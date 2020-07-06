The 24 Safest Dividend Aristocrats Retirees Can Buy In July

Combined with dividend growth, cash, and bond ETFs, these 24 blue-chip champions & aristocrats can create a truly Sleep Well At Night bunker retirement portfolio that has generated superior absolute and volatility-adjusted returns over the last 12 years. That includes the Great Recession, which saw the biggest market crash since The Great Depression.

These 24 blue-chip quality (or better) dividend champions, aristocrats, and kings, on average yield 3.2%, are 15% undervalued and have 11.4% probability-weighted expected returns over the next 5 years (vs. 12.5% 23.5-year CAGR historical returns).

MMM, KO, MO, NFG, GWW, NUE, GRC, PEP, ED, ADM, CSL, UGI, DCI, MDU, MGRC, SEIC, UMBF, FELE, CB, AROW, JW.B, and ESS are the safest dividend champions for July.

Conservative income investors, such as retirees trust dividend champions, aristocrats and kings to generate reliable and growing income in all economic/market conditions.

July brings a worsening US pandemic, rising economic risk and the highest market valuations in 19 years. Short-term correction risk is high.

(Source: imgflip)

It's an exciting but also frightening time for income investors.

S&P 500 Valuation Matrix

Year EPS Consensus YOY Growth Forward PE Blended PE Overvaluation (Forward PE) Overvaluation (Blended PE) 2020 $125.11 -23% 25.0 21.8 53% 28% 2021 $163.43 30% 19.2 22.1 17% 30% 2022 $186.58 13% 16.8 18.0 3% 6%

(Sources: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research, Brian Gilmartin, Reuters'/Refinitiv/Lipper Financial)

The sharp rally in stocks over the last two months has resulted in the highest valuations in 19 years.

Year Upside Potential By End of That Year Consensus CAGR Return Potential By End of That Year Probability-Weighted Return (CAGR) 2020 -31.3% -52.9% -40.0% 2021 -9.3% -6.3% -4.8% 2022 6.2% 2.4% 1.8% 2025 34.7% 5.6% 4.2%

(Sources: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research, Dividend Kings Investment Calculator)

That doesn't mean that a correction or market crash is necessarily imminent, merely that future returns are likely to be much lower than the market's historical 7% to 9% CAGR return.

The reason that market timing is all but impossible, whether you are a professional using supercomputer driven algorithms programmed by PhDs, or a retail investor, is that it can take up to six years for fundamentals to drive the majority of market returns.

Market timing has been proven a fool's errand by countless studies, spanning decades, and measuring investor returns across various countries.

But the point is that today's market is expensive, by nearly any valuation metric you choose to look at.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

The 5-year consensus return potential from analysts is for 5.6% CAGR total returns from the S&P 500 over the next five years.

S&P 500 Mid-Range Probability-Weighted Calculator S&P 500 5-Year Consensus Annualized Total Return Potential 5.57% Conservative Margin Of Error Adjusted Annualized Total Return Potential 2.84% Bullish Margin Of Error Adjusted Annualized Total Return Potential 8.41% Conservative Probability-Weighted Expected Annualized Total Return 1.70% Bullish Probability-Weighted Expected Annualized Total Return 6.73% Mid-Range Probability-Weighted Expected Annualized Total Return Potential 4.22%

(Source: Dividend Kings Investment Tool)

Applying the historical margins of error on both the Gordon Dividend Growth Model (what most analysts use) and the 20% to 40% historical probability that analysts are wrong about their margin of error adjusted consensus growth range, the market is likely to deliver 1.7% to 6.7% CAGR total returns. The mid-range probability-weighted expected return is 4.2%.

That's about 1/3 of what we've seen over the past decade and about half the historical norm.

Outside of weaker future returns, income investors relying on steadily rising dividends to fund retirement, today's unprecedented medical/economic crisis has another reason to fret.

(Source: Moon Capital Management, NBER, Multipl.com)

While normal recessions don't result in significant dividend cuts, a median of just 1.2% and 0.5% in the modern era excluding the Financial Crisis, this is no normal recession.

Health experts estimate this pandemic won't end until early to mid-2022, and social distancing will likely be with us for two years.

During periods of crisis, as we're facing now, dividend cuts can range from 24% to 55%, and analyst estimates for 2020's dividend cuts range from 13% to 25%.

Worse yet is what the dividend futures market is estimating.

(Source: S&P)

From 2019's record the dividend futures market on May 5th was estimating a 23% cut in dividends for the broader market through 2021. Thousands of investors hedging millions of dollars are estimating it will take until 2027 for the S&P 500 to hit a new dividend record.

Now it's always possible the dividend futures market is wrong, but retired income investors who rely on reliable passive income to fund expenses shouldn't have to risk their standards of living to find out.

The Dividend Aristocrats & Champions: The Most Reliable Income Generators On Earth

Dividend Aristocrat: S&P 500 company with 25+ year dividend growth streak (index set by S&P)

Dividend Champion: Any company with a 25+ year dividend growth streak

Dividend King: any company with a 50+ year dividend growth streak

The dividend aristocrats and champions are the bluest of blue-chips and the most reliable income generators on earth.

Dividend Kings' tracks all of them in our 439 company Master List and Research Terminal and within a week will have separate lists for

Dividend Aristocrats

Dividend Kings

Dividend Champions

11/11 quality Super SWANs (5/5 dividend safety, 3/3 wide-moat businesses, 3/3 management quality/dividend corporate culture, i.e. as close to perfect dividend stocks as exist on Wall Street)

I am now also tracking all 111 dividend champions (which include all aristocrats and kings) in the DK Master List, through Seeking Alpha notifications, and a new Morningstar model portfolio.

The reason for this is that when these companies go on sale, they represent some of the highest probability/lowest risk blue-chip income investments you can make.

Dividend Champions By Sector

(Source: Morningstar)

The one issue with owning all of the dividend champions is that would result in significant overexposure to industrials, which make up 26% of the champions and almost 28% of the official aristocrats.

NOBL Sector Holdings

(Source: Morningstar)

I personally recommend not owning more than 20% exposure to any particular sector and capping industry exposure to 15% with individual caps at 7% or less.

However, there is no denying the quality of the dividend champions.

Fundamental Stats On 111 Dividend Champions

Average quality score: 9.5/11 Blue-chip quality vs. 9.6 average dividend aristocrat

Blue-chip quality vs. 9.6 average dividend aristocrat Average dividend safety score: 4.5/5 very safe vs. 4.5 average dividend aristocrat (about 2.5% dividend cut risk in this recession)

very safe vs. 4.5 average dividend aristocrat (about 2.5% dividend cut risk in this recession) Average FCF payout ratio: 53% vs. 61% industry safety guideline

Average debt/capital: 38% vs. 53% industry safety guideline vs. 37% S&P 500

Average yield: 2.7% vs. 1.9% S&P 500 and 2.3% aristocrats

Average discount to fair value: -8% vs. 28% overvalued S&P 500

vs. 28% overvalued S&P 500 Average dividend growth streak: 40.4 years vs. 41.8 aristocrats, 20+ Graham Standard of Excellence

vs. 41.8 aristocrats, 20+ Graham Standard of Excellence Average 5-year dividend growth rate: 7.6% CAGR vs. 8.3% CAGR average aristocrat

Average long-term analyst growth consensus: 7.8% CAGR vs. 6.4% CAGR S&P 500

Average forward P/E: 21.5 vs. 21.8 S&P 500

vs. 21.8 S&P 500 Average earnings yield: 4.7% vs. 4.6%% S&P 500

Average PEG ratio: 3.33 vs. 3.06 historical vs. 2.56 S&P 500

3.33 vs. 3.06 historical vs. 2.56 S&P 500 Average return on capital: 84% ( 83% Industry Percentile , High Quality/Wide Moat according to Joel Greenblatt)

( , High Quality/Wide Moat according to Joel Greenblatt) Average 13-year median ROC: 92% (relatively stable moat/quality)

Average 5-year ROC trend: +2% CAGR (relatively stable moat/quality)

Average S&P credit rating: A- vs. A- average aristocrat (5% 30-year bankruptcy risk)

vs. A- average aristocrat (5% 30-year bankruptcy risk) Average annual volatility: 23.3% vs. 22.5% average aristocrat (and 26% average Master List stock)

Average Market Cap: $45 billion large-cap

Average 5-year total return potential: 2.7% yield + 7.8% CAGR long-term growth -1.7 % CAGR valuation boost = 8.8% CAGR (6% to 12% CAGR with 30% margin of error)

Probability weighted expected average 5-year total return: 2% to 11% CAGR vs. 2% to 7% S&P 500

Mid-Range Probability-Weighted Expected 5-Year Total Return: 6.7% CAGR vs. 4.2% S&P 500 (58% more than S&P 500)

Just buying all of the dividend champions would likely be an OK decision.

To see why let's walk these fundamental stats through the Dividend Kings Investment Tool.

Dividend Champions Decision Matrix

Goal Dividend Champions Why Score Valuation Hold 8% overvalued 2/4 Preservation Of Capital Excellent A- credit rating, 2.5% 30-year bankruptcy risk 7/7 Return Of Capital Good 16.6% of capital returned over the next 5 year via dividends vs 11.2% S&P 500 7/10 Return On Capital Very Good 6.7% PWR vs 4.2% S&P 500 8/10 Relative Investment Score 77% Letter Grade C+ (above-market-average) S&P 73% = C (market-average)

(Source: Dividend Kings Investment Tool)

Compared to the lower-yielding, slower growing, and far more overvalued S&P 500, buying all 111 dividend champions (which includes all aristocrats and kings) is a potentially above-average idea.

However, as my fellow Dividend King co-Founder Chuck Carnevale is frequently reminding us "it's a market of stocks, not a stock market."

So here are the safest dividend champions, aristocrats and kings retirees can buy in July, from both a valuation and fundamental risk perspective.

The 24 Safest Dividend Aristocrats, Kings & Champions Retirees Can Buy In July

As always I begin each screen by excluding any companies that are overvalued. Valuation risk is the form of risk that Chuck Carnevale is most fanatical about, calling it "the easiest unnecessary mistake investors can avoid."

The 111 dividend champions range between 38% undervalued (potentially strong buy) to 145% overvalued (sell/trim).

Removing everything that's overvalued leaves 51 names trading at reasonable to attractive valuations.

Three of those are eliminated because they are 6/11 quality, and one of those is on the DK "sell" list, due to the consensus of all analyst long-term consensus estimates being negative.

This gives us 48 dividend champions, aristocrats, and kings from which we can choose.

But just because a dividend champion is not overvalued, and has a 25+ year dividend growth streak, doesn't mean that it's necessarily safe for retirees and other conservative income investors to buy in this recession.

Safety Score Out of 5 Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk This Recession 1 (unsafe) over 4% over 24% 2 (below average) over 2% over 12% 3 (average) 2% 8% to 12% 4 (above-average) 1% 4% to 6% 5 (very safe) 0.5% 2% to 3%

So let's eliminate anything without a 4+/5 dividend safety score, indicating 6% or less risk of a dividend cut in this recession.

eliminates 6 names leaving us with 42 companies

Next, we have to remember that not every dividend champion, aristocrat, and king is necessarily a blue-chip.

There are several definitions of "blue-chip" including this one from the Oxford Dictionary.

denoting companies or their shares considered to be a reliable investment, though less secure than gilt-edged (risk-free treasuries) stock."

Here is Investopedia's definition.

A blue-chip is a nationally recognized, well-established, and financially sound company. Blue chips generally sell high-quality, widely accepted products and services. Blue-chip companies are known to weather downturns and operate profitably in the face of adverse economic conditions, which helps to contribute to their long record of stable and reliable growth." - Investopedia

I have a very specific definition of blue-chip, which has nothing to do with size but rather dividend and balance sheet safety and overall quality.

Quality Score Meaning Margin Of Safety Potentially Good Buy Strong Buy Very Strong Buy Ultra-Value Buy 3 Very High Bankruptcy Risk NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) 4 Very Poor NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) 5 Poor NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) 6 Below-Average (speculative) 35% 45% 55% 65% 7 Average 25% to 30% 35% to 40% 45% to 50% 55% to 60% 8 Above-Average 20% to 25% 30% to 35% 40% to 45% 50% to 55% 9 Blue-Chip 15% to 20% 25% to 30% 35% to 40% 45% to 50% 10 SWAN (a higher caliber of Blue-Chip) 10% to 15% 20% to 25% 30% to 35% 40% to 45% 11 Super SWAN (as close to perfect companies as exist) 5% to 10% 15% to 20% 25% to 30% 35% to 40%

So let's now eliminate anything that isn't a blue-chip quality company. This leaves us with 30 stocks.

It's also important to remember that even blue-chips, including dividend aristocrats, can suffer hardship and even go bankrupt.

Failed Dividend Aristocrats 2007 to 2017

(Source: Ploutos) MO is still a dividend king when adjusted for spin-offs

From 2007 to 2017 28 dividend aristocrats cut their dividends, losing their status. Former aristocrats K-Mart and Win-Dixie eventually went bankrupt and their shares became worthless.

Thus next I'll remove anything that's designated "speculative" on the DK Master List. Speculative can refer to any quality of company that is facing high short-term business uncertainty.

It means that, regardless of overall quality, we recommend a 2.5% or less position size in your portfolio.

If you own more than that, it becomes a "personal hold" for you.

There are six speculative companies left in our screen and eliminating them leaves us with 24 companies.

All of these companies have investment-grade credit ratings, or implied credit ratings meaning the bond market is willing to lend to them at long-term rates consistent with BBB or better-rated companies.

So here are the 24 safest blue-chip quality dividend champions, aristocrats and kings you can buy in July, sorted by longest to shortest dividend growth streak.

Now it's important to note that these 24 reasonable to attractively priced dividend champions, aristocrats and kings are highly concentrated in a few sectors.

33% industrial

21% finance

17% utility

17% consumer staples

4% REIT

4% basic materials

While champions are overrepresented by industrials, if you bought these 24 companies in equal amounts then you'd be especially exposed to cyclical industrials.

However, let's take a look at what an equally weighted portfolio of these 24 companies would look like, to see their fundamental quality and safety.

Fundamental Stats On These 24 Dividend Champions

Average quality score: 9.4/11 Blue-chip quality vs. 9.6 average dividend aristocrat

Blue-chip quality vs. 9.6 average dividend aristocrat Average dividend safety score: 4.8/5 very safe vs. 4.5 average dividend aristocrat (about 2.5% dividend cut risk in this recession)

very safe vs. 4.5 average dividend aristocrat (about 2.5% dividend cut risk in this recession) Average FCF payout ratio: 44% vs. 63% industry safety guideline

Average debt/capital: 36% vs. 46% industry safety guideline vs. 37% S&P 500

Average yield: 3.2% vs. 1.9% S&P 500 and 2.3% aristocrats

Average discount to fair value: 15% vs. 28% overvalued S&P 500

vs. 28% overvalued S&P 500 Average dividend growth streak: 38.6 years vs. 41.8 aristocrats, 20+ Graham Standard of Excellence

vs. 41.8 aristocrats, 20+ Graham Standard of Excellence Average 5-year dividend growth rate: 6.6% CAGR vs. 8.3% CAGR average aristocrat

Average long-term analyst growth consensus: 8.0% CAGR vs. 6.4% CAGR S&P 500

Average forward P/E: 15.9 vs. 21.8 S&P 500

vs. 21.8 S&P 500 Average earnings yield: 6.3% vs. 4.6%% S&P 500

Average PEG ratio: 2.29 vs. 2.69 historical vs. 2.56 S&P 500

2.29 vs. 2.69 historical vs. 2.56 S&P 500 Average return on capital: 95% (80 % Industry Percentile , High Quality/Wide Moat according to Joel Greenblatt)

(80 , High Quality/Wide Moat according to Joel Greenblatt) Average 13-year median ROC: 94% (relatively stable moat/quality)

Average 5-year ROC trend: +0% CAGR (relatively stable moat/quality )

Average S&P credit rating: A- vs. A- average aristocrat (5% 30-year bankruptcy risk)

vs. A- average aristocrat (5% 30-year bankruptcy risk) Average annual volatility: 23.6% vs. 22.5% average aristocrat (and 26% average Master List stock)

Average Market Cap: $33 billion large-cap

Average 5-year total return potential: 3.2% yield + 8.0% CAGR long-term growth + 3.4% CAGR valuation boost = 14.6% CAGR (10% to 19% CAGR with 30% margin of error)

Probability weighted expected average 5-year total return: 4% to 18% CAGR vs. 2% to 7% S&P 500

Mid-Range Probability-Weighted Expected 5-Year Total Return: 11.1% CAGR vs. 4.2% S&P 500 (162% more than S&P 500)

There is no question that these 24 champions represent wonderful companies at attractive prices. That can be seen by their qualitative as well as objective quality metrics such as safety and quality scores, credit ratings, dividend growth streaks, and returns on capital.

Buying these 24 champions, due to superior valuation and yield, would be expected to earn nearly 7% CAGR superior long-term returns compared to buying all 111 champions.

Here's what happens when we run these stats through the Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool.

I now personally never buy a company without first seeing how it scores in this new tool.

These 24 Dividend Champions Decision Matrix

Goal These 24 Dividend Champions Why Score Valuation Potentially Good Buy 15% undervalued 4/4 Preservation Of Capital Excellent A- credit rating, 2.5% 30-year bankruptcy risk 7/7 Return Of Capital Excellent 19.8% of capital returned over the next 5 year via dividends vs 11.2% S&P 500 9/10 Return On Capital Very Good 11.1% PWR vs 4.2% S&P 500 10/10 Relative Investment Score 97% Letter Grade A (excellent) S&P 73% = C (market-average)

(Source: Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool)

These 24 champions score a 97% A excellent rating indicating they represent very strong potential buying candidates for conservative income growth investors.

Want further proof that these 24 reasonably to attractively priced blue-chip champions are excellent companies? Over the very long-term, the market is never wrong about a company.

As Ben Graham explained, over the long-term (10+ years) the market always correctly "weighs the substance of a company.

Safe Dividend Champions Since January 1996 (Annual Rebalancing)

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

The market has weighed the substance of these companies over the last 23.5 years and deemed them to be of exceptional quality and safety, resulting in far better absolute and volatility-adjusted returns.

Note that the 12.5% CAGR total returns over the last 23.5 years are similar to the 11.4% CAGR mid-range probability-weighted expected returns of this portfolio.

In other words, while "past performance does not guarantee future results", using the best available long-term consensus growth data we have today, there is a high probability that these 24 companies will deliver similar long-term returns as in the past.

7 Proven Ways To Beat The Market Over Time

(Source: Ploutos) data as of June

This isn't surprising since this 24 safe champion portfolio combines 4/7 smart beta strategies: low volatility, dividend growth, equal weighting, and quality.

BUT no 100% stock portfolio is "safe" if your definition of "safe" is "can't fall a lot during market downturns."

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

In most market declines this portfolio outperformed the broader market...by falling a lot less.

During the Great Recession, it fell just 37% vs the S&P 500's 50% (including dividends) and recovered record highs 29 months earlier.

BUT it still fell 37% during the Great Recession and was underwater for 2.5 years.

(Source: Lance Roberts, Dalbar)

Any investor who wasn't able to stomach that volatility, or merely retirees with improper asset allocation, could have suffered permanent and unnecessary losses.

Proper asset allocation is the cornerstone of prudent risk-management. And risk-management is ultimately what most determines whether you retire in splendor, comfort, or don't retire at all.

Converting These 24 Safe Champions Into A Sleep Well At Night Bunker Retirement Portfolio

In order to turn these 24 safe champions into a true SWAN bunker retirement portfolio that can withstand anything the economy/pandemic or market can throw at it, we must do a few things.

Dilute down the 24 champions by 40% in order to reduce industrial exposure to 20% sector risk cap guideline.

Add a prudent amount of cash/bonds to minimize the risk of becoming a forced seller in any future bear market (for either financial or emotional reasons).

Since 1945 in 92% of years when stocks fall, bonds are stable or appreciate in value.

For the 8% of times when both stocks and bonds decline (in stagflationary periods) that's were stable cash helps to pay expenses (along with dividends, SS and private pensions) thus avoiding forced seller losses.

(Source: UBS)

The asset allocation that's right for you will depend on your personal risk profile. Here are how various mixes of stocks and bonds have done in bear markets since WWII.

Long-Duration US Treasuries Are Historically The Best Passive Hedging Strategy In Recessions

(Source: Duke University)

Long bonds are NOT about generating income, in our low rate world.

They are a recession hedge and since 1985 the best passive strategy, with the best returns in downturns and the strongest long-term returns across the economic cycle.

Even in the modern low-rate era, which is likely to continue for the foreseeable future, long bonds will likely serve the same recessionary heading role as in the past.

Think about bonds in terms of protection, not yield. The stock market becomes more important when rates are on the floor but that doesn’t mean you can forsake bonds or cash altogether... In a negative interest rate world, you have to change the way you think about bonds. Bonds have always acted as a shock absorber to stock market declines but this becomes even more important when the yield is more or less taken out of the equation. Bonds can provide dry powder to rebalance into the stock market or pay for current expenses when the stock market inevitably goes through a nasty downturn. Bonds keep you in business even if they don’t provide high returns as they have in the past." - Ben Carlson (emphasis original)

So here is how I convert this 24 safe champions highly industrial concentrated portfolio into a SWAN bunker retirement portfolio.

Add 40% VIG (blue-chip dividend growth ETF) to the equity portion of the portfolio (dilutes industrial exposure to 20%)

Add 15% BIL (1-3 month US Treasuries) = cash equivalent

Add 15% SPTL (long-duration US treasuries) = recession/correction hedge

This creates a portfolio that looks like this.

42% equally invested in these 24 safe champions (1.75% each)

28% VIG

15% cash

15% long-bonds

Note that I chose BIL and SPTL not because they are the best ETFs for cash/long bond purposes, but only because they existed during the Great Recession.

Selecting them allows us to backtest this balanced safe champion portfolio during the worst market crash since the Great Depression.

Balanced Safe Champions Portfolio Since January 2008

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

Remember that over 10+ years 90% of total returns are a function of fundamentals, not sentiment.

In other words, 12 years of objectively superior absolute and volatility-adjusted total returns are a 90% a function of portfolio design and company quality...not luck.

So let's consider the peak declines of this balanced safe champion retirement portfolio, which is 10% more stock weighted than the standard 60/40 stock/bond balanced portfolio.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

Note that despite being 70% stocks, and thus less conservative than a 60/40 balanced portfolio

this balanced safe champion portfolio fell slightly less during the March crash (12.1% vs 12.3 60/40 vs 34% S&P 500)

it fell 3.3% less during the Great Recession

Great Recession recovery to new highs was 11 months shorter

Zero non-recessionary corrections in the last 12 years

Given the 12 years of market data, I can say with 90% confidence that these objectively superior results are not the result of luck, but rather

superior portfolio construction

including prudent asset allocation

superior quality companies in the equity portfolio (both individual names and VIG's blue-chip dividend growth focus)

THIS is what I mean by a "diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio".

"Safety" has nothing to do with volatility but rather 100% to do with dividend reliability across the economic cycle and the soundness of a company's balance sheet.

But don't just take my word for it, here's Warren Buffett, the greatest long-term investor of all time, explaining his views on the nature of volatility and risk.

Volatility is not a measure of risk....Risk comes from the nature of certain kinds of businesses. It can be risky to be in some businesses just by the simple economics of the type of business you’re in, and it comes from not knowing what you’re doing. And if you understand the economics of the business in which you are engaged, and you know the people with whom you’re doing business, and you know the price you pay is sensible, you don’t run any real risk." Warren Buffett (emphasis added)

Bottom Line: Quality Blue-Chips, Even Aristocrats & Champions, Are Always On Sale

We live in a dangerous world for income investors.

the broader market is extremely overvalued historically (some economists even consider it a bubble)

the pandemic risks are rising and likely to last two years

economic risks are high and likely to rise in the coming months

corporate earnings expectations have resumed falling at an accelerating rate

business uncertainty (likely to weigh on capex investment) is at all-time highs

But just because we face an unprecedented amount of uncertainty and high short-term correction risk, doesn't mean that retirees and other conservative income investors can't still safely buy quality companies at reasonable to attractive valuations.

No matter what the broader market is doing, something great is always on sale.

Right now MMM, KO, MO, NFG, GWW, NUE, GRC, PEP, ED, ADM, CSL, UGI, DCI, MDU, MGRC, SEIC, UMBF, FELE, CB, AROW, JW.B, and ESS, represent the safest dividend aristocrats, kings and champions retirees can buy.

That's both from a fundamental and dividend safety perspective, as well as minimizing long-term valuation risk.

My goal with all these articles is the same as what I do at Dividend Kings.

To provide reasonable and prudent actionable ideas, while teaching the foundational sound long-term investing approaches that have historically helped investors achieve their financial goals.

Gamblers pray for luck, prudent long-term income investors, utilizing sound and disciplined risk management, create their own.

(Source: AZ quotes)

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMM, MO, CSL, UGI, MDU, CB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Dividend Kings owns MMM, MO, PEP, CSL, UGI, GD, MDU, SEIC, and CB in our portfolios.