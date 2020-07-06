Amigo Loans' (OTCPK:AMHLF) long-term decline has accelerated over the last month as the company's founder James Benamor failed to oust the company's board of directors and has thus started to dump all of his shares in the market. The founder owned more than 60% of the company. So, the continuous sale of shares is going to continue to weigh down on the share price and has played a big part in forcing it down to current levels. The poor fundamentals of Amigo Loans, combined with consistent selling pressure, have given me a bearish stance. Although some may take the trade for a dead cat bounce, Amigo Loans are on the march to zero or administration.

Recent events

Amigo Loans reported back in May that there was a potential buyer who would be willing to pay £100 million for the company. Which, on its own, truly surprised me considering the abysmal state that Amigo Loans is currently in and the continuous capitulation the company's valuation over the last couple of years, but nonetheless, a buyer was interested in catching the knife initially. The bid stood at £99 million (20.9p) from a mystery suitor. However, James Benamor, who stepped down back in 2015 and owns 61% of the company, refused to accept it. The buyer then pulled out on June 8, citing the uncertainty surrounding the current environment.

On June 1, Amigo Loans entered legal proceedings against Richmond Group (owned by James Benamor) in order to block the proposed removal and replacement of the board. The board were happy to step down but didn't see the proposed succession as "orderly". On June 4, Richmond Group agreed not to proceed with the removal and replacement of the board of directors. After the board remained following the AGM on June 17, 2020, Richmond proceeded with the sale of all its shares at 1% a day as set out by its irrevocable instructions on 5th June. James has continued the spat with Amigo on Twitter, where he now says that he will be taking legal action against Amigo Loans' CEO when he is no longer under the protection of Amigo lawyers. This legal action will be for the losses suffered by shareholders at the CEO's hands. Although this outcome won't be that impactful to Amigo's current position, as it involves an individual rather than the business, it truly highlights the awful situation that Amigo currently sits in and the tensions between the board and the founder.

Generally, when the leadership team is distracted away from the core business and is dealing with other issues, performance also worsens. Even though the situation of Amigo Loans can't seem to get much worse than the abysmal events of the last year, a complete collapse would be the final nail in the coffin. Much of the market believes that this will be the final eventuality, with shares standing at around just 10p.

Although the sale of shares by Richmond Group seems to be largely emotion driven by the frustration of James Benamor at board action and performance, I also believe it will be the correct decision from a financial standpoint, as Amigo Loans remains in treacherous territory. By this point, the board of directors also appears to be hanging on for dear life as they face a barrage of accusations by Benamor.

Customer complaint costs

Amigo Loans has received 9000 complaints from customers regarding previous loans as announced on June 8. The company believed this would cost a total of £35 million. There are so many complaints that they have entered into voluntary requirement with the FCA. However, a few weeks later, on June 22, Amigo saw a substantial increase in complaints, increasing pressure on the company. It has now entered discussions for a variation to the voluntary requirement with the FCA in order to get an extension of the conclusion deadline and clear more backlog. As these complaints pile in, the costs also increase. Amigo said that costs related to this increase after March were expected to be substantial. The company did not reference the previous perceived cost of £35 million in the update. It could be inferred that the end cost of resolving these complaints will be materially higher. This was then confirmed on July 3, where the voluntary requirement was amended to October 30. The company said:

As previously announced on 8 June 2020, the cost of the original VReq was estimated to be at least £35 million and could be materially higher. Whilst there is significant uncertainty about the eventual outcome, the cost of the amended VReq is expected to be substantially higher than the estimate of at least £35 million, as it will cover a longer period and will be dependent on the total number of complaints received.

This puts material uncertainty surrounding Amigo Loans' future, and the market price action over recent months has shown significant doubts regarding the viability of Amigo Loans and whether it can deal with the large costs related to these complaints. The full-year results at the end of July should bring better clarity on the number of new complaints.

The FCA is also investigating whether the company has done rigorous enough checks to see if people could actually repay their loans. Amigo charges APR of 50% to many of the poorest people in society like other previous loan sharks such as Wonga. In many cases, this has been a recipe for disaster as companies fall short of the standards expected by FCA in order to gain quick interest on loans and short-term profits. Over the long term, these lead to an array of complaints and also investigations by the FCA - which is what Amigo is now seeing.

Conclusion

Amigo seems to be on trend to unravel and end up like the other loan shark, Wonga, which collapsed into administration after the company mis-sold a huge amount of loans and saw a spike in complaints. This collapse came after the FCA ordered Wonga to pay £2.6 million many years earlier, as its debt collection practices were deemed unfair. As complaints start to pile, Amigo seems set to fall into the same fate, with costs likely to spiral out of control.

Amigo is being assaulted from all sides, and as problems build, the company has a weak and unstable board of directors attempting to deal with the huge issues at hand. The end result will most likely be calamity, and I see Amigo Loans collapsing into administration as complaints continue to pile up. Former founder James Benamor seems to disregard the current share price (as though it's basically zero) as he targets the current CEO for compensation for the losses for shareholders. For many long-time shareholders, the current price is such a great fall from previous prices that it is a near-write-off already. The company now seems to have lost all hope of a life-saving buyout due to uncertain times in relation to the crisis.

Amigo Loans now has until the end of October to clear a backlog of more than 9000 complaints, which will prove difficult in its own right, particularly if complaints continue to come in throughout this period. Even if Amigo can successfully clear the backlog, its viability as a long-term prospect is slowly diminishing.

