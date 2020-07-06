Although they have signed a new supply agreement, this will be more lucrative for Micron than the prior one.

Although they are developing their own version, it could be a while yet.

Here We Go Again

This stuff is always so complicated. But I'll do my best to boil it down into byte-sized (pun intended) morsels for general consumption. Where do we start?

At the beginning, I suppose.

In October of last year, Micron (MU) formally announced the first of its 3D XPoint-based ("3DXP") products, the X100, with a claim of the highest bandwidth in the industry. This was met with one of the most positive receptions since the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

But, as with all 3DXP-based products, which includes all branded Intel (INTC) Optane stuff, Micron's products still aren't shipping. Just a recap for those new to the situation:

Intel's "huge lead" can be seen as described in this video at about the 26-second mark:

(Source: Intel)

Decipher, Please

In the picture above, the DC Persistent Memory ("DCPMM") category is going to be exclusive to Intel for many, many years (the combined "hot and warm" pool). Intel and Micron spent the last decade developing it, with Intel walking away with most of the patents. And there is a hefty dollop of them out there. The competition will only have the three other categories for the time being.

Imagine that we didn't have computers - all of our data was on paper - and you needed to get a case of that data from New York to Los Angeles as fast as possible. Your options are by ground or by air. We can see from those links that it is 42 hours by car versus 5 hours and 40 minutes by air - not to mention the pricing. Today's computers have the same problem - storage (ground) or DRAM (air).

(Source: PC Perspective; Allyn Malventano)

As mentioned, Intel's advantage is its DCPMM technology (described as "Optane DIMM" in the picture above). The issue is that the traditional "PCIe" connection adds about 7800ns of latency to every request.

Lenovo (LNVGY) recently tested Optane DCPMM as low as 100ns and believes that 350ns will be the likely average latency for Optane/3DXP, so it will be more than 23x faster than the same chips used across the bottleneck PCIe connection (Micron rates the X100 at "≤8us", which comes out to ≤8000ns for those not hip to the shorthand and conversion).

So, even if Optane/3DXP was infinitely fast, a PCIe-based device would still have a latency of about 7800ns. This unfortunate architecture is described by Intel's storage guru Rick Coulson in a Stanford Seminar:

(Source: YouTube)

Takeaways

3DXP is finally seeping into computing, and it is going to revolutionize many markets. To reiterate, Intel's revolutionary DCPMM will probably be the only option for a high-speed, "hot/warm" memory pool (as opposed to a "warm" storage pool) for many years as competitors scramble to implement persistent memory technology into their processors. All PCIe-based devices are slow, block-addressable storage devices, while DCPMM is fast, byte-addressable memory device - and Intel owns this.

As Optane DCPMM improves, it will close the gap with DRAM, making it even more attractive as an alternative. Right now, you've got to buy a high-end Xeon in order to leverage DCPMM, but once Intel develops its own version of 3DXP (remember, Micron now owns IMFT outright), I would expect to see a premium PC version of the technology - both desktop and mobile.

Additionally, I believe that 3DXP will push Intel back into the mobile phone market. A stack of a meager 2 GB to 4GB of DRAM, combined with 256GB of DCPMM storage memory, will perform phenomenally better - both application performance and battery life - than a traditional NAND and DRAM-based solution. Extra credit: Execute-in-Place.

Finally, I believe that Intel is struggling to implement the alien-like, non-silicon 3DXP technology on an industrial scale, and its renewed supply agreement with Micron is indicative of this. Micron has all of the key development and manufacturing staffing. When Intel brought a lawsuit against a key employee who was picked off by Micron, the company cited this in the complaint:

Only a few hundred people in the world have specialized knowledge pertaining to 3D XPoint, and the processes for developing and manufacturing 3D XPoint are not written in any textbook or taught in any school.

While Intel has some work to do, the company has some amazing technology and a key advantage. Micron's going to make some extra money on 3DXP sales to Intel, but it isn't going to cut the company off - so it's safe. While DCPMM is going to displace a lot of DRAM revenue, Micron owns that market for now. But the other memory makers need to start worrying.

While the market feels a bit toppy at these levels, I'm buying both Micron and Intel on any reasonable dips and selling covered calls.

And don't be surprised when the other memory makers announce their own products.

