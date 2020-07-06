The shares are currently sold for $18-20. With 2020 forward sales of $600 million, I would say that shares would trade at a minimum of $36-40.

In a recent press release, Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX) communicated that in 2020, it was manufacturing 20 million COVID-19 tests. Given the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the United States and the potential 2020 sales, there seems to exist significant upside in the share price. There is also stock demand because the company raised a significant amount of money in the first part of 2020. All in all, until we find a vaccine, CODX represents a buying opportunity.

Co-Diagnostics Is An Option For COVID-19 Investors

Based in Utah, Co-Diagnostics develops tools for detecting infectious diseases, cancer, and agricultural software.

Among the products sold, I would focus on one in particular, the Logix Smart COVID-19 test. This product was responsible for more than 95% of the total amount of sales reported for the year ended March 31, 2020. The company’s most leading product is an in vitro test, which was launched in March 2020. It consists of a single reaction process in respiratory fluids from patients with symptoms for COVID-19.

On April 3, 2020, the FDA issued a letter for the use of the company’s products. Interestingly, several financial analysts noted that consumers were not interested in the tests even before the company had received acceptance from the FDA. The massive increase in the amount of revenue in Q1 2020 shows that some people in the investment community were wrong about Co-Diagnostics.

Co-Diagnostics has patented CoPrimer technology. Many researchers have mentioned the company’s emergency tests and patents in several research journals.

The list of diagnostic tests approved by the FDA is not small. Large corporations, which expend many millions in marketing, compete with Co-Diagnostics. It explains why the company did not report a larger amount of test sales when everybody was looking for COVID-19 tests:

Having mentioned that, Co-Diagnostics is an interesting option for investors interested in stocks that may creep up when COVID-19 hits. Abbot (ABT) developed its own test. However, if COVID-19 hits again, I would not expect Abbot share price to spike more than that of Co-Diagnostics. Take into account that in the last year, Abbott share price increased by approximately 8%, while Co-Diagnostics reported stock gains of more than 2,190%:

Conservative investors may also believe that Co-Diagnostics stock will most likely decline when society finds a vaccine for COVID-19. In my opinion, the company’s revenue may decline. However, the company owns other products, which give access to a large market opportunity. Adding the target market of hepatitis B, hepatitis C, HIV, malaria, Zika and other illnesses, Co-Diagnostics is targeting a total amount of annual tests of approximately 1.993 billion.

In 2016, the Zika test was worth as much as $229-800. The COVID-19 was also very expensive a few months ago. Taking into account these facts, let’s be a bit conservative. If we say that each test is worth $10, Co-Diagnostics has a total market opportunity of approximately $19 billion. Notice that the current market capitalization is less than $550 million, 34 times less than the total market opportunity.

More Than 45,000% Q/Q Sales Increase In Q1 2020

If you believe that the stock returns were impressive, check the quarterly results. In the three months ended March 31, 2020, the company reported sales of $1.548 million, more than 45,000% than that in the first quarter 2019.

In the same period, the gross profit margin was also very impressive. Co-Diagnostics reported a gross profit margin of 45%, which was lower than that in Q1 2019; 86%. However, most analysts will still appreciate such a massive gross profit margin.

As it happens with most growth stocks, the company does not report positive operating margin or net income. In Q1 2020 and Q1 2019, net losses were equal to 1.065 million and 1.36 million respectively. I would not expect profitability soon because Co-Diagnostics reported R&D expenses of approximately $0.4 million in Q1 2020. I am happy with that. The company needs to conduct research to release new tests and keep the sales growth pace at double digits.

Co-Diagnostics Received A Significant Amount Of Cash From Investors

As of March 31, 2020, the company reported $17 million in cash, total assets worth $20 million, and only $1.3 million in liabilities. Hence, I would not expect shareholders to be worried about its liabilities.

In 2020, Co-Diagnostics received a significant amount of cash. In Q1 2020, the proceeds from sale of common stock were equal to $19.5 million. Clearly, there is a significant amount of demand for the company’s shares. In my opinion, if COVID-19 or any other virus is a concern for investors, Co-Diagnostics will most likely be able to sell stock. In any case, the company currently has a significant amount of cash to continue its R&D activities for a long time. The CFO was -$1.3 in Q1 2020, so I would say that cash from operations for 2020 would be approximately -$5.2 million. Taking into account the company’s liquid position of $17 million in cash, Co-Diagnostics will most likely not need financing for the next few years.

Number Of Cases Increased, So Expected Sales Increased

I don’t think that any financial analyst can say whether COVID-19 will or will not cause much more harm. Having said that, the fact is that in July, doctors reported more and more cases. As of July 2, 2020, daily cases reached more than 50,000 new cases. The number of cases increased as compared to March 2020, so I would expect Co-Diagnostics to sell a few more tests in July than that in Q1 2020.

In Q1 2020, sales were equal to $1.548 million and sales growth q/q was 45,000%. I don’t expect the company to report similar sales growth in the future. However, sales most likely increased because the amount of COVID-19 cases in the US increased in H1 2020. If the number of daily cases almost doubled from January to July, it is likely that Co-Diagnostics increased the sales accordingly. According to a recent press release, COVID-19 test and equipment sales were equal to $18 million YTD. In my opinion, annual sales of $25-36 million would make sense.

Co-Diagnostics manufactured more than 6 million COVID-19 tests, so total revenue could be even larger than $36 million. If the company sells all its production in 2020, total sales may reach $600 million. Notice that most tests are sold at an approximate price of $100.

Let’s talk about the value of each share. The current enterprise value is equal to more than $450-550 million:

In the worst-case scenario, with 2020 sales of $36 million, Co-Diagnostics trades at more than 12x 2020 sales. However, most analysts, in my opinion, expect many more sales tests. In a recent press release, the company talked about an additional 20 million tests, which would make revenue of $600 million a realistic number.

In addition to manufacturing more than 6 million COVID-19 tests to date, we have ordered components for an additional 20,000,000 tests which we will use to fill existing orders, as well as other orders anticipated in the near term. At the present time, timelines for effective coronavirus vaccines and therapeutics remain uncertain. What is widely known is that the need for testing on a mass scale continues to grow, as the U.S. and countries around the world strive to create COVID-safe schools, COVID-safe workspaces, and COVID-safe communities. In the United States for example there are more than 76 million students that need to be in school this fall along with 157 million workers who need to be at work.



If we assume sales of $600 million, Co-Diagnostics would be trading at less than 1x sales. In this particular case, I believe that the shares would be very undervalued. We are talking about an entity which reports double-digit sales and triple-digit revenue growth. Most companies with that revenue growth and gross profit margin trade at 2x-3x sales. The shares are currently sold for $18-20. With 2020 forward sales of $600 million, I would say that shares would trade at a minimum of $36-40.

Major Risks

In my view, Co-Diagnostics may suffer a decrease in sales when the vaccine for COVID-19 is released. A dramatic decline in revenue will most likely lead to a decline in valuation. If the company cannot report the same amount of sales, the share could go down to the cash per share level. With that, if the company can identify any other virus or can resell the vaccine to its existing customers, sales would not decline.

The company reports a significant amount of warrants and convertible securities. In particular, as of December 31, 2019, there were 983,535 warrants outstanding. If the warrant holders decide to exercise their rights, the total number of shares may increase. Consequently, common stockholders could suffer equity dilution, which may lead to a decrease in the share price. Notice that there are warrant holders who exercised their rights in 2018 and 2019:

There are 313,779 warrants outstanding that have a down round feature whereby the warrants exercise price could adjust if the Company issues equity below the warrants exercise price. The original exercise price of the warrants was $2.59. During the year ended December 31, 2019, the exercise price of these warrants was adjusted to $1.20 as a result of the issuance of equity below the original exercise price.



Besides, Co-Diagnostics is not a profitable company. Thus, additional sale of equity could be necessary in the near future. If the company sells shares, the intrinsic valuation would increase leading to a decline in value. Stock options and the company’s Long-term Incentive Plan may also lead to additional equity dilution. Investors need to be aware of these dilutive instruments.

Under the Co-Diagnostics, Inc. 2015 Long-term Incentive Plan (the “2015 Plan”), the board of directors may issue incentive stock options, share equivalents such as restricted stock awards, stock bonus awards, performance shares and restricted stock units to employees and directors and non-qualified stock options to consultants of the company. Options generally expire ten years after being granted. Options granted vest in accordance with the vesting schedule determined by the board of directors, usually ratably over a three-year vesting schedule upon anniversary date of the grant with the first 1/3 vesting on the grant date. There were 890,000 and 850,000 options granted in the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. Source: 10-k

My Conclusion

I don’t think that we can predict with certainty anything about the business of Co-Diagnostics. The COVID-19 situation is a new reality, and it surprises experts every day. Taking into account this fact, we need to take predictions and analysis with a bit of skepticism. Analysts on Wall Street have a target price of $30-36 per share, which is approximately my minimum price. In my opinion, the share price could reach that mark when the company reports its number for the first half of 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CODX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.