

Risks

With regard to its valuation, Salesforce does indeed have some risks. While further upside remains, the current price provides little margins of safety. Even if the company were to distribute 50% of its EPS, the FY2020 and forward dividend yield would be 0.76% and 0.91%, respectively. With little tangible returns, shares could suffer significant losses should the company underperform the market's expectations.

Further, Salesforce has been consistently raising more and more equity to fund acquisitions, diluting existing shareholders. Sure, owning a smaller chunk of a far bigger company is great, but the strategy is risky. Consistently acquiring companies may not be sustainable in the long run, and synergy-optimal fits may not always be possible.

In the company's latest 10-K, management clearly states:

"As we acquire and invest in companies or technologies, we may not realize the expected business or financial benefits and the acquisitions could prove difficult to integrate, disrupt our business, dilute stockholder value and adversely affect our operating results and the market value of our common stock."

Finally, while Salesforce's revenues are primarily in the form of a subscription service, a potential recession could cause other businesses to cut the unnecessary or less primary SaaS products, drastically reducing recurring operational cash flows.

Conclusion

Salesforce is a quality business rapidly evolving in the ever-growing SaaS world. The bottom line has been historically weak. However, the potential future profitability has been continually advancing. Despite the revised guidance, the company aims to deliver solid profitability in FY2020. Reasonable EPS growth assumptions point towards double-digit returns, while prudent cash flows suggest that shares are reasonably priced.

To ensure a margin of safety, investors may want to wait for a potential correction before jumping in. However, as medium-term CAGR returns remain attractive, such an opportunity may not be a probable one. I will hold on to my CRM shares and possibly add on a potential dip.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.