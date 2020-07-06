Germany: A Step Ahead Of The Rest

Over the last few weeks, I’ve spent some time trying to deconstruct how the key economies of the world have reacted to and dealt with the current crisis, and I have to say that Germany has been one of the more efficacious countries in managing this. A consequence of this is that it is likely to be one of those countries that may be able to kick on with far greater vigor, and be one of the leaders of any potential global economic revival.

German coronavirus cases which peaked in April never really overpowered the health system and have since dropped to more manageable levels. The number of fatalities at around the 9000 levels is considerably lower than the US at 129,000+ cases, or even the UK, at 43,000+ cases. What’s striking is that on a per capita basis, the German death number is just one-third that of America and one-sixth that of the UK! This was possible on account of rather nimble thinking on the part of the German government. Rather than stalling over decisions like their US or UK counterparts, they were one of the first countries to implement a quick lockdown and then followed this up with widespread testing. Besides, unlike some of its other European neighbors, the lockdown was not particularly draconian either.

Quantum and texture of fiscal stimulus suggest Germany is redefining itself

Source: Bloomberg

Whilst the handling of the coronavirus has been quite adept, the real surprise to me has been the fiscal path that the Merkel government has undertaken since, as this is rather unbecoming of their traditional ethos. Over the last decade or so- since the GFC - the German government has been known for its more austere policy with regards to its fiscal balances.

Worth remembering that during the previous crisis, the German government was reluctant to spend more than 2% of GDP on fiscal stimulus. Conversely, as a response to the current pandemic, the fiscal support is expected to aggregate to more than 13% of GDP! Contrast this with other key euro nations such as the Netherlands (3.7%), France (4.4%), or even the UK (4.8%). One thing is for sure, if he were around, spending of this nature would have warmed the cockles of Mr. J.M. Keynes' heart!

Early during the lockdown, the German government facilitated direct cash transfers to companies and employees. The fiscal stimulus to counter the pandemic’s effects has been such that they have been able to not only protect corporations and mitigate the employment situation (by avoiding insolvencies and large-scale layoffs), but they’ve also been able to put in place a plan to drive through a sustained economic recovery. In early June, the government launched a package worth $145 billion (to be carried over two years) that shocked the market as it was c.30% above street estimations.

Source: Bruegel

Another reason why I liked the fiscal package is that it doesn’t just come across as a quick fix to temper the current situation, but it also has certain contours that will have far-reaching effects on the German economy. For instance, traditionally, relative to other European peers, the Germans have not been known to spend a great deal on public infrastructure. As you can see from the chart above, gross fixed capital formation as a % of GDP has been consistently low, well below 3% since 1993, and has not shown any inclination to go up. However, under the current fiscal plan, considerable importance has been attached to improving public infrastructure, notably in areas such as health, education, and defense, whilst also alleviating some of the fiscal strain felt by local municipalities so that they can focus on infrastructure projects.

Source: World Bank

Much of Germany's success over the last decade or so has come from being cost-effective and having a resplendent export culture. Exports as a % of GDP at almost 50% are amongst the top tier of key global economies. What I found interesting was that the current stimulus package didn’t offer a great deal for cheer for export-oriented industries such as automobiles who had some expectations of fiscal support for purchases of conventional cars. Worth remembering that in 2009, the auto industry had received a huge boost as the government had given out cash subsidies of EUR2500 for buyers to return their old cars. By reducing its fiscal thrust on industries such as auto and focusing more on areas such as public infrastructure and defense, there is an undeniable change of stance from the German authorities. Worth noting that Trump has been calling out the Germans for their lack of initiative on defense spend (less than 2% of GDP) for years now; it does look as though they are getting that monkey off their backs!

Pickup in certain key macro data points suggests a revival is on the cards

As I’ve mentioned in the Lead-Lag report, the policy response by Germany to the current crisis will likely have a relatively more salubrious impact on employment conditions, enabling them to cope with this crisis better than most other countries. Firstly, even though it has gone up in recent months, compared to some of the other developed nations, Germany’s unemployment rate of 3.9% is quite low.

Then I’ve also been looking at barometers to measure an uptick in employment confidence and most recently I noticed that the German Ifo Institute's employment barrier improved from 88.3 in May to 92.3 in June, with a monthly improvement seen across all four reportable sectors – manufacturing, services, trade, and construction. It was also reported that German companies were "no longer quite so pessimistic" with regard to employment.

We know how key exports are to the German story and even here sentiment looks like picking up. In April the Ifo export index which had plunged to record lows of -50, has rebounded over the next two months. According to the Ifo, German export sentiment has “recovered markedly” and reached -2.3 in June from -26.7 in the previous month. Exporters are saying that whilst the US market is still struggling, orders from Japan, South Korea, and China are flowing well. Two of the key export segments - autos and pharmaceuticals - both led the export sentiment revival and implied a further significant increase in exports in the coming months.

Domestically I’ve been encouraged by the pickup in consumer confidence and inflation and this has also felt its way into business confidence. The Gfk consumer sentiment indicator beat market estimates of -12 and rose to -9.6 from -18.6 in the previous month. There has been an improvement in both economic and income expectations as well as the propensity to buy.

A couple of weeks back I had shared a tweet with my followers highlighting restaurant momentum returning and this seems to have been a key driver of the June inflation beat (alongside cosmetic products) which came in at 0.8%, higher than the 0.6% estimated by economists. The car industry which is a key industry of the German vehicles saw new car registrations grow by 30% in May after it had fallen by more than 30% in each of the two preceding months. All this has been reflected in the Ifo business climate index that rose by 6.5 points m-o-m to hit 86.2 in June, the biggest increase on record! The Composite PMI, an indicator of economic health for the manufacturing and services sector beat market expectations of 44.2 and last month’s figure of 32.3 to hit 45.8 in June.

Investment ideas on Germany

Having highlighted Germany’s robust fiscal response to the pandemic and the associated pickup in certain key macro, I’d now like to present certain investment ideas through which you can exploit these developments.

Source: World’s Top Exports

Firstly, the German benchmark equity index - the DAX 30 - is not particularly cheap at the moment, trading at a P/E of 23.3x. This is pricier than the Dow Jones at 19x and the S&P 500 at 21x; that said, it is still considerably lower than tech-heavy Nasdaq at 41x.

Given Germany’s traditional impetus towards exports, investors may consider looking at these export-themed industries to lead a near-term revival, especially industries such as machinery, electrical equipment or pharmaceuticals.

As mentioned in The Lead-Lag report, the pharmaceutical space is a space in high demand and one where Germany can fast become an established leader in the global medicine supply chain.

Even though Germany is well-known for its auto sector, I would be reluctant to load up too much here as fiscal support has not been as enthusiastic as many first envisaged. This will likely be a harbinger of things to come as I believe that the country is making strong efforts to become less carbon-heavy and move more towards the electrification, hybrid, and green space; these are areas investors can look at. In the recent fiscal package, incentives were doubled for electric vehicles, whilst caps on subsidies for solar energy were also lifted. There were also some incentives for improved shipping technology for natural gas implying an intention to move away even further from fossil fuels. In fact, about nine months ago, I had flagged this ongoing push by the Merkel government towards cleaner energy which is expected to hit a sizeable 65% by 2030.

Some of the other key industries that received strong infrastructure stimulus were telecom and 5G technology, artificial intelligence, railway infrastructure, quantum technologies, and the hydrogen economy. Investors can consider increasing their exposure to these industries. If you’re looking for diversification, German-based equity ETFs that may be considered in order to capitalize on these opportunities include EWG and DAX. The former has been in existence since 1996 and offers a strong dividend yield of almost 4%. The ETF's key holdings are SAP (NYSE:SAP), Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY), and Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCQX:DTEGF) - companies that are likely to benefit from the push towards 5G infrastructure, digitization, and artificial intelligence. The expense ratio is not cheap at almost 0.5%. Whilst the dividend yield is not as high as EWG at 2.74% (4-year average of 2.3%), DAX offers you a cheaper way to gain access to Germany with an expense ratio of just 0.2%.

Ordinarily, to protect one's portfolio, I would have also recommended a little exposure to the 10-year German Bunds that may serve as a safe haven source when there is a crisis in the EU, or if there is a second wave of infections. But with negative yields of 0.41%, this investment case is hard to sell, more so if you consider the increased stimulus, potentially higher inflation and likely higher German borrowing costs (on account of the recent stimulus, German debt to GDP which stood at 60% in 2019 is likely to exceed 75% in 2020).

Investors may also consider looking at the currency markets to play Germany as I do think you may likely see more stability within the euro area this year, and this should bode well for the currency’s prospects. Unlike previously when it was averse to joint borrowing, this time it looks as though the German government is more committed to keeping the EU thriving by leading the proposal of a $543 billion recovery fund that could prove to be a major shot in the arm for some of the badly affected Southern European nations. The two pairs you can consider are the EUR/USD or the EUR/CAD with a bias towards the latter.

Against the USD, the euro has been depreciating for multiple years now and I don’t see sufficient value of shorting the currency at current levels. I can’t say with any certainty what will happen, but the risk-reward for a break above the upper boundary of the wedge pattern at 1.15 looks more appetizing than a test below 1.05. That said as long as volatility and risk aversion continue to stay elevated, the dollar will continue to be in demand.

That’s why I feel that the EUR/CAD is a better proxy to play the euro. The Canadian economy is heavily dependent on energy exports whose prospects are looking rather iffy. Besides, on the charts you can see that the currency still has some way to hit the upper boundary of the ascending channel that it has formed since 2012.

*Like this article? Don't forget to hit the "Follow" button above!



Subscribers told of melt-up March 31. Now what? Sometimes, you might not realize your biggest portfolio risks until it’s too late. That’s why it’s important to pay attention to the right market data, analysis, and insights on a daily basis. Being a passive investor puts you at unnecessary risk. When you stay informed on key signals and indicators, you'll take control of your financial future. My award-winning market research gives you everything you need to know each day, so you can be ready to act when it matters most. Click here to gain access and try the Lead-Lag Report FREE for 14 days.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.